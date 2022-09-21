Read full article on original website
thecutoffnews.com
Gadsden, AL Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
West Point Council approves annexations
CULLMAN, Ala. – The West Point Town Council on Monday approved the annexations of two properties into the town limits: the properties of residents Peggy Byrum and Rebecca Davis. It also held the first reading of an annexation request for the property of Terry Parker. The council heard from Muntingh Hamman with LED Capital, which recently installed stadium lights at ball fields one, two and four. Another set of lights for the walking trail should be shipped within the week. “The lights will be shipped in the next five to six days. It is projected to arrive the 17th of October. We...
As fentanyl deaths rise, Alabama officials face vexing question: More prison sentences or alternative solutions
Alabama officials are scrambling to find solutions to the latest drug crisis as overdoses linked to illicit fentanyl ingestion are rattling the state with plenty of horrific stories. Recent examples played out in Alabama news outlets include:. A 15-year-old in Semmes snorted opioids, not knowing it was laced with synthetic...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, September 24th
Anthony Williams, age 31 of Anniston – UPOCS, UPODP and UPOM 2nd Degree;. James Moyer, age 32 of Piedmont – Probation Revocation;. Hank Rumley, Rising Fawn, Georgia – Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, Attempting to Elude, Tampering with Evidence, UPOCS x3 and UPODOP x3;. Spencer Rodgers, age 29...
Multiple fire departments respond to County Road 222 structure fire
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office shut down the 7200 block of County Road 222 this morning due to a structure fire in the area. The fire was in the Trimble VFD coverage area. Trimble, Logan, Bethsadia, Good Hope, Loretto, Crane Hill and Jones Chapel fire departments responded to the large house fire. Logan Fire Chief Toby Bates confirmed that all occupants made it out of the house safely. The structure was fully engulfed and deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire is undetermined. The departments received the call at 6 a.m. this morning. The fire took about five hours and an estimated 70,000 gallons of water to fully extinguish. Bates stated, “This was a large fire that took all departments working together to get under control. Everyone did an outstanding job getting a water supply established more than half a mile away because the nearby hydrant was broken. I appreciate every department that came to help.” Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
southerntorch.com
Burglary in Collinsville over the weekend and Chase on Monday, keeps Law Enforcement busy
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — A Selma man was arrested for burglarizing storage units in Collinsville on Sunday. A piece of Hwy 75 was re-routed on Monday while Law Enforcement attempted to stop a man with homicidal and suicidal ideations. On Sunday, September 18th, an Officer with the Collinsville Police...
alreporter.com
Professionals preparing Alabama for surge in electric vehicles
Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks, to the Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit Convention at the BJCC Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Birmingham. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. As electric vehicles race to the market, Gov. Kay Ivey believes Alabama is “uniquely positioned” to be an industry leader. “We need...
Huntsville councilwoman criticizes party politics creeping into school board race
Jennie Robinson has a voice of authority when it comes to municipal elections in Huntsville. She was unopposed last month in winning a third term to the city council and previously served three terms on the Huntsville City school board. Robinson on Thursday night exercised that voice of authority, criticizing...
Keep Oxford Beautiful Opens New Recycling Location
Oxford, AL – The City of Oxford continues to make recycling a priority. Keep Oxford Beautiful has put into service a new recycling bin located on 2nd Street across from the Oxford Water Works office. This bin allows for the recycling of aluminum cans, paper products and cardboard. It is open to the public. The recycling updates were discussed at the last Oxford City Council meeting and the success was detailed by Bill Bunn who heads Keep Oxford Beautiful.
The Marching Southerners Will Perform Two Exhibition Shows
Jacksonville, AL – It’s exhibition season! The Marching Southerners will be performing their entire 2022 production “One Giant Leap” at both Albertville High School and Gadsden City High School at 5:30 pm and 9:00 pm, respectively on September 24th. Come out to support the band and to enjoy a great performance.
Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama needs to ‘lean in’ on electric vehicles
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the bus is leaving the station and the bus is electric. Delivering opening remarks at an electric vehicle summit in Birmingham today, Ivey told the crowd of a few hundred attendees that the future of transportation was electric, and that Alabama is being proactive in embracing the changing automotive markets.
67th Annual DeKalb County VFW Fair returns to Fort Payne
The fair is coming back to town! The DeKalb County VFW Fair will return for its 67th year in Fort Payne next week.
Meet this year’s Burgermeister: Goat Island’s Mike Mullaney
CULLMAN, Ala. – Mike Mullaney spent his childhood on a bicycle traipsing around the roads of Cullman at all hours with his friends. A few years later, as a Cullman High School student, Mullaney and those friends spent weekends hiking and camping in Bankhead National Forest, hanging out at Smith Lake and spelunking in north Alabama’s ample caves. “Growing up in Cullman in the 1970s was great. Cullman was a much smaller town and provided the best childhood,” Mullaney said, remembering fondly. “We would be out from the time the sun went up until dinnertime riding all over town.” Recently named 2022...
Flying Magazine
A Trio of Huntsville Airports for Your Visit to ‘Rocket City’
Huntsville, Alabama, offers several convenient airports for your visit to 'Rocket City.' [Credit: Adobe Stock]. If you can fly yourself to the Huntsville area, you have at least a trio of choices, offering everything from a busy international airport (KHSV) to a business-aviation-focused field (KMDQ) to one of the finest turf strips in the lower 48 states (3M5).
wbrc.com
Two fatal hit and runs have left families devastated in Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This morning’s hit and runs happened less than 24 hours after another deadly hit and run in Jefferson County. Two families within two days now trying to cope with tragedy. Stephanie Schillaci and her family mourning the loss of her uncle Teddy Self. He was...
Pedestrian struck, killed on University Boulevard
A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Birmingham Friday morning.
Alvarez wins bitter Huntsville school board race, compared Republicans to ‘parasites’
After a long, ugly local election, Andrea Alvarez will fill a Huntsville City School board seat for a term. Alvarez, who ran what she says was an “intentionally” nonpartisan race, will replace eight-year District 3 incumbent Elisa Ferrell, who ran on a nonpartisan ticket in 2014. Alvarez’s core...
WWII aircraft viewing happening this weekend in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This weekend, people across central Alabama will have the chance to get up close to a vital piece of history. Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport will be showcasing WWII planes, many with fascinating backstories. At the Shelby County Airport, this vintage blue and yellow plane is quite the eye catcher. It’s an 80-year-old […]
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Alabama
Do you live in Alabama or plan on travelling there in the near future? Then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing places that make for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in Alabama. Here's what made it on the list.
weisradio.com
Troopers Respond to Three Area Auto Accidents (One Involving 18-Wheeler) on Tuesday
Alabama State Troopers worked three separate accidents – one of those involving an 18-wheeler – around the area on Tuesday, with no one being hurt. State Troopers and Cherokee County personnel responded to reports of a vehicle fire on County Road 6 around 4:00am; according to information from the Trooper Post at Decatur, the driver of a 2010 Chevy Silverado reported to authorities that the vehicle caught fire while traveling down the road. Firefighters responded immediately – and the blaze was extinguished quickly with no one receiving any injuries in the incident; the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
