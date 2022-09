Inflation has driven prices up nationwide, but at least one item -- Costco’s $1.50 hot dog-and-soda deal -- will stay the same. During a fourth quarter earnings call Thursday, Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said the big-box warehouse giant would not raise the price on the food deal, which still sells for $1.50 at the store’s food courts nationwide.

BUSINESS ・ 16 MINUTES AGO