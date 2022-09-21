Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
WNDU
Friday Night Football Week 6 Pt. 2
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is where a lot the impact happens in Michiana. Motocross des Nations, known as “The Olympics of Motocross,” is bringing the world to Michiana.
WNDU
‘Brew at the Zoo’ returns for season in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ‘Brew at the Zoo’ makes its long-awaited return at the Potawatomi Zoo this weekend. Due to the pandemic, this is the first time since 2020 the event has taken place at full capacity. The event started around 3 p.m. Saturday, with guests 21...
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: “How to Let Go” author Meredith Terpeluk Schoeller
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Niles author and podcaster stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Sunday Morning. Meredith Terpeluk Schoeller just came out with her second book “How to Let Go of Your Food and Weight Obsession: A Guide for the Woman Who Wants More for Her Life.”
WNDU
Road closures expected for 2022 ‘Best. Week. Ever.’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s “Best. Week. Ever.” returns on Saturday, and with it comes some road closures throughout the upcoming week. Colfax Avenue will be closed between Woodward Court and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from Thursday, Sept. 29, at 9 a.m. until Monday, Oct. 3. It’s closing for the Morris 100 Fest.
WNDU
SBPD’s annual ‘Cops and Goblins’ event headed to Four Winds Field in October
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are one month away from the annual South Bend Police Department’s “Cops and Goblins” event at Four Winds Field!. The event is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Free tickets for this event are now available at several locations across the city.
WNDU
'The Olympics of Motocross’ coming to RedBud
The Mishawaka plant where the civilian Hummer was once built could soon have a new owner. Therapy dogs assist students at Baugo Community Schools. Baugo Community Schools and Top-Notch Dog School have partnered to place therapy dogs in Jimtown schools.
WNDU
Penn student only in the world to get perfect score on AP Calculus exam
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Penn High School student has done something that no one else in the world has done!. Felix Zhang scored every point possible on the AP Calculus AB exam, which is issued by the College Board. While some of the questions were multiple choice, Felix said...
WNDU
New decals, signage unveiled in Mishawaka as part of ‘Rail Safety Week’
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Rail Safety Week, and Canadian National (CN) Railroad Police, in conjunction with Operation Lifesaver, have an important safety message about staying cautious near train tracks. On Friday, they unveiled a new rail safety sidewalk decal and stencil to highlight efforts underway to promote railroad...
WNDU
‘Shatter the Stigma’: Recover Michiana honors trailblazers fighting substance abuse
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Recover Michiana hosts its Trailblazer Reception and honors its recovery advocates of the year at the Knollwood Country Club in Granger. The recipients include the St. Joseph County Police Department Crisis Services Unit, recovery coach of the year Heidi Heckaman, and WNDU’s very own Christine Karsten for her reporting on the substance abuse crisis and its impact on children.
WNDU
Illinois teen dies after leading police on chase, crashing into Ames Field in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old from Illinois is dead after police say he crashed into a concrete pillar that provides a barrier to a football stadium in Michigan City. Michigan City Police say it all started Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. when a juvenile reported a domestic battery...
WNDU
'Falloween Fest' underway in Walkerton
WNDU
Town hall on downtown Mishawaka improvements, business boost
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Inspire Mishawaka is asking the community for input on ways to improve downtown Mishawaka. They held a town hall Thursday night at the library on Lincolnway East in Mishawaka. Inspire Mishawaka is working with other community partners to earn an Indiana Main Street accreditation. This accreditation...
WNDU
Elkhart Parks Department hosts second annual Food Truck and Tailgate party.
Elkhart, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish were on the road this weekend, but that didn’t stop fans from tailgating in Michiana. The Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department hosted its second annual Food Truck and Tailgate Party Saturday afternoon at the Central Green in downtown Elkhart. Many food vendors...
WNDU
Violent Free Campaign gives away gas to promote peace in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Violent Free Campaign hosted its second “Pumping for Peace” event. Cars lined up around the block to get 20 dollars of gas put in their car at the Phillips 66 on Western Avenue. The goal is to help the community embrace peace...
WNDU
Motorcyclist killed in South Bend crash identified
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in South Bend Thursday evening. Police were called to the collision, which involved a car and a motorcycle, just before 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of E. Mishawaka Avenue and S. 31st Street. The initial investigation found that...
WNDU
Riley High School students experience hands-on learning at Potawatomi Zoo
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Riley High School students got to experience hands-on learning at the Potawatomi Zoo Thursday. Over 350 students from the Biology I and Biology I Honors classes got to go on the educational field trip. They participated in a day-long assignment to deepen their understanding of animal adaptations, ecology while learning from zoo staff.
WNDU
Doggos in Baugo: therapy dogs making life less ruff in schools
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Baugo Community Schools and Top-Notch Dog School have partnered up to place therapy dogs in Jimtown Schools to turn man’s best friend into students’ best friend. The school district has been using therapy dogs to assist students in the classrooms for a year...
WNDU
IU South Bend’s Civil Rights Heritage Center relaunches ‘African American Landmark Tour’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - IU South Bend’s Civil Rights Heritage Center has relaunched its “African American Landmark Tour.”. The tour, which is updated from 2013, features new signs at each of the 17 locations that celebrate South Bend’s Black history. The updated tour includes some tools...
WNDU
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Berrien County crash
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 57-year-old Stevensville man who was driving a motorcycle was seriously hurt after a crash in Berrien County late Thursday afternoon. Police say the man was driving his motorcycle south on Red Arrow Highway near the I-94 westbound on-ramp around 4:40 pm when he ran a red light and struck a pickup truck.
WNDU
Peaceful rally held at Oregon-Davis Jr./Sr. High School as police investigate knife incident
HAMLET, Ind. (WNDU) - Bobcat police and Starke County Sheriffs are investigating surveillance video of a student pulled a knife on another student last Friday. “We did have an incident on one of our school buses Friday night,” says William Bennet, the school’s Superintendent. Oregon-Davis student, Isaiah Allsop,...
