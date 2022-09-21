ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

thecutoffnews.com

Gadsden, AL Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
GADSDEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

West Point Council approves annexations

CULLMAN, Ala. – The West Point Town Council on Monday approved the annexations of two properties into the town limits: the properties of residents Peggy Byrum and Rebecca Davis. It also held the first reading of an annexation request for the property of Terry Parker. The council heard from Muntingh Hamman with LED Capital, which recently installed stadium lights at ball fields one, two and four. Another set of lights for the walking trail should be shipped within the week. “The lights will be shipped in the next five to six days. It is projected to arrive the 17th of October. We...
WEST POINT, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, September 24th

Anthony Williams, age 31 of Anniston – UPOCS, UPODP and UPOM 2nd Degree;. James Moyer, age 32 of Piedmont – Probation Revocation;. Hank Rumley, Rising Fawn, Georgia – Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, Attempting to Elude, Tampering with Evidence, UPOCS x3 and UPODOP x3;. Spencer Rodgers, age 29...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Gadsden, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
City
Gadsden, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Multiple fire departments respond to County Road 222 structure fire

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office shut down the 7200 block of County Road 222 this morning due to a structure fire in the area. The fire was in the Trimble VFD coverage area. Trimble, Logan, Bethsadia, Good Hope, Loretto, Crane Hill and Jones Chapel fire departments responded to the large house fire. Logan Fire Chief Toby Bates confirmed that all occupants made it out of the house safely. The structure was fully engulfed and deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire is undetermined. The departments received the call at 6 a.m. this morning. The fire took about five hours and an estimated 70,000 gallons of water to fully extinguish. Bates stated, “This was a large fire that took all departments working together to get under control. Everyone did an outstanding job getting a water supply established more than half a mile away because the nearby hydrant was broken. I appreciate every department that came to help.” Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Professionals preparing Alabama for surge in electric vehicles

Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks, to the Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit Convention at the BJCC Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Birmingham. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. As electric vehicles race to the market, Gov. Kay Ivey believes Alabama is “uniquely positioned” to be an industry leader. “We need...
ALABAMA STATE
Person
Ben Reed
Person
Craig Ford
Calhoun Journal

Keep Oxford Beautiful Opens New Recycling Location

Oxford, AL – The City of Oxford continues to make recycling a priority. Keep Oxford Beautiful has put into service a new recycling bin located on 2nd Street across from the Oxford Water Works office. This bin allows for the recycling of aluminum cans, paper products and cardboard. It is open to the public. The recycling updates were discussed at the last Oxford City Council meeting and the success was detailed by Bill Bunn who heads Keep Oxford Beautiful.
OXFORD, AL
AL.com

Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama needs to ‘lean in’ on electric vehicles

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the bus is leaving the station and the bus is electric. Delivering opening remarks at an electric vehicle summit in Birmingham today, Ivey told the crowd of a few hundred attendees that the future of transportation was electric, and that Alabama is being proactive in embracing the changing automotive markets.
ALABAMA STATE
#Mayor#Politics Local#Election Local#The Gadsden City Council#Goodyear Plant#Gulf States Steel
The Cullman Tribune

Meet this year’s Burgermeister: Goat Island’s Mike Mullaney

CULLMAN, Ala. – Mike Mullaney spent his childhood on a bicycle traipsing around the roads of Cullman at all hours with his friends. A few years later, as a Cullman High School student, Mullaney and those friends spent weekends hiking and camping in Bankhead National Forest, hanging out at Smith Lake and spelunking in north Alabama’s ample caves.  “Growing up in Cullman in the 1970s was great. Cullman was a much smaller town and provided the best childhood,” Mullaney said, remembering fondly. “We would be out from the time the sun went up until dinnertime riding all over town.”  Recently named 2022...
CULLMAN, AL
Flying Magazine

A Trio of Huntsville Airports for Your Visit to ‘Rocket City’

Huntsville, Alabama, offers several convenient airports for your visit to 'Rocket City.' [Credit: Adobe Stock]. If you can fly yourself to the Huntsville area, you have at least a trio of choices, offering everything from a busy international airport (KHSV) to a business-aviation-focused field (KMDQ) to one of the finest turf strips in the lower 48 states (3M5).
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

WWII aircraft viewing happening this weekend in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This weekend, people across central Alabama will have the chance to get up close to a vital piece of history. Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport will be showcasing WWII planes, many with fascinating backstories. At the Shelby County Airport, this vintage blue and yellow plane is quite the eye catcher. It’s an 80-year-old […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Alabama

Do you live in Alabama or plan on travelling there in the near future? Then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing places that make for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in Alabama. Here's what made it on the list.
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Troopers Respond to Three Area Auto Accidents (One Involving 18-Wheeler) on Tuesday

Alabama State Troopers worked three separate accidents – one of those involving an 18-wheeler – around the area on Tuesday, with no one being hurt. State Troopers and Cherokee County personnel responded to reports of a vehicle fire on County Road 6 around 4:00am; according to information from the Trooper Post at Decatur, the driver of a 2010 Chevy Silverado reported to authorities that the vehicle caught fire while traveling down the road. Firefighters responded immediately – and the blaze was extinguished quickly with no one receiving any injuries in the incident; the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL

