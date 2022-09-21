Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
The Lakewood City Council Sept. 26 Meeting Agenda
The Lakewood City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Sept. 26 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Yakima Herald Republic
‘50% was a mistake’: Seattle City Council abandoned the idea of defunding police
‘50% was a mistake’: Seattle City Council abandoned the idea of defunding police. As Seattle City Council considers police department funding, calls for defunding by 50% two years ago begin to fade. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log...
The Suburban Times
Affordable housing awards bring 335 new units to Pierce County residents in need
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County Human Services is awarding over $17 million for the development and preservation of affordable housing, resulting in 335 newly built units and 17 preserved units for low-income residents. “These units will provide stable, affordable housing to households that lack the income to find and maintain...
myedmondsnews.com
Supersized houses: Bigger Edmonds homes reflect a national trend
Bigger is better; that’s been an American mantra for a century. Atlantic Magazine writer, Joe Pinsker nailed it:. “America is a place defined by bigness. It is infamous, both within its borders and abroad, for the size of its cars, its portions, its defense budget—and its houses.”. —...
The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state
At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s. “We can’t...
The Stranger
Seattle’s Left Proposes Defunding the Police, Stopping Sweeps, and Building Housing in Solidarity Budget
A week before the Mayor unveils his first-ever budget proposal, which will need to contend with an expected $100 million shortfall, a coalition of progressive organizations held a public meeting to pitch their idea for how the City should spend over $1 billion in 2023. Their proposal imagined a City that prioritizes housing, pedestrian safety, and combating climate change largely by defunding the Seattle Police Department (SPD) by 50%.
Yakima Herald Republic
King County may offer loans to help people replace old furnaces
Barbara Lux’s view from her Renton Hill home was veiled with dense smoke from the Bolt Creek fire burning 60 miles north. “I think mother nature is crying out,” she said this week. As the summers get hotter, winters get cooler and falls bring wildfire smoke in the...
Chronicle
Thurston, Pierce County Sites Considered for New Airport
Two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called "greenfield" sites that remain under consideration for a new airport after a state Legislature-created group on Friday narrowed down options for where it will recommend establishing flight operations to accommodate growing passenger and cargo traffic in the region.
State auditor: Mason County Fire District 12 misuses nearly $200k in public funds
A fraud investigation report from the Washington State Auditor’s office revealed that nearly $200,000 in public funds were misappropriated by a Mason County fire chief and her secretary. The state auditor recommended to the District to file a police report about the loss of public funds from January 1,...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: A Mega Airport in Thurston or Lewis County? WSDOT and Governor’s Expansion Work Untruthful, Misleading
Once again, this is the case with the current effort to decide on a location recommendation for a new mega airport in the Puget Sound region. It is done very skillfully and intentionally through positive propaganda and the withholding of important balancing information. What’s missing? Respect for the surrounding community...
The Suburban Times
Witnessing history
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. I’ve mentioned before in this blog that I love history. I find it fascinating and instructive to learn from noteworthy people from all facets of our world. Much of the way I enjoy those lessons is through reading. I typically have 2 or 3 books that I’m reading at any given time.
The Suburban Times
Puyallup unveils honorary Kent Hojem Dr
City of Puyallup social media post. On Sept. 21, we unveiled our new honorary sign on Meridian…Kent Hojem Dr! This sign is in honor of Kent Hojem, CEO of @WAStateFair. To honor him, we have renamed S Meridian in front of the Fairgrounds Kent Hojem Dr through the end of the Fall Fair. Thank you, Kent! Yee Haw!
q13fox.com
L&I fines 2 roofing companies millions for 'egregious and willful' safety violations
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) fined two roofing companies for letting roofers work without fall protection, as well as other ‘egregious and willful’ safety violations. Snohomish-based Allways Roofing now has close to $2.5 million in penalties due to repeated offenses, L&I says. All...
Washington state outpacing majority of nation when it comes to rising rent
A new report from HelpAdvisor shows Washington state is outpacing the vast majority of the United States when it comes to rising rent prices. It is happening at the same time that the Seattle and Tacoma housing markets are cooling. In the last year, some 7.2 million people who pay...
Tri-City Herald
Why prospects that Pierce, Thurston could be home to new 2-runway airport just improved
Two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called “greenfield” sites still under consideration for a new airport after a state Legislature-created group on Friday narrowed down options for where it will recommend establishing flight operations to accommodate growing passenger and cargo traffic in the region.
The Suburban Times
MLK and 9th St. Intersection East Leg Closure
Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts, please scroll down to the “Where” section.
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace works to clean up crime at Studio 6 hotel
You might think you’ve heard this story before. But not this twist. A local city has crime problems at a motel – drugs, domestic violence, trespass, assault – and the city can’t seem to find a way to get the motel to clean out the bad actors and make their place safer.
KUOW
Redistricting pulled thousands of voters east of Seattle into one of the state's most competitive races
Kevin Ashe pulled out his unused primary ballot and opened it, scanning the races for a familiar face. He couldn’t remember who represents him in Congress. Was it Suzan DelBene? Or Rick Larsen? Either way, he didn’t vote for them. After a moment, he realized it was neither....
MyNorthwest.com
Suits: Seattle’s Kshama Sawant ignored her district when it asked for help
Katie Daviscourt from RebelNews.com revealed on this morning’s Bryan Suits Show that Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant did not activate her camera as she attended a recent council meeting via Zoom. The 3rd District representative did not interact nor even show the slightest sign of interest, according to Daviscourt....
Investigation uncovers truth behind voter fraud claims in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. — In late 2021, a group of volunteers turned onto Coulter Creek Road on a mission to uncover fraud and incompetence in Mason County elections. They hit paydirt - literally an empty lot of dirt and trees with no house. Yet, four voters were registered at this Belfair property.
