Hocking County, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Fight leads to 1 dead, 2 shot at east Columbus club

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gunfire erupted inside an east Columbus club early Sunday, leaving a woman dead and two others injured. The shooting happened at a club in the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Columbus police said 30-year-old Shamira Rhodes died at the club. Medics...
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Missing 17-month-old found unharmed in HVAC vent in Ohio

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-month-old boy was found in an HVAC unit after his mother reported him missing to the Circleville Police Department. On Thursday, multiple police officers and a K-9 officer arrived at the 300 block of E. Mount St. in search of the child, whose mother said she could not find him […]
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus police looking for tips to solve January homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are looking for tips from the public to help solve the death of a man shot and killed in January. The shooting occurred in the 260 block of Divot Place around 3 a.m. on Jan. 30. Police said officers found the victim, Kavyne Cooper,...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Principal issues scathing letter to parents after teens beat up community pastor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A local high school principal has issued a candid letter to parents after several students allegedly assaulted a pastor. West High School Principal Daniel Roberts said he was "appalled at the action of our students," urging parents to "have an age-appropriate conversation with your young person at home."
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Father shot while driving with 4-year-old daughter in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A young father was shot Thursday night while driving in southeast Columbus with his four-year-old daughter in the car. The shooting happened along Tussing Road near the intersection of Brice Road just before 8 p.m. Police said a 22-year-old man was driving east on Tussing...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman gets life for killing parents in fire

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman who set a fire that killed her parents three years ago when she was 16 has been sentenced to life, but will be eligible for parole in 15 years. Madison Wine received the sentence Thursday in Wood County Circuit Court, the Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported. She was charged […]
DAVISVILLE, WV
myfox28columbus.com

Rifle found in car at Westerville South High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old man has been charged after a rifle was found in a car Friday at Westerville South High School. According to court documents, a student spotted Mustafa Al Nasrawi, 18, in his car in the school parking lot with a 9mm rifle lying across his lap.
WESTERVILLE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

38-year-old man killed in Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a 38-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in Linden. Police said the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Hudson Street. When officers arrived, they found Marion Copeland, 38, suffering from...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

3 dead, multiple injured overnight in separate shootings across Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least three people lost their lives to gun violence in Columbus overnight with more injured after multiple shootings across the city. Columbus police reported at least five shootings between 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. The rash of shootings began after officers responded to a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

Parents, grandma arrested after caged toddler found at Ohio home

Three people are under arrest after authorities say they found one toddler in a cage and another toddler holding a meth pipe at a Logan, Ohio home southeast of Columbus. The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office has charged 61-year-old grandmother Ella Webb, as well as parents, 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney and 25-year-old Megan Smith with child endangering.
LOGAN, OH

