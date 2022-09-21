ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

wdiy.org

Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties

A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Rally for Doug Mastriano held at Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Supporters rallied at the Capitol building in Harrisburg for Republican candidates across the commonwealth. Congressional candidates and voters were voicing their support for Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano on Saturday, Sept. 24. Their focus and their main concern was restoring rights and freedoms across Pennsylvania, which...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Gov. Wolf files lawsuit against General Assembly

Gov. Tom Wolf has filed a lawsuit against the General Assembly over a package of constitutional amendments, including one that says abortion is not a right in Pennsylvania. The amendments were part of a senate bill passed in July, which allowed candidates for governor to choose a running mate. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

This Week in Pennsylvania: Timothy DeFoor

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how a Right to Life Rally filled the streets in front of the Capitol. He will also talk about how a state senator is pushing for a bill to collect the money lost from uncollected tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor candidate Carrie DelRosso campaigns in Blair County

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Carrie DelRosso, made a stop in Blair County Thursday and spoke one-on-one with our Jordan Tracy. During the primary, DelRosso touted her experience as a small business owner. She says the first step to battling inflation and supporting the economy in Pennsylvania is to open the energy sector.
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Doug Mastriano and friends return to the launching pad of a political crusade, but get little fresh juice

Pennsylvania’s Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano is ever-encouraging his supporters to “walk as free people.”. Saturday, it appears most of them exercised their personal freedoms to watch a football game, attend a community festival, enjoy a beautiful early fall day in central Pennsylvania, and otherwise do anything besides standing through three hours of political speeches on the state Capitol steps.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Calls to crisis centers rising after 988 hotline rollout

(WHTM) — Calls to crisis centers in Pennsylvania are up, a little more than two months after the 988 hotline to access mental health services rolled out nationwide. These services are clearly needed, but abc27 wanted to look into whether these centers can keep up with call volume. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

PA Governor Race: Shapiro continues double digit lead over Mastriano

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro continues to hold a double-digit lead in the race for Governor, according to a new Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll. The poll found Shapiro with 53% support, consistent with a CBS/YouGov poll released earlier this month. A Trafalgar Poll also released in September showed just a two point lead […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

PPL transformer to be transported in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A large transformer will be transported in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to an email from Buckingham Heavy Transport, the transport is to start at the NS Railyard at 103 Bridge Street in Columbia Borough and will be dropped off at the South Manheim Substation at 375 Bucknell Road in Manheim.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
theburgnews.com

Birthing a Legacy: Ceremonial bill signing celebrates Hershey woman’s 7-year quest to improve Pennsylvania’s newborn screening laws

Lesa Brackbill experienced a full-circle moment earlier this week—closing the loop on seven years of advocacy dedicated to Pennsylvania’s newborn screening procedures. On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf held a ceremonial bill signing, flanked by the Brackbill family, of Hershey, and state Sen. John DiSanto (R-15) representing part of Dauphin, as well as Perry County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

