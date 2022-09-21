SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Niles author and podcaster stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Sunday Morning. Meredith Terpeluk Schoeller just came out with her second book “How to Let Go of Your Food and Weight Obsession: A Guide for the Woman Who Wants More for Her Life.”

NILES, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO