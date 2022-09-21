ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Maternal education and household income at birth can increase a child's chances of overweight and obesity

By Concordia University
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 infection may increase risk of type 1 diabetes, suggests nationwide study of 1.2 million children

Testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is associated with an increased risk of new-onset type 1 diabetes in children and adolescents, according to a new research at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept). The study is by Hanne Løvdal Gulseth and Dr. German Tapia, Norwegian Institute of Public Health, Oslo, Norway, and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Increasing equality in human health is a critical scientific issue for Sweden

Have a car. Don't be poor. Don't have a stressful job. Age, gender and socioeconomics are some of the factors that affect your risk of developing an illness and of dying prematurely. Sweden has set the goal of leveling out influenceable health gaps within one generation. But is this goal realistic? And why is it so difficult to achieve?
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Income Inequality#International Inequality#Childhood Obesity#Fat People#Maternity#Overweight And Obesity#Middle Childhood#Parenting Tips#The Faculty Of Arts And#Science
Tyla

Woman claims doctors ignored symptoms for years before finding 'grapefruit-sized' cysts on ovaries

A woman has recalled how she suffered with painful symptoms for years before doctors discovered 'grapefruit sized' cysts on her ovaries. Farren Bay, 33, from California suffers from endometriosis, a painful condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes. In Farren's case, it has spread to four organs in her body, causing her debilitating symptoms.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Parenting
Country
Netherlands
CBS Miami

New research suggests daily multivitamin supplement may possibly improve cognition in older adults

MIAMI - New research suggests a daily multivitamin supplement could possibly improve cognition in older adults.Diane Lowe is healthy and active. At age 79, she's an avid skier and walks five miles a day. When she heard about a study testing whether a multivitamin could improve her brain health, she wanted to take part. "With lots of friends dealing with either dementia or Alzheimer's, it was certainly a motivator. Because the more we learn about the health issues and how we can better take care of ourselves, the better we all are," she said. Laura Baker, Ph.D. at Wake Forest University School of Medicine...
HEALTH
Health Digest

Study Reveals Kids With Autism May Have A Higher Risk Of Hospitalization From Air Pollution

With symptoms often emerging in young children by the age of two or three, Autism Speaks defines autism spectrum disorder (ASD) as "a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication." As a developmental disorder, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that the condition is characterized by neurological differences within the brain. From 2016 to 2018, prevalence rates for autism in the United States went from 1 in every 54 children to 1 in every 44 children (per CDC).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Futurity

Sitting and watching TV may boost older adults’ dementia risk

Adults 60 and older who sit for long periods watching TV or engaging in other passive, sedentary behaviors may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study. The risk is lower for those who are more active while sitting—engaging in behaviors like reading or using a...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

National study calls into question COVID-diabetes link in young people

New research, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19–23 Sept), found that testing positive for SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—is associated with an increased incidence of new-onset type 1 diabetes in people aged younger than 35 years, but this is restricted to the first month after infection, and is more likely explained by increased testing around the time of diabetes diagnosis and COVID-19 precipitating diabetes in those already developing it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Obesity rates in Jersey children remain similar

Obesity rates in children have remained "similar to pre-pandemic levels", according to a new report. The 2021/2022 child measurement report found one in four children were already overweight when beginning school. Public health found obesity levels in year six had decreased to 19% from 25% in 2020/2021. Obesity levels in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Have long-term care systems learned from early pandemic failures?

Natalie Stake-Doucet is haunted by deaths she witnessed working as a long-term care nurse in Montreal during the early waves of the pandemic. "Where I worked, half the residents died in six weeks," says Stake-Doucet, president of the Quebec Nurses' Association. Now on leave, she panics at the thought of returning to a long-term care facility and seeing more death. "I still have nightmares about it," she says.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study identifies cortisol level as indicator of addiction recovery success

A new study by researchers at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine found that lower initial cortisol levels may serve as a predictor for retention in treatment programs for substance use disorder. The prospective observational study examined the salivary cortisol, stress exposure, adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

'Prestigious' author rights go to men in health studies

Health research from the global South is "twice as likely" to be attributed to a man than a woman, analysis shows. Irene Offei Owusu has often grappled with the hard choice between family and career—occasionally being forced to sacrifice one for the other. "One challenge I have encountered is...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy