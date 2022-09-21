Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
Video: Floyd Mayweather bodyguard Jizzy Mack knocked out by Kouzi in third round at Super Rizin
Jizzy Mack, the bodyguard of Floyd Mayweather, gassed after the second round of his bout with K-1 kickboxing vet Kouzi and was knocked out in the third round. At 42 pounds heavier than his experienced opponent, Mack, also known as Ray Sadeghi, tried to use his heft to avoid the inevitable as he held the head and clinched for dear life.
MMA Fighting
Video: Floyd Mayweather stops Mikuru Asakura at end of second round in Super Rizin main event
Floyd Mayweather caught a few punches from Mikuru Asakura in Super Rizin’s headliner. But in the end, his speed and power were too much for the MMA veteran, and a two-punch combo brought the TKO at the end of the second. “I’m just happy to be here, thanks again,”...
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights
Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets. Mayweather vs. Asakura took place Sept. 24 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Floyd Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura collided in an exhibition fight. The fight aired live on FITE TV pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Chael Sonnen claims Floyd Mayweather’s Japan exhibition matches are fixed: ‘They paid him $8 million, gave him a script’
Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe Floyd Mayweather Jr. and company are being truthful with the product being put out. Mayweather is retired from professional boxing. However, since his final win against Conor McGregor in Aug. 2017 which saw him obtain a flawless 50-0, he’s performed in three exhibition matches. The first of the bunch came as a massive surprise when Mayweather found his way into Japan-based MMA giant RIZIN Fighting Federation. In that Dec. 2018 New Year’s clash atop RIZIN 14, Mayweather knocked out undefeated superstar kickboxing prodigy Tenshin Nasukawa in two minutes and 20 seconds.
RELATED PEOPLE
MMA Fighting
Yoel Romero on Bellator middleweight future: ‘All the 205, they can chill out’
Yoel Romero is a man on a mission after Bellator 285, and that’s to capture a middleweight title that’s so far eluded him in his decorated cage career. After decimating Melvin Manhoef, a blown-up middleweight, in the co-headliner of this past Friday’s event, Romero made his intentions clear by calling for a title shot.
MMA Fighting
Bellator Dublin video: Yoel Romero sends Melvin Manhoef into retirement with brutal knockout
Yoel Romero ensured Melvin Manhoef will not get his happy ending. “The Soldier of God” scored a devastating third-round knockout of Manhoef on Friday in the co-main event of Bellator 285, which took place at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. After a measured first two rounds, Romero (15-6) upped...
MMA Fighting
Mayweather vs. Asakura Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event
MMA Fighting has Mayweather vs. Asakura results live for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura fight card at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Saturday night. When the main event begins, around 1 a.m. ET, check out our Mayweather vs. Asakura live round-by-round updates for our live blog of the main event.
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura: Live round-by-round updates
MMA Fighting has Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura live round-by-round updates for one of the top boxing fights of the year which takes place Saturday night at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The main event is expected to begin around 1 a.m. ET on FITE TV pay-per-view. Check...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMA Fighting
Bellator Dublin results: Benson Henderson wins lopsided decision over Peter Queally, Yoel Romero retires Melvin Manhoef
Benson Henderson didn’t mind playing spoiler for the Irish crowd. The former UFC lightweight champion won a thorough if workmanlike unanimous decision over hometown favorite Peter Queally on Friday in the main event of Bellator 285, which took place at the 3Arena Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Henderson (30-11) led the dance from pillar to post, using a steady diet of takedowns, forward pressure, and clinch control along the fence to earn a trio of 49-45 scores over Queally (13-7-1), with his lone point deduction being the result of a second-round groin kick.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul calls out Floyd Mayweather for ‘ruining his legacy’ after latest RIZIN win: ‘Stop wasting your fans’ money’
Jake Paul wants a piece of Floyd Mayweather after the boxing legend’s latest exhibition win. Mayweather, 45, scored a second-round knockout of Mikuru Asakura at Sunday’s Super Rizin headliner, downing the MMA veteran with a two-punch combination after a surprisingly competitive opening few minutes. The bout was Mayweather’s fourth exhibition match since his retirement from boxing in 2017, following past exhibition bouts against Tenshin Nasukawa, Don Moore, and Logan Paul, all of which either ended in Mayweather wins or were not officially scored.
