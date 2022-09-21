LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Passionate, caring, and devoted are just a few of the words used today in remembrance of a woman who gave her all to help others through tragic times. Dozens of people attended the rededication of the "Phyllis Neff Homicide Victim Memorial Garden" located in front of Crime Victim Services. Neff was a long-time advocate in the courts for victims of violent crime and their families for more than three decades. She passed away in December of 2021 from COVID. Her legacy lives on in all of the people whose lives she touched. Not only in her career but also in her day-to-day life.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO