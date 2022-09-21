(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map. There are nearly one million high school football players and over 15,000 programs spread throughout the United States. This makes for the average squad size to be close to 66 players. This ranges from a high of 114 in Texas to a low of 15 in DC. Missouri averages 54 players per squad while Iowa has nearly 50 per squad. When mapped by state the Midwest and South have the highest number of participants per population. This pattern is most likely impacted by population density and settlement patterns.

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO