Fight leads to 1 dead, 2 shot at east Columbus club
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gunfire erupted inside an east Columbus club early Sunday, leaving a woman dead and two others injured. The shooting happened at a club in the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Columbus police said 30-year-old Shamira Rhodes died at the club. Medics...
Deputies ask for help from public to locate Gallia man who left house arrest
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Deputies are asking for help from the public to locate an Ohio man who they said left house arrest. Timothy Wolfe was under house arrest through Gallia County Common Pleas Court, according to a social media post from the Gallia County Sheriff's Office. The...
Missing 17-month-old found unharmed in HVAC vent in Ohio
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-month-old boy was found in an HVAC unit after his mother reported him missing to the Circleville Police Department. On Thursday, multiple police officers and a K-9 officer arrived at the 300 block of E. Mount St. in search of the child, whose mother said she could not find him […]
Columbus police looking for tips to solve January homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are looking for tips from the public to help solve the death of a man shot and killed in January. The shooting occurred in the 260 block of Divot Place around 3 a.m. on Jan. 30. Police said officers found the victim, Kavyne Cooper,...
Principal issues scathing letter to parents after teens beat up community pastor
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A local high school principal has issued a candid letter to parents after several students allegedly assaulted a pastor. West High School Principal Daniel Roberts said he was "appalled at the action of our students," urging parents to "have an age-appropriate conversation with your young person at home."
Father shot while driving with 4-year-old daughter in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A young father was shot Thursday night while driving in southeast Columbus with his four-year-old daughter in the car. The shooting happened along Tussing Road near the intersection of Brice Road just before 8 p.m. Police said a 22-year-old man was driving east on Tussing...
West Virginia woman gets life for killing parents in fire
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman who set a fire that killed her parents three years ago when she was 16 has been sentenced to life, but will be eligible for parole in 15 years. Madison Wine received the sentence Thursday in Wood County Circuit Court, the Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported. She was charged […]
Rifle found in car at Westerville South High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old man has been charged after a rifle was found in a car Friday at Westerville South High School. According to court documents, a student spotted Mustafa Al Nasrawi, 18, in his car in the school parking lot with a 9mm rifle lying across his lap.
Inmate wrestling in Ohio jail leads to firing, resignations
Two of the participants resigned, and a third has been terminated, according to Sheriff Alex Lape.
38-year-old man killed in Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a 38-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in Linden. Police said the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Hudson Street. When officers arrived, they found Marion Copeland, 38, suffering from...
Columbus Police officer hosts community day, bringing resources to Fairmoor neighborhood
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Serving the community in a number of ways. Columbus Police officer Wendell Tolber is from Central Ohio and lending a helping hand to an east side neighborhood. Officer Tolber led a community fun day and resource fair in the Fairmoor community where residents and neighbors...
Parents and grandmother appear in court, charged with child endangerment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother, father and grandmother appeared before a judge Wednesday morning on child endangering charges. Earlier this week, a toddler was found locked up in a cage at a rural Hocking County home and a little girl was running around holding a methamphetamine pipe. Ella...
Parents wanted after Ohio child found locked in cage, another holding meth pipe
When authorities arrived at the home, they say they found a 3-year-old locked in a cage that was secured with zip ties and had bugs inside. A 2-year-old was then seen walking inside the house holding a meth pipe, law enforcement said.
Law enforcement on scene of 'situation' at Licking Valley schools; no injuries or shots fired
NEWARK, Ohio — The Licking County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are responding to a "situation" at Licking Valley schools Friday morning. Deputies with the sheriff's office are on the scene as well as troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and officers with the Newark Police Department.
3 dead, multiple injured overnight in separate shootings across Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least three people lost their lives to gun violence in Columbus overnight with more injured after multiple shootings across the city. Columbus police reported at least five shootings between 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. The rash of shootings began after officers responded to a...
5 inmates and 2 corrections officers taken to hospital after possible fentanyl exposure
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Five inmates and two corrections officers at the Licking County Jail have been taken to the hospital after a potential fentanyl exposure, the sheriff's office said. Police said two of the inmates seemed to have a severe reaction, but all are doing well and...
Jurors in George Wagner's murder trial learn about missing cell phone, pillow placed on victim's face
WAVERLY, Ohio — Bryan White is a lieutenant with the Madison Co. Sheriff's Office. Before that he was a special agent with the Ohio Bureau of Investigation. In 2016, White processed the scene where someone shot and killed Dana Rhoden, 37, and two of her children — 16-year-old Chris Rhoden Jr. and 19-year-old Hanna Rhoden.
Pike County murder trial: Third crime scene testimony resumes
After an abrupt ending to proceedings Thursday, the trial of a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016 is expected to pick back up.
Parents, grandma arrested after caged toddler found at Ohio home
Three people are under arrest after authorities say they found one toddler in a cage and another toddler holding a meth pipe at a Logan, Ohio home southeast of Columbus. The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office has charged 61-year-old grandmother Ella Webb, as well as parents, 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney and 25-year-old Megan Smith with child endangering.
Pike Co. massacre investigator describes being puzzled by lack of ammunition at third of four crime scenes
WAVERLY, Ohio — From talk about gun silencers to testimony about finding minimal ammunition, jurors who will decide George Wagner's guilt or innocence have a lot to think about heading into the weekend. Former Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agent Bryan White said he had a lot to think...
