COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department says two teens sustained serious injuries in a single vehicle accident early Saturday morning. According to police, the vehicle failed to negotiate a left turn on the 9400 Block of Vista Del Pico Boulevard and two of the four passengers were ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle was reported to have rolled two to three times, while the two teenagers ejected from the vehicle were unbuckled at the time of the accident.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO