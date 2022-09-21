Read full article on original website
Lima man killed in motorcycle crash early Saturday afternoon
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima Police officers are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Saturday afternoon. According to the police, 21-year-old Kyius Simpson of Lima was killed in the crash just before 12:30 pm on top of the Jameson overpass. Simpson was heading northbound when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck the guardrail. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Simpson was wearing a helmet, but officers believe that speed was a factor in the crash. If you have any information about the incident,you are asked to call the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444.
City of Lima replacing bike lane markers thanks to a grant from Allen County Public Health
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima getting a chance to try out a new product to brighten up street markers. Thanks to a grant from Allen County Public Health, city crews have been replacing sharrows in several neighborhoods. The marking is to remind motorists and bicyclists that they are sharing the road on designated bike routes. The thermoplastic material is melted onto the pavement rather than painted to increase the life of the markings. The city and the health department have teamed up before with grant opportunities.
The Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice are starting a Lima Chapter
Lima OH (WLIO) - A nationwide organization that supports victims of violent crimes and their families is trying to get a chapter started in the area. The Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice has 5,000 members in Ohio and has chapters in the bigger cities, now they want to move to smaller cities like Lima. CSSJ hosts activities that promote healing in communities but also become advocates for new laws to help victims and people who have lost loved ones to violent crimes.
Allen County RTA adding additional services with micro transit
The Allen County Regional Transit Authority adding additional hours to their daily routes. Beginning Monday, October 3rd, a micro transit will start. It's a door-to-door service similar to their para-transit service. The cost is based on zones set up in the county. It will run in the evenings from 7:20 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. It replaces the night service that was cut last year. You must call to schedule a ride and you must have a ticket which is eliminating the need for riders and drivers to handle cash.
Community honors Phyllis Neff as Homicide Victim Memorial Garden is rededicated in her name
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Passionate, caring, and devoted are just a few of the words used today in remembrance of a woman who gave her all to help others through tragic times. Dozens of people attended the rededication of the "Phyllis Neff Homicide Victim Memorial Garden" located in front of Crime Victim Services. Neff was a long-time advocate in the courts for victims of violent crime and their families for more than three decades. She passed away in December of 2021 from COVID. Her legacy lives on in all of the people whose lives she touched. Not only in her career but also in her day-to-day life.
Buddy walk raises awareness to Down Syndrome
There was a special celebration going on at Faurot Park Saturday afternoon for an outstanding group of people. This is the 11th year that the Buddy Walk was held to raise money for the Down Syndrome Association of Western Ohio. 12 teams took part in this year’s event. Not only is it a fun day for everyone involved but shines the spotlight on people who have Down Syndrome.
New Bremen Pumpkinfest brings fall, food, and fun all together
New Bremen, OH (WLIO) - The giant pumpkins may be gone but there is a whole lot of fun that took their place for the 19th annual New Bremen Pumpkinfest. Brats, craft beers, and live music on the stage, plus a lot of kids' activities are just some of the things that drew people to the annual event. The festival became a non-profit organization in recent years, and the money that is raised gets put back into the New Bremen community.
