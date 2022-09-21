Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Colts upset Chiefs 20-17 in defensive battle as Patrick Mahomes argues with Eric Bieniemy
The Colts entered Week 3 as one of the biggest disappointments of the AFC, fresh off a shutout loss to the rival Jaguars. On Sunday, they were one of the biggest surprises. Faced with a potential 0-2-1 start and facing the unbeaten Chiefs, Indianapolis instead rode its defense over Patrick Mahomes and Co. in a 20-17 upset.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Will be active vs. San Francisco
Denver elevated Hinton from its practice squad Saturday for Week 3. It's Hinton's second consecutive week on the active roster after he caught his only target for 20 yards in Week 2 versus Houston. With Jerry Jeudy (ribs) and KJ Hamler (knee/hip) both questionable for Sunday's contest, Hinton could very well be a top-three option in the Broncos' passing attack when they take on the Niners.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Raekwon Davis: Deemed questionable for Sunday
Davis (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports. Davis logged back-to-back limited practices after being a full participant Wednesday, putting his status for Week 3 in jeopardy. Despite being listed as questionable with a knee issue, the third-year defensive tackle suited up for the season opener and has logged 62 snaps and seven tackles through the first two weeks. It's unclear if his current knee issue is related to the one he had before the season, but if that's the case, it could be an issue that lingers for an extended period. If Davis is unable to suit up, John Jenkins would be a candidate for an increased role.
CBS Sports
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Carries offense after Monty injury
Herbert rushed 20 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Texans. He also caught both of his targets for 12 yards. Herbert made an immediate impact after David Montgomery exited with a knee/ankle injury in the first quarter, racking up 30 yards on his next three attempts, including an 11-yard touchdown to cap the drive on which Montgomery was injured. The second-year running back continued to excel after halftime, ripping off a 52-yard run in the third quarter before powering in a one-yard touchdown four plays later. Herbert should be a priority waiver pickup where available ahead of a Week 4 road matchup with the Giants.
CBS Sports
Bills' Josh Allen: Massive statistical effort in loss
Allen completed 42 of 63 passes for 400 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bills' 21-19 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also rushed eight times for 47 yards and committed three fumbles, losing one. Allen's final numbers certainly won't disappoint fantasy managers, and they're all...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner: Optimism regarding Sunday availability
Conner, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams with an ankle injury, is slated to test things out pre-game, but there is optimism he'll play in the contest, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Conner missed Wednesday's practice before returning to limited sessions Thursday and...
CBS Sports
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Questionable to face Commanders
Dickerson (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Commanders. Dickerson is trending the wrong way, as he logged a limited practice Thursday prior to being sidelined Friday. Nevertheless, there's still a chance he'll serve as the Eagles' starting right guard in Sunday's divisional matchup.
CBS Sports
Bills' Tim Settle: Questionable for Week 3 return
Settle (calf) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Settle missed the Bills' Week 2 victory but logged three limited practices leading up to the showdown in Miami. With both Ed Oliver (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) ruled out, Settle could have a big role along the defensive line if he is cleared to play.
What Josh McDaniels Said After Raiders Loss to the Titans
After the Las Vegas Raiders' disappointing 24-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans, here is what Josh McDaniels said.
CBS Sports
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: No offensive snaps
Johnson played 15 special-teams snaps and did not line up on offense in Thursday's 29-17 win over the Steelers in Week 3. Johnson was active for the first time this season, as Demetric Felton was given the night off. The former has experience as a returner, but the Browns did not have him return once, choosing to use Chester Rogers on punts and Jerome Ford or David Bell on kickoffs. It's possible the Browns don't want to expose Johnson to injury as a returner so that he can be used as a trade chip later in the season.
Falcons-Seahawks Notebook: How Did Atlanta Get First Win?
What are the biggest takeaways from the Falcons' win over the Seattle Seahawks?
CBS Sports
Cowboys' James Washington: Recovery on schedule
Washington (foot) was spotted doing on-field work Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. The wide receiver has yet to make his Cowboys debut after suffering a foot fracture in early August, but Washington hasn't had any setbacks in his rehab. He'll be eligible to come off IR ahead of a Week 5 tilt with the Rams, but it's not yet clear if he'll be ready to suit up by then. It's also not clear what the former Steeler's role in the Dallas offense will be. CeeDee Lamb remains the team's No. 1 receiver, and Michael Gallup (knee) could rejoin the lineup as soon as Monday against the Giants, potentially leaving Washington to compete for the No. 3 spot with Noah Brown.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Justin Houston: Forced out Sunday
Houston (groin) is questionable to return against the Patriots on Sunday. Houston exited after sustaining a groin injury during the first half against New England, leaving the Ravens' already depleted outside linebacker corps even more shorthanded. With Tyus Bowser (Achilles) and David Ojabo (Achilles) both still out, expect recent acquisitions Jason Pierre-Paul and Brandon Copeland to see increased usage Sunday.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Helped by long TD
Mayfield completed 12 of 25 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-14 win over the Saints. Mayfield's performance was propped up by a 67-yard, catch-and-run touchdown by Laviska Shenault to begin the fourth quarter. Overall, though, Mayfield still completed under 50 percent of his passes for the second straight game. With starting wideouts DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson combining for just 16 yards through the air Sunday, Mayfield will strive to finally get the passing game clicking in Week 4 versus the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Packers' Sammy Watkins: Another DNP on Friday
Watkins (hamstring) remained sidelined at Friday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. After practicing on a limited basis Wednesday, Watkins finished the week with consecutive absences, so he's trending in the wrong direction heading into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Fellow wide receiver Randall Cobb (illness) sat out again as well, while Allen Lazard (ankle) and Christian Watson (hamstring) returned to the practice field. If neither Watkins nor Cobb recover by Sunday, Green Bay's receiving corps would be led by Lazard, Watson and Romeo Doubs.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jake Kumerow: Exits game Sunday
Kumerow (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Kumerow picked up an ankle injury during the first half versus Miami, though the exact nature and severity of this issue are still unknown. Though the 30-year-old has not played a factor in the receiving game this season, his absence will leave the Bills' wide receiver corps shorthanded after Khalil Shakir (coach's decision) was ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's contest.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Not expected to play Sunday
Watson (hamstring) is not expected to suit up for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Packers will already be without Sammy Watkins (hamstring), who landed on IR on Saturday, though veteran Randall Cobb (illness) is expected to play Sunday. If Watson is indeed ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, it will fall to Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs and potentially Cobb to act as Green Bay's clear top wideouts.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers vs. Packers score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, results for Week 3 NFC game
There's a battle of GOATS going down in Tampa today, as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are taking on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It's been the Packers that have owned the "Battle of the Bays" thus far, as Green Bay jumped out to a 14-3 halftime lead.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Nick Maton: Remains out of lineup
Maton isn't starting Friday against Atlanta. Maton has lost out on some playing time recently, and he'll head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Matt Vierling is starting in right field and batting ninth.
