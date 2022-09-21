Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
The 39th Annual Jazz'SAlive festival begins Friday
SAN ANTONIO - If you're looking for a fun and free event to go to this weekend, the 39th Annual Jazz’SAlive kicks off Friday downtown at Travis and Legacy Park. There will be lots of great music for the family at this free event. The concert is happening Friday,...
foxsanantonio.com
South Side Pride: Record enrollment at Texas A&M-San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - More students are choosing Texas A&M University-San Antonio. Enrollment's increased over 200% since becoming a standalone university 13 years ago, and the university's announced that the current semester represents a milestone. For the first time in A&M-San Antonio history, enrollment has surpassed 7,000. To be exact, 7,353...
foxsanantonio.com
Nonprofits hoping for donations to continue during Big Give amid inflation
SAN ANTONIO — The Big Give just started. Local non-profits are counting on you to help them make a difference. From now until Friday evening at 6:00 local time you're encouraged to donate to charities that benefit people in our community throughout the year. "Any donation matters and it...
foxsanantonio.com
Over 5K CPS Energy customers lost power in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - More than 5,000 CPS Energy customers are without power. On Saturday, CPS Energy said they have crews addressing the issue. An accident is believed to be the cause of last night's first power outage. According to reports, a vehicle crashed into the Helotes substation. If you need...
foxsanantonio.com
In honor of National Seat Check, University Hospital will offer free inspections
SAN ANTONIO - Research from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that 46 percent of car seats are misused. Saturday is National Seat Check, so local health care experts are making sure you have your child's car seat installed correctly. University Health is offering free inspections at Losoya Intermediate School...
foxsanantonio.com
Upset patrons attend Town Hall on St. Mary's traffic concerns
Uproar has ensued over the N. St. Mary's strip, due to ongoing traffic concerns. Concerns mainly affected by construction that began in 2019. Construction pushing back customers for business establishments along the popular street. Other concerns came from residents who live near the area and are frustrated with bar patrons taking up parking space and trashing, or even, defecating on front lawns.
foxsanantonio.com
What-an-opening! San Antonio airport celebrates its grand opening of Whataburger
SAN ANTONIO – Good news for all Whataburger lovers and travelers! The San Antonio International Airport celebrated its grand opening of Whataburger on Friday. Lucky travelers were treated to cool Whataburger merchandise plus they also had the chance to win Whataburger for a year!. Many local officials were there...
foxsanantonio.com
Get spooked at the scary Haunted Oaks inside Rolling Oaks Mall
SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking for fun and scary things to do this Halloween season? Well, the Haunted Oaks is coming back for a second year, and it's bigger and scarier than ever. The Haunted Oaks is located inside the Rolling Oaks Mall on the 2nd floor. It's...
foxsanantonio.com
High School Football Scores and Highlights
SAN ANTONIO - Crucial matchups in our 5th week of high school football. We have all your scores and highlights!
foxsanantonio.com
Apartment complex fire on the West Side leaves 20 tenants displaced
SAN ANTONIO – 20 individuals have been displaced following an apartment complex fire. The fire occurred Saturday around noon at the 1400 block of Cable Ranch Road on the West Side of town. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, crews noticed heavy smoke coming from the building and...
foxsanantonio.com
A weak 'cool front' is on the way
SAN ANTONIO - Partly to mostly sunny skies. An isolated shower or two is possible this afternoon, but coverage will be very low. Hot, humid. Highs in the middle 90s, heat index values upper 90s. Monday. A weak cool front will push through the area, shifting our winds out of...
foxsanantonio.com
Research shows that cancer death rates are dropping across the country
SAN ANTONIO - Cancer death rates are dropping across the country, according to the American Association for Cancer Research. There are more than 18 million cancer survivors in the U.S., proving that more people are living longer, fuller lives after being diagnosed. Doctors say new treatments, diagnostic tools, and prevention...
foxsanantonio.com
Police arrest SAISD teacher, accused of 'Improper Relationship' with student
CIBOLO -- The Cibolo Police Department has arrested 35-year-old Thomas Rivera of San Antonio and charged him with Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student, a second degree felony. According to police a criminal investigation started on Thursday, September 22 when a 16 year old from Steele High School reported to...
foxsanantonio.com
Bexar County Sheriff's Office closes road due to fatal accident on Hwy 90 at Mechler Road
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident at Mechler Road and US Hwy 90 on the far West side. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, all Eastbound lanes from Medina County are being diverted to Gross Lane. The Westbound lanes of Hwy 90 at Mechler Road will be partially closed.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman identified who was found dead in drainage ditch in Live Oak
SAN ANTONIO – The Live Oak Police have identified the woman whose body was found in a drainage ditch off Judson Road on Monday. 50-year-old Laura Cavazos Briseno of Schertz had been missing since September 13th. Police are actively searching for the man last seen with her, 52-year-old Keith...
foxsanantonio.com
VOTE for the High School Football Play of the Week
SAN ANTONIO - Every week we find the best of the best and you vote for the High School Football Play of the Week. Here are this week’s choices...
foxsanantonio.com
Three arrested following drug bust in Kerrville
KERRVILLE, Texas - Three people are in the Kerr County Jail Friday arrested on drug charges. Luz Carmona of San Antonio is accused of trying to sell Meth to an undercover officer on social media. Carmona was pulled over in Kerrville on Wednesday along with Mikel Conner of San Antonio...
foxsanantonio.com
Three people hospitalized after major rollover accident on NW Loop 410
SAN ANTONIO – Three people were hospitalized after a major rollover accident occurred on the main lanes of NW Loop 410. Police were dispatched to NW Loop 410 and Jackson Keller Road at around 2 a.m. for reports of a major accident. Upon arrival, they found several vehicles were...
foxsanantonio.com
Police respond to teens with multiple guns, turns out they were filming a rap video
SAN ANTONIO – Police were dispatched to a Northside apartment complex after getting reports of 13 teens waving around multiple firearms, turns out they were just filming a rap video. At around 7:30 p.m., Saturday, police were called out to the 100 block of Dresden for multiple calls of...
foxsanantonio.com
2 people dead after head-on crash with 18-wheeler along West Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - Two people are dead after a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler on a West Side highway. The deadly accident happened just before 3 a.m. Friday off Highway 90 West and Cupples Road. Police said the driver of a white 4-door car was heading eastbound in the westbound...