MMA Fighting
Video: Thor Silva, son of Wanderlei, wins amateur MMA debut with first-round knockout
Thor Silva has taken the first step to following in his father’s legendary footsteps. Silva, the 19-year-old son of MMA icon Wanderlei Silva, won his amateur MMA debut on Sunday at Fight Music Show 2, which took place at the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. With his father...
MMA Fighting
Video: DWCS veteran Edivan Santos scores wild faceplant knockout in Brazil
Brazilian heavyweight Edivan Santos scored a vicious knockout of Alison Vicente in their bout at Sunday night’s Fight Music Show 2 in Curitiba, Brazil. Santos — who fell short in his September 2021 appearance at Dana White’s Contender Series, losing to Rizvan Kuniev — flattened Vicente just 86 seconds into the second round. Vicente pretended to be hurt from an oblique kick, but then went unconscious courtesy of a devastating right hand from Santos seconds later.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMA Fighting
Georges St-Pierre confident heavyweight Jon Jones can be ‘as good as he was in the light heavyweight division’
Georges St-Pierre likes what he sees of the new Jon Jones. At a recent UFC fan Q&A, St-Pierre was asked how he successful Jones can be at heavyweight. Jones is the UFC’s most decorated champion at 205 pounds, with three championship reigns to his name (including an interim title win in 2016), and he awaits his first booking in his new weight class after preparing for the change for the better part of the past two years.
MMA Fighting
‘One of the best knockout fighters ever’: MMA world pays tribute to Melvin Manhoef after Bellator Dublin retirement
Melvin Manhoef’s 28-year run is over. The 46-year-old MMA original announced his retirement Friday night following a third-round knockout loss to Yoel Romero in the co-main event of Bellator 285, which took place at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The news brings an end to a near three-decade career in both MMA and kickboxing that saw Manhoef establish himself as one of the most dangerous knockout artists of his time.
MMA Fighting
Bobby Green announces positive drug test cancelled UFC 276 fight with Jim Miller
Bobby Green on Friday said he was scratched from UFC 276 due to a positive drug test he said was from on an over-the-counter supplement purchased at Walmart. Green said he decided to take DHEA, a banned anabolic agent, after watching a YouTube video by Dr. Eric Berg, a popular and controversial health educator and chiropractor based in Virginia. Berg was reprimanded in 2007 by the Virginia medical board for treating patients outside the scope of his chiropractic license and making false statements about his treatment program.
MMA Fighting
Eddie Hearn threatens Jake Paul with potential lawsuit over ‘idiotic’ fight fixing allegations
Jake Paul’s accusations about potential fight fixing may lead to a lawsuit from Matchroom CEO Eddie Hearn. The threat of legal action came as a result of comments Paul made about boxing judge Glenn Feldman after he offered up a pair of puzzling scorecards in recent fights involving athletes promoted by Matchroom. In particular, Paul’s ire towards Feldman started after he scored Katie Taylor beating Amanda Serrano by the widest margin of any judge overseeing the bout back in April.
MMA Fighting
UFC Fight Roundup: Derrick Lewis tries to snap skid against Serghei Spivac
Fights come together fast these days, and if you blink, you can easily miss them. In Fight Roundup, we bring you the latest reported matchups to keep you up to date with what’s on the horizon. All bouts featured have been officially announced or confirmed with MMA Fighting’s Guilherme...
MMA Fighting
Bellator Dublin Results: Henderson vs. Queally
MMA Fighting has Bellator Dublin results for the Henderson vs. Queally fight card from the 3Arena in Dublin on Friday. In the main event, Benson Henderson and Peter Queally will square off in a lightweight contest. Henderson, a former UFC lightweight champ, has won one of his past four MMA fights, while Queally is 2-2 in his past four fights.
MMA Fighting
Hot Tweets: Jose Aldo’s five greatest performances and the future for Raul Rosas Jr.
It’s a rare weekend off from a major UFC event but that doesn’t mean we’re lacking for major news, the biggest of which is the retirement of Jose Aldo. I know there’s already been a ton of Aldo content this week, but as one of my favorite fighters of all time, I’m still going to wax poetic on the man for the bulk of this edition of Hot Tweets. Then I’ll close with a couple of Contender Series questions.
MMA Fighting
DAMN! They Were Good: Celebrating the career of Jose Aldo, ‘The King of Rio’ and the Featherweight GOAT
DAMN! They Were Good celebrates the careers of the most exciting and influential fighters in MMA history, and this episode, we are covering the career of one of the greatest fighters of all time, Jose Aldo. During his 18-year career, Aldo was the undisputed featherweight champion of the world for...
Comments / 0