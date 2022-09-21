Read full article on original website
Traditional incentives don't offset COVID vaccine hesitancy
Neither money nor other nudges are enough to persuade vaccine-hesitant people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, a new USC study shows. The findings, published recently in the journal Vaccine, suggest the standard public health playbook may be ineffective, and mitigating future pandemics may require stronger policy levers such as employer rules or government mandates.
Someone in my house has COVID. How likely am I to catch it?
Throughout the pandemic, one of the biggest COVID risks has been sharing a house with someone who is infectious. Given how contagious COVID is, especially more recent variants, you'd imagine if you lived with someone who has COVID it would be inevitable you'd get infected. But this isn't the case....
National study calls into question COVID-diabetes link in young people
New research, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19–23 Sept), found that testing positive for SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—is associated with an increased incidence of new-onset type 1 diabetes in people aged younger than 35 years, but this is restricted to the first month after infection, and is more likely explained by increased testing around the time of diabetes diagnosis and COVID-19 precipitating diabetes in those already developing it.
COVID-19 infection may increase risk of type 1 diabetes, suggests nationwide study of 1.2 million children
Testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is associated with an increased risk of new-onset type 1 diabetes in children and adolescents, according to a new research at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept). The study is by Hanne Løvdal Gulseth and Dr. German Tapia, Norwegian Institute of Public Health, Oslo, Norway, and colleagues.
New advice for doctors on how to identify and respond to reproductive coercion
A new paper has been published in the BMJ, providing advice for health workers on identifying signs of reproductive coercion—when a woman becomes pregnant, or has pregnancy forcibly prevented or terminated, against her wishes. Reproductive coercion can involve a range of behaviors, all of which are forms of abuse....
Tools and education can reduce sugary drink consumption for low-income Latino families
As the White House prepares for the first conference on hunger, nutrition and health in more than 50 years, public health officials point out that providing access to safe potable drinking water must be part of the national conversation. Low income and minority populations in the US are less likely...
COVID-19 associated with increase in new diagnoses of type 1 diabetes in youth, by as much as 72%
Children who were infected with COVID-19 show a substantially higher risk of developing type 1 diabetes (T1D), according to a new study that analyzed electronic health records of more than 1 million patients ages 18 and younger. In a study published today in the journal JAMA Network Open, researchers at...
Acquired immunity to random food allergens may protect some lucky people against COVID-19
Why do some people become seriously ill with COVID-19, while others have no symptoms at all? The answer may lie in the proteins our immune system has previously been exposed to. A recent study in open-access journal Frontiers in Immunology finds that common foods, vaccines, bacteria and viruses may all...
Adults with a history of childhood trauma can benefit from recommended depression treatments, contrary to current theory
Adults with major depressive disorder who have a history of childhood trauma experience symptom improvement after pharmacotherapy, psychotherapy, or combination treatment. The results of a new study, published in The Lancet Psychiatry, suggest that contrary to current theory, these common treatments for major depressive disorder are effective for patients with childhood trauma.
Fourth SARS-CoV-2 vaccination also protects cancer patients
A research team led by Matthias Preusser from MedUni Vienna's Division of Oncology had already demonstrated that cancer patients benefit from a third vaccination to protect them against COVID. A recent study now also supports fourth vaccination for this vulnerable group. However, passive immunization by administering an antibody combination to cancer patients does not seem to provide adequate protection. The study has now been published in the journal JAMA Oncology.
Converging epidemics: COVID-19 lockdown may have accelerated HIV transmission in some at-risk populations
A new study led by researchers at UBC and the BC Center for Excellence in HIV/AIDS (BC-CfE) is shedding light on how COVID-19 pandemic restrictions impacted another long-standing public health threat—HIV. The study, published in The Lancet Regional Health—Americas, examined HIV transmission during British Columbia's initial COVID-19 lockdown (March...
Ebola deaths in Uganda climb to four: health ministry
A total of four people have died from the highly contagious Ebola virus in Uganda, where the authorities declared an outbreak earlier this week, health officials said on Friday. "Three new deaths were recorded," the health ministry said in a statement, raising the toll from one to four after the...
Detecting the earliest population changes of COVID-19 activity with wearable devices
Today, viral illnesses like COVID-19 are tracked using multiple different methods, including lab data, health care visits and wastewater surveillance. According to new data conducted by scientists at the Scripps Research Translational Institute, this arsenal can be expanded to include wearable technologies like fitness devices and smartwatches—which are showing promise in identifying early population changes in COVID-19 activity.
Research reveals relationship between particular brain circuits and different aspects of mental well-being
Associate Professor Miriam Klein-Flügge and colleagues looked at brain connectivity and mental health data from nearly 500 people. In particular, they looked at the connectivity of the amygdala—a brain region well known for its importance in emotion and reward processing. The researchers used functional magnetic resonance imaging to consider seven small subdivisions of the amygdala and their associated networks rather than combining the whole region together as previous studies have done.
The pharmacist's role in providing reproductive health and how it's changed since the Dobbs decision
Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade in June, the future of abortion and reproductive rights for women is uncertain and varies by state. Experts say improved access to contraception and emergency contraception would decrease the number of unwanted pregnancies. Sarah Vordenberg, clinical associate professor of pharmacy, discusses the role of pharmacists in dispensing reproductive health medications and how the Dobbs decision has changed their jobs.
Scientists publish perspective paper exploring use of artificial intelligence in skin diseases
Artificial intelligence (AI) medical image analysis techniques have developed rapidly in recent years. The field of dermatology is considered to be a promising area for AI image analysis techniques. In response to this, a team of scientists from China has published a perspective paper, sharing their experiences and observations about the use of AI tools in the field of dermatology.
Disarming the immune system's lethal lung response
Neutrophils, the most abundant type of white blood cell, are the body's first line of defense against infection. Foreign pathogens can stress the body and activate neutrophils. When activated, neutrophils employ various weapons to protect the body. But if overactivated, these weapons can damage the body's own tissues. Lung tissue is saturated with blood vessels, making them very susceptible to neutrophil attacks. If severe enough, acute lung injuries can lead to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), the leading cause of death due to COVID-19.
Possible association between air pollution exposure, especially at young age, and alterations in brain structure
A study published in the journal Environmental Pollution has found an association, in children aged 9‑12, between exposure to air pollutants in the womb and during the first 8.5 years of life and alterations in white matter structural connectivity in the brain. The greater the child's exposure before age 5, the greater the brain structure alteration observed in preadolescence. The study was led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal).
