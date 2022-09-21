ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 7

David Dupre
3d ago

Parents with kids before getting into the drivers seat take off your left shoe or both and if not toss your wallet or purse in the backseat and it won’t happen again.

Reply(1)
6
Cleo Miles
3d ago

Nothing but Murder !!! No Excuse !!! How can you forget your Child in a CAR !!! They are either Drunk , On Drugs , Or Crazy !!!!! Stop trying to make Excuses for these Murders !!!💜💜💜💜💜💜

Reply
6
californiaexaminer.net

Jacksonville Police: Infant Dies In Heated Car

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports that a baby girl died Tuesday after being left in a car outside a Northside home. According to Sgt. Silcox of the Sheriff’s Office, police and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the area of Newberry Road and Broward Road where an unresponsive youngster was found. According to Silcox, the child was rushed to the hospital where she later passed away.
