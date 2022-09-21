ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dupont, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Suburban Times

The Lakewood City Council Sept. 26 Meeting Agenda

The Lakewood City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Sept. 26 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
LAKEWOOD, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Supersized houses: Bigger Edmonds homes reflect a national trend

Bigger is better; that’s been an American mantra for a century. Atlantic Magazine writer, Joe Pinsker nailed it:. “America is a place defined by bigness. It is infamous, both within its borders and abroad, for the size of its cars, its portions, its defense budget—and its houses.”. —...
EDMONDS, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Dupont, WA
The Stranger

Seattle’s Left Proposes Defunding the Police, Stopping Sweeps, and Building Housing in Solidarity Budget

A week before the Mayor unveils his first-ever budget proposal, which will need to contend with an expected $100 million shortfall, a coalition of progressive organizations held a public meeting to pitch their idea for how the City should spend over $1 billion in 2023. Their proposal imagined a City that prioritizes housing, pedestrian safety, and combating climate change largely by defunding the Seattle Police Department (SPD) by 50%.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

King County may offer loans to help people replace old furnaces

Barbara Lux’s view from her Renton Hill home was veiled with dense smoke from the Bolt Creek fire burning 60 miles north. “I think mother nature is crying out,” she said this week. As the summers get hotter, winters get cooler and falls bring wildfire smoke in the...
KING COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Thurston, Pierce County Sites Considered for New Airport

Two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called "greenfield" sites that remain under consideration for a new airport after a state Legislature-created group on Friday narrowed down options for where it will recommend establishing flight operations to accommodate growing passenger and cargo traffic in the region.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
#Mayor#City Council#Politics Local
The Suburban Times

Witnessing history

Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. I’ve mentioned before in this blog that I love history. I find it fascinating and instructive to learn from noteworthy people from all facets of our world. Much of the way I enjoy those lessons is through reading. I typically have 2 or 3 books that I’m reading at any given time.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Puyallup unveils honorary Kent Hojem Dr

City of Puyallup social media post. On Sept. 21, we unveiled our new honorary sign on Meridian…Kent Hojem Dr! This sign is in honor of Kent Hojem, CEO of @WAStateFair. To honor him, we have renamed S Meridian in front of the Fairgrounds Kent Hojem Dr through the end of the Fall Fair. Thank you, Kent! Yee Haw!
PUYALLUP, WA
The Suburban Times

MLK and 9th St. Intersection East Leg Closure

Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts, please scroll down to the “Where” section.
TACOMA, WA
mltnews.com

Mountlake Terrace works to clean up crime at Studio 6 hotel

You might think you’ve heard this story before. But not this twist. A local city has crime problems at a motel – drugs, domestic violence, trespass, assault – and the city can’t seem to find a way to get the motel to clean out the bad actors and make their place safer.
MyNorthwest.com

Suits: Seattle’s Kshama Sawant ignored her district when it asked for help

Katie Daviscourt from RebelNews.com revealed on this morning’s Bryan Suits Show that Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant did not activate her camera as she attended a recent council meeting via Zoom. The 3rd District representative did not interact nor even show the slightest sign of interest, according to Daviscourt....
SEATTLE, WA

