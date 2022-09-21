Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTOP
DC police investigating fatal Northeast shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in Northeast that left a 32-year-old District man dead. Just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, D.C. police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of 15th Street. Police found David Scott suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a police report. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead after all life-saving measures failed.
WTOP
DC woman identified as victim of deadly Oxon Hill hit-and-run
As police continue to search for the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a woman in Oxon Hill, Maryland, earlier this week, they have released the victim’s identity. The Prince George’s County police identified her as Brenda Hackett, 56, of D.C. Hackett’s body was found on...
WTOP
Scattered thunderstorms possible in DC region for Sunday evening
While previous severe weather watches have been cancelled, we’re keeping an eye out for scattered thunderstorms and high winds as we head into Sunday evening. Increasing clouds throughout the day. Afternoon showers and potentially thunderstorms. Breezy, winds blowing 10-20 mph. Warmer temperatures, highs in the upper 70s. On Sunday...
WTOP
Strong thunderstorms possible in DC region on Sunday afternoon
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for the entire D.C. region. Increasing clouds throughout the day. Afternoon showers and potentially thunderstorms. Breezy, winds blowing 10-20 mph. Warmer temperatures, highs in the upper 70s. Clouds will increase throughout the day Sunday with showers arriving in the afternoon....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOP
Stormy weather and showers to return to DC area Sunday
The weekend had a pleasant start in the D.C. region but the weather will become unsettled Sunday with rain showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast. Increasing clouds throughout the day. Afternoon showers and potentially thunderstorms. Breezy, winds blowing 10-20 mph. Warmer temperatures, highs in the upper 70s. Clouds will...
Comments / 0