KKTV
Two men arrested following shooting at Colorado nightclub, no injuries reported
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department heard gunshots while performing a traffic stop at 2:56 a.m. on Sunday. Officers then identified the source of the gunshots to be a nightclub on the 3700 block of Astrozon Boulevard. At least one business and one vehicle...
Teenage girl crashes into home while fleeing Highlands Ranch party bust
A large party held Friday night ended with three teenage girls crashing into the front of a Highlands Ranch home after a police pursuit.
Two arrested after shots fired near Astrozon & South Academy
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two suspects in relation to shots being fired at a parking lot early Sunday morning on Sept. 25. CSPD is working to identify other suspects who were also involved. Shortly before 3 a.m., CSPD officers heard shots being fired while on a traffic stop. Officers […]
KKTV
2 people scheduled to go to trial for the death of 5-year-old girl in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman and her boyfriend are scheduled to go to trial tied to the death of the woman’s five-year-old daughter in Colorado Springs. First responders were called on Jan. 13 to attempt life-saving measures on 5-year-old Emily Canales before she was taken to the hospital where she passed away. The Crimes Against Children Unit was notified and an investigation was launched.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing on north side of Colorado Springs
UPDATE: Friday 9/23/22 5:54 a.m. According to CSPD at around 7:20 p.m. officers were called to the 1200 block of Dancing Horse Drive near West Woodmen Road. Officers found two adults, one man and one woman in need of immediate medical attention for life-threatening injuries. CSPD said the two adults were taken to the hospital […]
Westword
Isabella Thallas Murder: Guilty Verdict After Denver Cop Lawsuit Quietly Settled
On September 22, a jury found Michael Close guilty of murder in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas just over two years ago. As noted by the Denver District Attorney's Office, Close used an AK-47 to open fire on Thallas and her boyfriend, Be a Good Person brand founder Darian Simon, in Denver's Ballpark area following "a verbal exchange with them over a command they used to have their dog defecate."
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in double stabbing
According to Colorado Springs Police, one of those victims, an adult female, succumbed to her injuries. The other victim in the stabbing, an adult male, is in stable condition.
KRDO
Southern Colorado business owner receives stiffest prison sentence of any insurrectionist from state
WASHINGTON D.C (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs business owner is now headed to prison after he admitted to interfering with capitol police during the January 6 insurrection. Through researching the U.S. Attorney's office database, KRDO found there have been at least 16 people from, or have had a recent Colorado residence, that have been charged for their alleged involvement in the capitol riot nearly two years ago.
KRDO
A Colorado Springs woman pleaded guilty to being involved in January 6 Capitol Insurrection
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman arrested in Colorado Springs has pleaded guilty in federal court for her role in the Capitol Insurrection. Court records show she did that to avoid jail time. Lisa Homer was arrested after authorities identified her wearing a hat that said "lions not sheep"...
KKTV
Two teens ejected from vehicle, seriously injured in rollover accident
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department says two teens sustained serious injuries in a single vehicle accident early Saturday morning. According to police, the vehicle failed to negotiate a left turn on the 9400 Block of Vista Del Pico Boulevard and two of the four passengers were ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle was reported to have rolled two to three times, while the two teenagers ejected from the vehicle were unbuckled at the time of the accident.
KKTV
Alleged mail theft caught on camera in Colorado Springs neighborhood
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents in a neighborhood in east Colorado Springs are concerned. A community member reached out to 11 News with surveillance footage after catching a person in their neighborhood taking mail on camera in early September. Keith Dobbins, the community’s HOA president, said that he and his wife reached out to both police and their post office, and as of Thursday, they say they have not heard back from either agency.
An improper turn and deadly crash, but who’s at fault?
Family members of a man who died in a crash are questioning why the other driver involved, a police officer who made an improper turn, was not cited or ticketed.
Moose killed, rider injured after motorcycle crash
A moose is dead and a motorcyclist is seriously injured after a collision occurred on Guanella Pass.
coloradosun.com
Colorado man sentenced to 30 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot
A Colorado man was sentenced Friday to two and a half years in prison for his involvement in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a Department of Justice news release. Thomas Patrick Hamner, 48, of Peyton, fought with police officers alongside a crowd of...
Man found dead at home on Gunshot Pass Drive identified
COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in a home on Gunshot Pass Drive near North Powers Boulevard on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Trevor Branson, 19, was a resident of Colorado Springs. His cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Coroner’s […]
Homes hit after two separate shootings in eastern Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they received calls at two separate times, regarding shootings in eastern Colorado Springs on Wednesday evening. The incidents happened in the area of Piros and Haystack Drives on Wednesday, Sept. 21, which is in the area of North Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue. According to […]
KKTV
WATCH - Teller County deputies say these suspects are connected to organized crime
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
KKTV
No one injured after multiple residences randomly hit by gunshots in eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured after multiple residences were randomly hit by gunshots in an eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood. The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a neighborhood on Piros Drive and Haystack Drive, near Powers and Constitution, before 8 p.m. Wednesday to a report of shots fired. About seven shots were heard. Officers found several shell casings in the road.
Daily Record
Cañon City man faces new felony charges, allegedly involved in home invasion
The Cañon City man responsible for Custer and Fremont counties advising residents on both sides of the county line to shelter in place Sept. 8 appeared in district court Wednesday for a formal filing of charges. Logun Langill Jordan, 33, is facing two new felony charges, in addition to...
Colorado Springs Police dogs get extra protection
Two members of the Colorado Springs Police Department now have a little extra protection on the job.Chewie and Britta are getting bullet- and stab-resistant vests.Britta works with Officer Shawn Mahon.He lost his first K9 companion in a training accident in 2014.And Britta's new vest bears the name of that first dog."It was one of those things where I got caught off guard a little with this one, and it really hit home for me because having my first dog's name on my second dog, it's pretty sincere," Mahon said.The vests are provided by the national non-profit "Vested Interest in K9s."
