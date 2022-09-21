Read full article on original website
Clarke puts up dominant performance, rolls to 94-0 victory over Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- It was dominance in every facet of the game for Clarke as they cruised to a 94-0 Class 2A District 8 win over Shenandoah. Whether it was an explosive offensive play, stifling defense, or capitalizing on special teams' errors, the Clarke Indians (4-1) had fortune fall their way as they played spoiler to the Shenandoah Mustangs (2-3) homecoming game.
