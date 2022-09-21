ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
35 pounds of meth, thousands in cash recovered in San Jose; 3 arrested

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — Three people were arrested for possessing firearms after serving a search warrant that led to a drug bust on Tuesday, San Jose Police Department Assistant Chief Paul Joseph announced on Twitter . Police recovered 35 pounds of methamphetamine, five handguns, thousands in cash, burglary tools and other stolen property.

Two of the five handguns recovered were stolen. In addition, the three arrestees were prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior convictions, police said. The three subjects were booked into jail.

At least $4,000 was recovered in cash, according to the photo posted by Joseph. Other items recovered by police: burglary tools, digital scales, a smartphone, two water pipes and bullets.

The 35 pounds of meth were divided into approximately 10 separate plastic zip-up bags. Police did not specify around what time or where the items were recovered from the three subjects. The initial tweet of the incident was sent out at 7:06 a.m. on Wednesday.

Comments / 17

NorthSacMac
4d ago

Where in San Jose did this go down??? Many lives lost and psyche ward visits were negated down the line as a result of this bust. Unfortunately, 35 pounds of crank seized is like taking a snowball away from a mountain that just had a Donner Party style blizzard...still a lot out there no doubt...

Reply(1)
5
David Colunga
4d ago

That bust will save countless lives and will help so many children caught in the crossfire of this deadly disease

Reply
6
Julie Reyes
4d ago

good I'm glad they got arrested but keep them in jail don't just let them go right away

Reply(1)
7
 

