Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
James Madison shuts out Appalachian State in 2nd half in win
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Todd Centeio accounted for three touchdowns and James Madison scored 22 unanswered points in the second half to beat Appalachian State 32-28 on Saturday. Centeio scored on a 2-yard run late in the third quarter and then threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Greene Jr. that pulled James Madison (3-0, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference) to 28-25 early in the fourth.
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina taxpayers to pay $15M or $300K per job to keep ACC headquarters in state
(The Center Square) — The Atlantic Coast Conference will take advantage of $15 million in state funds to move its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte, an incentive designed to keep 50 jobs in the state. That adds up to $300,000 in taxpayer money per job at the ACC’s headquarters....
WCNC
Friday Night Frenzy: Sept. 23, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's Friday, once again, during high school football season, and that means another week of Friday Night Frenzy on WCNC Charlotte!. The WCNC Sports team is taking a look at two high school football games across the area, breaking down the matches with highlights, key storylines, and interviews with the teams! Which teams will bring home the W this week?
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina-Charlotte broadcast quality brings complaints on social media
South Carolina fans aren’t too happy with the broadcast quality on ESPNU. Announcers were mispronouncing names, the footage is fuzzy and fans are complaining that coverage isn’t relevant. Multiple complaints like this have happened this season. As for the game itself, the Gamecocks are struggling. The Charlotte 49ers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Headed to the App State game this weekend? Use these tips to help find parking
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - With every Mountaineer win, more and more attention is brought to the Appalachian State football program. That means more people traveling to Boone to watch the games. But in a small town, parking can become scarce pretty quickly. That’s why residents say you’ve got to plan...
WBTV
North Lincoln High’s volleyball team prepping for Pink Knight
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nineteen of the 24 players on the North Lincoln High School girls’ volleyball team, along with 18 adult chaperones - including some dads - signed up for our Pink Cupcake Walk on Oct. 1. They’re driving from Lincolnton to the heart of Charlotte and the...
Could Texas-based Whataburger be coming to Charlotte?
CHARLOTTE — Plans for a pre-submittal meeting were filed with the city of Charlotte to convert a building that housed a bank into a Texas-based Whataburger fast-food restaurant. The location is at the former Suntrust Bank on the Tyvola Square property on South Boulevard, according to the filing. A...
UNC Charlotte apologizes for handcuffing man with kirpan
UNC Charlotte is apologizing after a man on campus who was carrying an article of faith was briefly handcuffed by officers this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Presidents Cup proves Charlotte is golf country
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Johnny Harris stands near the first tee box at the Presidents Cup a few hours before the opening ceremony, and smiles when I ask him about Charlotte’s stamp on the event capturing the attention of the golf world. Why? Because this one is different. “I...
Statesville Record & Landmark
New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed
Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
WBTV
Charlotte businesses are working to help make the 2022 Presidents Cup a success
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the Presidents Cup wraps up Day 3 in Charlotte, we largely have our local businesses to thank. Charlotte-based businesses like Paschal Events and American Furniture Rental have helped make the international event possible. “That’s what we’re here for, to represent our Southern Hospitality,” Bryan Paschal,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Lake Norman takes down Wonders in league opener
MOORESVILLE — In 2021, when Lake Norman met up with Kannapolis A.L. Brown, the entire game came down to the Wildcats facing a 4th and 1 at their own 24 in the waning seconds. Players urged head coach Jonathan Oliphant to go for it, he listened, and they picked up two yards to seal the victory.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Twin brothers dead after wrong-way crash in North Carolina
Twins John and James Woodson, 27, were among three killed in the crash.
Charlotte Stories
3 Charlotte Suburbs Rank Among Best Suburbs In The U.S.
Large cities buzz with energy, but they can also feel overcrowded and overpriced. Suburbs, in turn, can offer more space and affordability – as well as access to better school systems. Despite these advantages, some people are hesitant to move to the suburbs, out of fear they are too...
WBTV
Excitement builds with start of Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of golf’s biggest events is in full swing at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. Fans from across the world are expected to attend the 2022 Presidents Cup. “It’s awesome, puts a little spotlight on the city. The city has grown like crazy, more people...
VooDoo Wings set to open restaurant in Charlotte market
CHARLOTTE — VooDoo Wings expects to make its Charlotte market debut later this year. The Mobile, Alabama-based, quick-serve wing concept has snapped up a 3,200-square-foot space at 1646 Highway 160 in Fort Mill — formerly home to Blacow, which announced its closure this week. VooDoo is targeting a...
WBTV
N.C. state representative shares email confirming Gaston Co. Schools was advised to wait on transition to new payroll system
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is learning more about the payroll challenges in Gaston County Schools. WBTV’s education reporter Courtney Cole obtained copies of emails from N.C. State Representative Kelly Hastings on Thursday regarding the payroll issues in Gaston County Schools. One of the emails was sent from a...
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Carolinas to honor one of Channel 9′s own
CHARLOTTE — This week, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Carolinas is celebrating a big milestone. For the past 50 years, they’ve been shaping the lives of kids with the help of community mentors. The organization serves more than 1,500 kids in Mecklenburg, York and Cabarrus counties....
WBTV
‘Doing great things:’ Tuckaseegee Elementary Schools sees more than 94 percent growth during 2021-2022 school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools principal is keeping reading fun and helping students improve each day. Travares Hicks became the principal of Tuckaseegee Elementary School days before the start of the 2021-2022 school year. Hicks quickly jumped into action and set his sights on improving reading performance for...
Golf.com
Inside the moment that swung the Presidents Cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What does the moment of validation look like for Trevor Immelman? It looks an awful lot like prayer. Immelman was crouched in that way — palms pressed together, head bowed, eyes lowered — for only a minute on the 18th green at Quail Hollow on Saturday. But it was the minute that changed everything for the Internationals at this Presidents Cup.
Comments / 0