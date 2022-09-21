ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nodaway, IA

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Clarke puts up dominant performance, rolls to 94-0 victory over Shenandoah

(Shenandoah) -- It was dominance in every facet of the game for Clarke as they cruised to a 94-0 Class 2A District 8 win over Shenandoah. Whether it was an explosive offensive play, stifling defense, or capitalizing on special teams' errors, the Clarke Indians (4-1) had fortune fall their way as they played spoiler to the Shenandoah Mustangs (2-3) homecoming game.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

KMA Sports (Football): Fremont-Mills 44 East Mills 25

Big second half erases 10-point deficit, hands Fremont-Mills 13th straight win over East Mills. Fremont-Mills remained unbeaten in Class 8-Player District 9 and notched their 13th consecutive win over East Mills with 36 second-half points.
TABOR, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Class 1A Week 5 (9/23): CD, Underwood, Treynor, Kuemper roll to wins

(KMAland) -- Central Decatur, Underwood, Treynor and Kuemper Catholic were all winners in KMAland Class 1A action on Friday. Alex Ravlin threw for 165 yards and three touchdowns, completing all nine of his passes. Maddox Nelson added 89 yards rushing and two scores. Nelson also had two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery on defense.
TREYNOR, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nodaway, IA
Sports
City
Shenandoah, IA
City
Nodaway, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
kmaland.com

Ebersole lights up stat sheet as Greene County downs Clarinda

(Jefferson) -- Greene County (4-1) dominated Clarinda (2-3) en route to a 43-12 victory in Class 2A District 8 battle. “We wanted to come out and start fast and we did that,” Greene County head coach Caden Duncan said. “We jumped on it right away. We wanted to establish the run but also spread things out more than we did last week. We kind of kept [Clarinda] guessing and tried to keep them on their heels.”
CLARINDA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#Kma Sports
kmaland.com

KMAland Volleyball (9/24): East Mills, CAM, Palmyra nab team championships

(KMAland) -- East Mills, CAM and Palmyra all won team championships while Sioux City North and Johnson County Central claimed runner-up at they respective volleyball tournament on Saturday. NEVADA TOURNAMENT. Glenwood and Harlan both went 1-3 at the Nevada Tournament on Saturday. Harlan picked up a poo play win over...
MALVERN, IA
kmaland.com

Week 5 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard

(KMAland) -- Week five of the high school football season is here. Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
RED OAK, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
kmaland.com

Talking With Tom (Week 5): East Mills & Atlantic

(KMAland) -- Former Griswold football coach and long-time KMA Sports reporter Tom Moore made stops in Malvern and Atlantic this week. The ole ball coach spoke with East Mills co-head coaches Claude Lang & Kevin Schafer and Atlantic's Joe Brummer. East Mills travels to Tabor to face Fremont-Mills on the...
MALVERN, IA
kmaland.com

2022 Friday Night Football in KMAland -- Week 5

(KMAland) -- The football season is halfway home. KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Geography with Goudge: High School Football Participation, 2022

(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map. There are nearly one million high school football players and over 15,000 programs spread throughout the United States. This makes for the average squad size to be close to 66 players. This ranges from a high of 114 in Texas to a low of 15 in DC. Missouri averages 54 players per squad while Iowa has nearly 50 per squad. When mapped by state the Midwest and South have the highest number of participants per population. This pattern is most likely impacted by population density and settlement patterns.
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

Shenfest parade basks in bright sunshine

(Shenandoah) -- After wet, gloomy weather the day before, Shenfest Parade '22 had its day in the sun. Shenandoah High School's Marching Mustangs, under the direction of Dale Risher, took its usual position near the front of the traditional early fall parade. KMAland residents lined West Sheridan Avenue on a bright, sunny Saturday afternoon to view a vast array of entries. VIPs included this year's grand marshal, retired Shenandoah veterinarian Dr. Gary Connell and his wife Jane. The Connells were humbled by the tribute.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Shen flag retirement ceremony Saturday

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's Shenfest activities climax with a solemn, patriotic ceremony. More than a thousand flags will be destroyed in a flag retirement ceremony Saturday at 7 p.m. at Sportsman's Park north of the National Guard Armory. Shenandoah's American Legion #88 sponsors the ceremony. Legion Spokesman Dennis Nance tells KMA News the flags are retired by incineration.
SHENANDOAH, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy