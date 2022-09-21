Read full article on original website
wdiy.org
Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties
A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
therecord-online.com
Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pa. lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers
HARRISBURG, PA – Horse-trading, nose-holding, and a whole lot of cash. The Pennsylvania Capitol this week jolted into action with just six more voting days before the pivotal midterm election, advancing a slew of bills with one common theme while lawmakers raced from fundraiser to fundraiser seeking to bolster their campaign coffers.
abc27.com
Rally for Doug Mastriano held at Capitol
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Supporters rallied at the Capitol building in Harrisburg for Republican candidates across the commonwealth. Congressional candidates and voters were voicing their support for Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano on Saturday, Sept. 24. Their focus and their main concern was restoring rights and freedoms across Pennsylvania, which...
WGAL
Gov. Wolf files lawsuit against General Assembly
Gov. Tom Wolf has filed a lawsuit against the General Assembly over a package of constitutional amendments, including one that says abortion is not a right in Pennsylvania. The amendments were part of a senate bill passed in July, which allowed candidates for governor to choose a running mate. The...
abc27.com
This Week in Pennsylvania: Timothy DeFoor
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how a Right to Life Rally filled the streets in front of the Capitol. He will also talk about how a state senator is pushing for a bill to collect the money lost from uncollected tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
A private company examined 2020 ballots, hard drives from 2 Pa. counties
One of those counties asked that company, Speckin Forensics, for a review. It’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit Pennsylvania's result. A Michigan-based forensics company said it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. In a pair of reports it released earlier this month,...
WGAL
Fact-checking ad claiming Doug Mastriano's positions on some social issues would cost Pennsylvania jobs
News 8 is fact-checking campaign ads that you may be seeing in some of the most hotly-contested races on the November ballot. A candidate in the Pennsylvania governor's race is trying to use his opponent's words against him in television ads. We checked the claims in the ad from Democrat...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lt. Governor candidate Carrie DelRosso campaigns in Blair County
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Carrie DelRosso, made a stop in Blair County Thursday and spoke one-on-one with our Jordan Tracy. During the primary, DelRosso touted her experience as a small business owner. She says the first step to battling inflation and supporting the economy in Pennsylvania is to open the energy sector.
Doug Mastriano and friends return to the launching pad of a political crusade, but get little fresh juice
Pennsylvania’s Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano is ever-encouraging his supporters to “walk as free people.”. Saturday, it appears most of them exercised their personal freedoms to watch a football game, attend a community festival, enjoy a beautiful early fall day in central Pennsylvania, and otherwise do anything besides standing through three hours of political speeches on the state Capitol steps.
abc27.com
Calls to crisis centers rising after 988 hotline rollout
(WHTM) — Calls to crisis centers in Pennsylvania are up, a little more than two months after the 988 hotline to access mental health services rolled out nationwide. These services are clearly needed, but abc27 wanted to look into whether these centers can keep up with call volume. The...
PA Governor Race: Shapiro continues double digit lead over Mastriano
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro continues to hold a double-digit lead in the race for Governor, according to a new Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll. The poll found Shapiro with 53% support, consistent with a CBS/YouGov poll released earlier this month. A Trafalgar Poll also released in September showed just a two point lead […]
Early voting starts today in Virginia
Early voting starts Friday across the Commonwealth. The biggest change some localities will see is the newly approved "ballot on demand" system.
Fetterman wins major endorsement of Pa. State Building & Construction Trades Council
Much like President Joe Biden did two years ago, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman has picked up a major endorsement from a large state organized labor council with members who have backed some Republican policies. According to his campaign, Fetterman has won the support of the Pennsylvania State Building...
Number of PA counties at high COVID community level drops to 6. Here’s where to mask up
Here’s the latest on community levels, new cases and deaths, the updated booster and where to mask up in Pennsylvania.
wtae.com
Pennsylvania sees surge in attempts to ban certain books in libraries and schools
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania's Library Association says a specific category of books are being targeted and challenged as detrimental to the development of children. Watch the report in the video above. Librarians say Pennsylvania has recorded the second largest number of attempts to ban books that focus on racism,...
Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction
HARRISBURG — It’s a conversation Diana Raph dreads. Every year, Raph, a tax preparer in the Lehigh Valley, applies on behalf of dozens of her clients to a state program that helps older Pennsylvanians pay their rent and property taxes. And every year, she has to tell more...
abc27.com
PPL transformer to be transported in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A large transformer will be transported in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to an email from Buckingham Heavy Transport, the transport is to start at the NS Railyard at 103 Bridge Street in Columbia Borough and will be dropped off at the South Manheim Substation at 375 Bucknell Road in Manheim.
Just in time for fall, national GOP leaders roll out ‘Commitment to America’ in western Pennsylvania
The event proceeded in town-hall style with attendees — including the sheriff of Fayette County — asking scripted questions about a variety of topics, including inflation, crime and fentanyl. Chris Potter/WESA. National Republicans came to the Monongahela Valley this morning for the formal rollout of what they are...
Fetterman failed to preside over Pennsylvania Senate 33% of the time, but attended every pardons board meeting
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman failed to preside over 33% of the state's Senate legislative sessions as lieutenant governor, but holds a perfect attendance record as chairman of the state's Board of Pardons. Since taking office in 2019, Fetterman has presided over the state Senate 131 days out of...
theburgnews.com
Birthing a Legacy: Ceremonial bill signing celebrates Hershey woman’s 7-year quest to improve Pennsylvania’s newborn screening laws
Lesa Brackbill experienced a full-circle moment earlier this week—closing the loop on seven years of advocacy dedicated to Pennsylvania’s newborn screening procedures. On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf held a ceremonial bill signing, flanked by the Brackbill family, of Hershey, and state Sen. John DiSanto (R-15) representing part of Dauphin, as well as Perry County.
Comments / 2