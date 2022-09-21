A Lehigh Acres man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for molesting two children. Alexander Feria, 50, was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to 18 years in prison followed by 12 years of sex offender probation for two counts of lewd battery and two counts of lewd conduct. He will also be designated a sexual predator for life.

LEHIGH ACRES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO