WNDU

Friday Night Football Week 6 Pt. 2

WNDU

‘Brew at the Zoo’ returns for season in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ‘Brew at the Zoo’ makes its long-awaited return at the Potawatomi Zoo this weekend. Due to the pandemic, this is the first time since 2020 the event has taken place at full capacity. The event started around 3 p.m. Saturday, with guests 21...
WNDU

Road closures expected for 2022 ‘Best. Week. Ever.’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s “Best. Week. Ever.” returns on Saturday, and with it comes some road closures throughout the upcoming week. Colfax Avenue will be closed between Woodward Court and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from Thursday, Sept. 29, at 9 a.m. until Monday, Oct. 3. It’s closing for the Morris 100 Fest.
WNDU

'The Olympics of Motocross’ coming to RedBud

WNDU

New decals, signage unveiled in Mishawaka as part of ‘Rail Safety Week’

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Rail Safety Week, and Canadian National (CN) Railroad Police, in conjunction with Operation Lifesaver, have an important safety message about staying cautious near train tracks. On Friday, they unveiled a new rail safety sidewalk decal and stencil to highlight efforts underway to promote railroad...
WNDU

‘Shatter the Stigma’: Recover Michiana honors trailblazers fighting substance abuse

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Recover Michiana hosts its Trailblazer Reception and honors its recovery advocates of the year at the Knollwood Country Club in Granger. The recipients include the St. Joseph County Police Department Crisis Services Unit, recovery coach of the year Heidi Heckaman, and WNDU’s very own Christine Karsten for her reporting on the substance abuse crisis and its impact on children.
WNDU

'Falloween Fest' underway in Walkerton

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is where a lot the impact happens in Michiana. Motocross des Nations, known as “The Olympics of Motocross,” is bringing the world to Michiana.
WNDU

Town hall on downtown Mishawaka improvements, business boost

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Inspire Mishawaka is asking the community for input on ways to improve downtown Mishawaka. They held a town hall Thursday night at the library on Lincolnway East in Mishawaka. Inspire Mishawaka is working with other community partners to earn an Indiana Main Street accreditation. This accreditation...
WNDU

Motorcyclist killed in South Bend crash identified

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in South Bend Thursday evening. Police were called to the collision, which involved a car and a motorcycle, just before 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of E. Mishawaka Avenue and S. 31st Street. The initial investigation found that...
WNDU

Riley High School students experience hands-on learning at Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Riley High School students got to experience hands-on learning at the Potawatomi Zoo Thursday. Over 350 students from the Biology I and Biology I Honors classes got to go on the educational field trip. They participated in a day-long assignment to deepen their understanding of animal adaptations, ecology while learning from zoo staff.
WNDU

Doggos in Baugo: therapy dogs making life less ruff in schools

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Baugo Community Schools and Top-Notch Dog School have partnered up to place therapy dogs in Jimtown Schools to turn man’s best friend into students’ best friend. The school district has been using therapy dogs to assist students in the classrooms for a year...
WNDU

Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Berrien County crash

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 57-year-old Stevensville man who was driving a motorcycle was seriously hurt after a crash in Berrien County late Thursday afternoon. Police say the man was driving his motorcycle south on Red Arrow Highway near the I-94 westbound on-ramp around 4:40 pm when he ran a red light and struck a pickup truck.
