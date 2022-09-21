Read full article on original website
1 dead in Sarasota County shooting, deputies say
Sarasota County deputies said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday morning.
WINKNEWS.com
Two men arrested, accused of illegally hunting in Collier County
Two men were arrested after Collier County Sheriff’s Office say they were caught illegally hunting on County Road 858. Yoandry Quevedo-Ayala, 31, and Pedro Leal-Pavon, 40 were arrested on charges of violation of Florida code pertaining to hunting regulations and unlawful to take or kill a deer, fawn, or antlerless deer during open season.
WINKNEWS.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Immokalee Road in Orangetree
Florida Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Immokalee Road in Collier County on Sunday morning. Troopers say an SUV and a motorcycle collided near the intersection of Immokalee Road and Oil Well Road just after 4 a.m. According to FHP, the SUV was traveling west...
Shots fired in Chuck E. Cheese parking lot during altercation in Florida
Police in Florida are investigating an incident where shots were fired outside of a Chuck E. Cheese during an altercation on Saturday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. "No shooting victims have been located at this time," police said. The sheriff's office received multiple calls about shots fired...
WINKNEWS.com
1 dead in shooting on Fort Myers Beach
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting on Fort Myers Beach. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person died at the Red Coconut RV Park. The RV Park is off of Estero Boulevard and just south of Sand Dollar Drive. The Mobile Command Center and the Crime Scene Unit...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers man found guilty of molesting a child
A Fort Myers man was found guilty of molesting a child of less than 12 years of age. Johnny Andrus Jackson, 32, was found guilty as charged of sexual battery of a child of less than 12 years of age, lewd or lascivious molestation, and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence, according to the State Attorney’s Office.
WINKNEWS.com
Search on for truck in attempted boat theft from Cape Haze lot
Authorities are searching for two suspects who attempted to steal a 21-foot boat and trailer on Thursday from a Cape Haze storage lot. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, they attempted to steal a NauticStar boat and trailer. They used a 2-tone truck but fled after a witness...
NBC 2
One person hospitalized following overnight shooting in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. – One person is in the hospital following an overnight shooting in Fort Myers. Fort Myers Police responded to 3055 Franklin Court around midnight. One person was shot and have been transported to the hospital. They are in stable condition. FMPD is investigating and are searching...
Lehigh Acres man sentenced to 18 years after molesting two girls
A 50-year-old Lehigh Acres man is sentenced to 18 years in prison for crimes against two children.
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres man gets 18 years for child molestation
A Lehigh Acres man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for molesting two children. Alexander Feria, 50, was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to 18 years in prison followed by 12 years of sex offender probation for two counts of lewd battery and two counts of lewd conduct. He will also be designated a sexual predator for life.
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested during a Collier County traffic stop, reveals stolen vehicle
A man was arrested during a traffic stop that ended in the recovery of a stolen vehicle. Deyren Almaguer-Sanchez, 29, was arrested on charges of grand theft auto, according to Collier County Sheriff’s Office. On September 21, Almaguer-Sanchez was driving a black GMC Yukon SUV on State Road 29...
Florida Man Sentenced To 13 Years Following Drowning Of 19-Month-Old Child
A Florida man has been found guilty in a case of gross negligence that led to the death o a 19-month-old child. Shahzad Nazir Sayed, 28, of Punta Gorda, was found guilty and sentenced to 13 years in prison, followed by 5 years of probation,
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral man arrested, accused of unlicensed carry and criminal mischief
William Debruine, 34, from Cape Coral, was arrested on two charges including unlicensed carry early Thursday morning. Jail records show Debruine was arrested by the Cape Coral Police Department for carrying an unlicensed firearm and criminal mischief. Specific details of the crime were not released on Thursday. Earlier in Sept....
Southwest Florida man arrested for trying to behead victim during attack
A Southwest Florida man's been charged with attempted second-degree murder after trying to behead someone using a knife and scissors.
Parents of Florida teen awarded $15M in wrongful death lawsuit against sheriff’s office
TAMPA, Fla. — The parents of a Florida teen killed while trying to cross an interstate highway after being kicked out of the Florida State Fair were awarded $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit on Thursday against the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The parents of Andrew Joseph...
WINKNEWS.com
Multiple people are dead after a fatal crash on Edison Bridge
Multiple people are dead after a fatal crash on the Edison Bridge in North Fort Myers on Saturday. FMPD says that 4 people are confirmed dead but they cannot give a specific number on how many victims were involved in the crash. Police say the lanes on the bridge going...
niceville.com
Florida man accused of unlawful activities with runaway girls
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – An investigation of runaway juveniles has led to the arrest of a Florida man who is accused of unlawful activities with teenage girls, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has announced. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), its agents arrested Joseph Subic...
Collier County traffic stop results in vehicle theft arrest
A traffic stop resulted in a vehicle theft arrest for a 29-year-old Nebraska man accused of selling the stolen vehicle to a man in Miami.
Lake Placid man arrested, called one of county’s ‘most prolific drug dealers’
A Lake Placid man deputies called "one of Highlands County's most prolific drug dealers" was arrested after officers found enough fentanyl "to kill 25,000 people".
