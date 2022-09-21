ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

WAFB

EBR to host hazardous waste drop-off day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Mayor-President’s Office is hosting a household hazardous waste drop-off day. The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the LSU Touchdown Village on South Quad Drive between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The goal of the drop-off is...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Drivers made aware of upcoming closures on I-10, I-110

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said there will be closures on I-10 and I-110 on Saturday, Oct. 1. Officials added I-10 West and I-110 North will be fully closed that evening but not at the same time because they will each be used as the detour route when the other roadway is closed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

City breaks ground on MOVEBR Project to expand South Choctaw Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials are celebrating the start of the city’s latest MOVEBR Project, which will see South Choctaw Drive expanded into four lanes from Airline Highway to Central Thruway. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the MOVEBR Program Management Team announced they broke ground on the South...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Rouses Supermarket close to opening in North Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the largest independent grocers in the state is moving to North Baton Rouge. Rouses Market held a groundbreaking event to mark their first steps to making the store a reality. It’s an oasis in the middle of a food desert. Community members...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

DOTD announces lane closures in West Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that Southbound LA-1 near the Intracoastal will have nightly alternating left and right lane closures and Northbound LA-1 near the Intracoastal will have nightly left lane closures from Friday, 9/30/2022 to Sunday, 10/30/2022 from 7:00pm – 4:00am.
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Man struck by pickup truck in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department is investigating a deadly motor vehicle crash. The police department says officers were called to the South Woodcrest Avenue area around 6:15 a.m. Saturday and learned a man was struck by a pickup truck. Police believe the man, now identified as 36-year-old Thomas Rocha from Denham Springs, was walking in the middle of the eastbound lane of US 190 when he was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

BRPD investigating deadly shooting on Avenue H

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 25. Police identified the victim as Kevin Johnson, 18, of Gonzales. Johnson was found with gunshot wounds around 5:30 a.m. on Avenue H near Woodcock Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates

LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRFD extinguishes electrical house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BRFD responded to an early morning house fire on Thursday, September 22, on Wells St. According to the resident, he was cooking when he noticed smoke coming from the living room and after further investigation, he found fire in the attic. Officials say when they...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Job fair to be held in Gardere community this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A job fair will be held in the Gardere community on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The fair will be held at BREC Ben Burge Park on Elvin Drive from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Spanish-speaking, skilled, and unskilled positions are available. Businesses such as CATS, Associated Grocers, BREC, East Baton Rouge Parish School System, and more will be at the fair looking to fill full-time positions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Airline at Siegen

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday (September 22) afternoon crash on Airline Highway at Siegen Lane. The incident occurred around 1:41 p.m. and a representative with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene. There is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Caution advised to Napoleonville drivers as sugar cane harvest begins

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon shares reminders for the upcoming sugar cane harvest season. Falcon said the season begins Monday, Sept. 26 with both parish mills operating that day. He said the harvest season lasts for at least 90 days as mills process 2.1 million tons of sugar cane.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
WAFB

Tracking Tropical Storm Ian and a fall cold front

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The latest check on the track of Tropical Storm Ian shows that it has finally taken more of a turn to the north, which is good for Louisiana. The storm is still expected to become a major hurricane at category three, possibly four strength as it moves into the Gulf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

