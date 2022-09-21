The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in Northeast that left a 32-year-old District man dead. Just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, D.C. police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of 15th Street. Police found David Scott suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a police report. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead after all life-saving measures failed.

