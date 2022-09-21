ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

MMA Fighting

Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights

Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets. Mayweather vs. Asakura took place Sept. 24 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Floyd Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura collided in an exhibition fight. The fight aired live on FITE TV pay-per-view.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Chael Sonnen claims Floyd Mayweather’s Japan exhibition matches are fixed: ‘They paid him $8 million, gave him a script’

Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe Floyd Mayweather Jr. and company are being truthful with the product being put out. Mayweather is retired from professional boxing. However, since his final win against Conor McGregor in Aug. 2017 which saw him obtain a flawless 50-0, he’s performed in three exhibition matches. The first of the bunch came as a massive surprise when Mayweather found his way into Japan-based MMA giant RIZIN Fighting Federation. In that Dec. 2018 New Year’s clash atop RIZIN 14, Mayweather knocked out undefeated superstar kickboxing prodigy Tenshin Nasukawa in two minutes and 20 seconds.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Yoel Romero on Bellator middleweight future: ‘All the 205, they can chill out’

Yoel Romero is a man on a mission after Bellator 285, and that’s to capture a middleweight title that’s so far eluded him in his decorated cage career. After decimating Melvin Manhoef, a blown-up middleweight, in the co-headliner of this past Friday’s event, Romero made his intentions clear by calling for a title shot.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura: Live round-by-round updates

MMA Fighting has Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura live round-by-round updates for one of the top boxing fights of the year which takes place Saturday night at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The main event is expected to begin around 1 a.m. ET on FITE TV pay-per-view. Check...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Bellator Dublin results: Benson Henderson wins lopsided decision over Peter Queally, Yoel Romero retires Melvin Manhoef

Benson Henderson didn’t mind playing spoiler for the Irish crowd. The former UFC lightweight champion won a thorough if workmanlike unanimous decision over hometown favorite Peter Queally on Friday in the main event of Bellator 285, which took place at the 3Arena Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Henderson (30-11) led the dance from pillar to post, using a steady diet of takedowns, forward pressure, and clinch control along the fence to earn a trio of 49-45 scores over Queally (13-7-1), with his lone point deduction being the result of a second-round groin kick.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul calls out Floyd Mayweather for ‘ruining his legacy’ after latest RIZIN win: ‘Stop wasting your fans’ money’

Jake Paul wants a piece of Floyd Mayweather after the boxing legend’s latest exhibition win. Mayweather, 45, scored a second-round knockout of Mikuru Asakura at Sunday’s Super Rizin headliner, downing the MMA veteran with a two-punch combination after a surprisingly competitive opening few minutes. The bout was Mayweather’s fourth exhibition match since his retirement from boxing in 2017, following past exhibition bouts against Tenshin Nasukawa, Don Moore, and Logan Paul, all of which either ended in Mayweather wins or were not officially scored.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Video: DWCS veteran Edivan Santos scores wild faceplant knockout in Brazil

Brazilian heavyweight Edivan Santos scored a vicious knockout of Alison Vicente in their bout at Sunday night’s Fight Music Show 2 in Curitiba, Brazil. Santos — who fell short in his September 2021 appearance at Dana White’s Contender Series, losing to Rizvan Kuniev — flattened Vicente just 86 seconds into the second round. Vicente pretended to be hurt from an oblique kick, but then went unconscious courtesy of a devastating right hand from Santos seconds later.
COMBAT SPORTS
UFC
MMA Fighting

Georges St-Pierre confident heavyweight Jon Jones can be ‘as good as he was in the light heavyweight division’

Georges St-Pierre likes what he sees of the new Jon Jones. At a recent UFC fan Q&A, St-Pierre was asked how he successful Jones can be at heavyweight. Jones is the UFC’s most decorated champion at 205 pounds, with three championship reigns to his name (including an interim title win in 2016), and he awaits his first booking in his new weight class after preparing for the change for the better part of the past two years.
UFC
MMA Fighting

‘One of the best knockout fighters ever’: MMA world pays tribute to Melvin Manhoef after Bellator Dublin retirement

Melvin Manhoef’s 28-year run is over. The 46-year-old MMA original announced his retirement Friday night following a third-round knockout loss to Yoel Romero in the co-main event of Bellator 285, which took place at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The news brings an end to a near three-decade career in both MMA and kickboxing that saw Manhoef establish himself as one of the most dangerous knockout artists of his time.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Bobby Green announces positive drug test cancelled UFC 276 fight with Jim Miller

Bobby Green on Friday said he was scratched from UFC 276 due to a positive drug test he said was from on an over-the-counter supplement purchased at Walmart. Green said he decided to take DHEA, a banned anabolic agent, after watching a YouTube video by Dr. Eric Berg, a popular and controversial health educator and chiropractor based in Virginia. Berg was reprimanded in 2007 by the Virginia medical board for treating patients outside the scope of his chiropractic license and making false statements about his treatment program.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Eddie Hearn threatens Jake Paul with potential lawsuit over ‘idiotic’ fight fixing allegations

Jake Paul’s accusations about potential fight fixing may lead to a lawsuit from Matchroom CEO Eddie Hearn. The threat of legal action came as a result of comments Paul made about boxing judge Glenn Feldman after he offered up a pair of puzzling scorecards in recent fights involving athletes promoted by Matchroom. In particular, Paul’s ire towards Feldman started after he scored Katie Taylor beating Amanda Serrano by the widest margin of any judge overseeing the bout back in April.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Bellator Dublin Results: Henderson vs. Queally

MMA Fighting has Bellator Dublin results for the Henderson vs. Queally fight card from the 3Arena in Dublin on Friday. In the main event, Benson Henderson and Peter Queally will square off in a lightweight contest. Henderson, a former UFC lightweight champ, has won one of his past four MMA fights, while Queally is 2-2 in his past four fights.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Hot Tweets: Jose Aldo’s five greatest performances and the future for Raul Rosas Jr.

It’s a rare weekend off from a major UFC event but that doesn’t mean we’re lacking for major news, the biggest of which is the retirement of Jose Aldo. I know there’s already been a ton of Aldo content this week, but as one of my favorite fighters of all time, I’m still going to wax poetic on the man for the bulk of this edition of Hot Tweets. Then I’ll close with a couple of Contender Series questions.
UFC

