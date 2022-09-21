ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Two men arrested, accused of illegally hunting in Collier County

Two men were arrested after Collier County Sheriff’s Office say they were caught illegally hunting on County Road 858. Yoandry Quevedo-Ayala, 31, and Pedro Leal-Pavon, 40 were arrested on charges of violation of Florida code pertaining to hunting regulations and unlawful to take or kill a deer, fawn, or antlerless deer during open season.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Immokalee Road in Orangetree

Florida Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Immokalee Road in Collier County on Sunday morning. Troopers say an SUV and a motorcycle collided near the intersection of Immokalee Road and Oil Well Road just after 4 a.m. According to FHP, the SUV was traveling west...
Lee County, FL
Collier County, FL
1 dead in shooting on Fort Myers Beach

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting on Fort Myers Beach. The Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed one person died at the Red Coconut RV Park. The RV Park is off of Estero Boulevard and just south of Sand Dollar Drive. The Mobile Command Center and the Crime Scene Unit...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Fort Myers man found guilty of molesting a child

A Fort Myers man was found guilty of molesting a child of less than 12 years of age. Johnny Andrus Jackson, 32, was found guilty as charged of sexual battery of a child of less than 12 years of age, lewd or lascivious molestation, and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence, according to the State Attorney's Office.
FORT MYERS, FL
Search on for truck in attempted boat theft from Cape Haze lot

Authorities are searching for two suspects who attempted to steal a 21-foot boat and trailer on Thursday from a Cape Haze storage lot. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, they attempted to steal a NauticStar boat and trailer. They used a 2-tone truck but fled after a witness...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
One person hospitalized following overnight shooting in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. – One person is in the hospital following an overnight shooting in Fort Myers. Fort Myers Police responded to 3055 Franklin Court around midnight. One person was shot and have been transported to the hospital. They are in stable condition. FMPD is investigating and are searching...
FORT MYERS, FL
Lehigh Acres man gets 18 years for child molestation

A Lehigh Acres man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for molesting two children. Alexander Feria, 50, was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to 18 years in prison followed by 12 years of sex offender probation for two counts of lewd battery and two counts of lewd conduct. He will also be designated a sexual predator for life.
Cape Coral man arrested, accused of unlicensed carry and criminal mischief

William Debruine, 34, from Cape Coral, was arrested on two charges including unlicensed carry early Thursday morning. Jail records show Debruine was arrested by the Cape Coral Police Department for carrying an unlicensed firearm and criminal mischief. Specific details of the crime were not released on Thursday. Earlier in Sept....
CAPE CORAL, FL
Florida man accused of unlawful activities with runaway girls

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – An investigation of runaway juveniles has led to the arrest of a Florida man who is accused of unlawful activities with teenage girls, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has announced. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), its agents arrested Joseph Subic...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
PUNTA GORDA, FL

