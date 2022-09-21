Maternal education and household income at birth can increase a child's chances of overweight and obesity

Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 infection may increase risk of type 1 diabetes, suggests nationwide study of 1.2 million children
Testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is associated with an increased risk of new-onset type 1 diabetes in children and adolescents, according to a new research at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept). The study is by Hanne Løvdal Gulseth and Dr. German Tapia, Norwegian Institute of Public Health, Oslo, Norway, and colleagues.
MedicalXpress
Increasing equality in human health is a critical scientific issue for Sweden
Have a car. Don't be poor. Don't have a stressful job. Age, gender and socioeconomics are some of the factors that affect your risk of developing an illness and of dying prematurely. Sweden has set the goal of leveling out influenceable health gaps within one generation. But is this goal realistic? And why is it so difficult to achieve?
MedicalXpress
'Staggering' and 'sobering': More than 80% of US maternal deaths are preventable, CDC study shows
A staggering number of maternal deaths in the United States were found to be preventable, according to a federal analysis of maternal death data released Monday. More than 80%, or roughly 4 in 5 maternal deaths in a two-year period, were due to preventable causes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report found.
Stress, Depression, and Anxiety Linked to Higher Risk of Developing Long Covid, Study Shows
Stress, Depression, and Anxiety Linked to Higher Risk of Developing Long Covid, Study Shows. People who felt stressed, anxious, lonely, depressed or worried about COVID-19 before getting infected were at higher risk of developing long-term symptoms from their illness, according to a new study. "We were surprised by how strongly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Going to bed too early or sleeping too much can increase dementia risk, study says
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- The time at which people go to bed and how long they sleep may affect their risk of developing dementia and cognitive decline, a new study suggests. The results were published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. A team of researchers from China,...
Sleep quality is the strongest indicator of the lifespan, study finds
The importance of sleep quality on human health is undoubtedly a huge thing. Every sleepless night can make the next day miserable. In addition to being sleepless, if your sleep is interrupted at night, your health may be under threat. Disruption of sleep patterns and increased sleep interruptions could be...
Woman claims doctors ignored symptoms for years before finding 'grapefruit-sized' cysts on ovaries
A woman has recalled how she suffered with painful symptoms for years before doctors discovered 'grapefruit sized' cysts on her ovaries. Farren Bay, 33, from California suffers from endometriosis, a painful condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes. In Farren's case, it has spread to four organs in her body, causing her debilitating symptoms.
Drug overdose death rates highest among American Indian people and middle-age Black men, study shows
Drug overdose deaths in the United States increased sharply throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, reaching record levels in 2021. But the burden on different racial and ethnic groups has changed, according to a study by federal researchers published Tuesday in JAMA Network Open.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New research suggests daily multivitamin supplement may possibly improve cognition in older adults
MIAMI - New research suggests a daily multivitamin supplement could possibly improve cognition in older adults.Diane Lowe is healthy and active. At age 79, she's an avid skier and walks five miles a day. When she heard about a study testing whether a multivitamin could improve her brain health, she wanted to take part. "With lots of friends dealing with either dementia or Alzheimer's, it was certainly a motivator. Because the more we learn about the health issues and how we can better take care of ourselves, the better we all are," she said. Laura Baker, Ph.D. at Wake Forest University School of Medicine...
Study Reveals Kids With Autism May Have A Higher Risk Of Hospitalization From Air Pollution
With symptoms often emerging in young children by the age of two or three, Autism Speaks defines autism spectrum disorder (ASD) as "a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication." As a developmental disorder, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that the condition is characterized by neurological differences within the brain. From 2016 to 2018, prevalence rates for autism in the United States went from 1 in every 54 children to 1 in every 44 children (per CDC).
MedicalXpress
Seven healthy lifestyle habits may reduce dementia risk for people with diabetes
A combination of seven healthy lifestyle habits including sleeping seven to nine hours daily, exercising regularly and having frequent social contact was associated with a lower risk of dementia in people with type 2 diabetes, according to a study published in the September 14, 2022, online issue of Neurology. "Type...
COVID this week: BA.5 boosters on the way, CDC reports hospitalizations among vaccinated, US life expectancy plunges
New booster doses that target both the original coronavirus and the BA.4/BA.5 variants should be available soon. Here's what else happened this week.
Futurity
Sitting and watching TV may boost older adults’ dementia risk
Adults 60 and older who sit for long periods watching TV or engaging in other passive, sedentary behaviors may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study. The risk is lower for those who are more active while sitting—engaging in behaviors like reading or using a...
MedicalXpress
National study calls into question COVID-diabetes link in young people
New research, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19–23 Sept), found that testing positive for SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—is associated with an increased incidence of new-onset type 1 diabetes in people aged younger than 35 years, but this is restricted to the first month after infection, and is more likely explained by increased testing around the time of diabetes diagnosis and COVID-19 precipitating diabetes in those already developing it.
BBC
Obesity rates in Jersey children remain similar
Obesity rates in children have remained "similar to pre-pandemic levels", according to a new report. The 2021/2022 child measurement report found one in four children were already overweight when beginning school. Public health found obesity levels in year six had decreased to 19% from 25% in 2020/2021. Obesity levels in...
MedicalXpress
Have long-term care systems learned from early pandemic failures?
Natalie Stake-Doucet is haunted by deaths she witnessed working as a long-term care nurse in Montreal during the early waves of the pandemic. "Where I worked, half the residents died in six weeks," says Stake-Doucet, president of the Quebec Nurses' Association. Now on leave, she panics at the thought of returning to a long-term care facility and seeing more death. "I still have nightmares about it," she says.
MedicalXpress
New study identifies cortisol level as indicator of addiction recovery success
A new study by researchers at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine found that lower initial cortisol levels may serve as a predictor for retention in treatment programs for substance use disorder. The prospective observational study examined the salivary cortisol, stress exposure, adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and...
MedicalXpress
Type 2 diabetes remission is possible even in people with lower body weight, supporting idea of 'personal fat threshold'
Everyone has a "personal fat threshold," which if exceeded, will allow type 2 diabetes (T2D) to develop, even if they are of a lower body weight, the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept), will hear. The most common form...
MedicalXpress
'Prestigious' author rights go to men in health studies
Health research from the global South is "twice as likely" to be attributed to a man than a woman, analysis shows. Irene Offei Owusu has often grappled with the hard choice between family and career—occasionally being forced to sacrifice one for the other. "One challenge I have encountered is...
msn.com
Blame Americans’ bad choices, instead of healthcare, for lower life expectancy | Opinion
Progressives like to point out that Americans pay more for healthcare yet have poorer outcomes than people in countries of similar wealth. New life-expectancy data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention seems to indicate that things are getting worse. Between 2020 and 2021, American life expectancy decreased 0.9...
Comments / 1