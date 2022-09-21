Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Someone in my house has COVID. How likely am I to catch it?
Throughout the pandemic, one of the biggest COVID risks has been sharing a house with someone who is infectious. Given how contagious COVID is, especially more recent variants, you'd imagine if you lived with someone who has COVID it would be inevitable you'd get infected. But this isn't the case....
MedicalXpress
Type 2 diabetes remission is possible even in people with lower body weight, supporting idea of 'personal fat threshold'
Everyone has a "personal fat threshold," which if exceeded, will allow type 2 diabetes (T2D) to develop, even if they are of a lower body weight, the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept), will hear. The most common form...
MedicalXpress
National study calls into question COVID-diabetes link in young people
New research, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19–23 Sept), found that testing positive for SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—is associated with an increased incidence of new-onset type 1 diabetes in people aged younger than 35 years, but this is restricted to the first month after infection, and is more likely explained by increased testing around the time of diabetes diagnosis and COVID-19 precipitating diabetes in those already developing it.
MedicalXpress
Findings explain exceptional auditory abilities in Williams-Beuren syndrome
Williams-Beuren syndrome (WBS) is a rare disorder that causes neurocognitive and developmental deficits. However, musical and auditory abilities are preserved or even enhanced in WBS patients. Scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital have identified the mechanism responsible for this ability in models of the disease. The findings were published today in Cell.
RELATED PEOPLE
MedicalXpress
Resistance-breathing training found to lower blood pressure
A team of researchers with members from the University of Colorado, the University of Arizona and Alma College, all in the U.S., has found that resistance-breathing training can lower blood pressure as much as some medicines and/or exercises. The study is published in the Journal of Applied Physiology. Hypertension, also...
MedicalXpress
Q&A: What is the benefit of cochlear implants over hearing aids?
I'm 70 years old and have worn hearing aids for about a decade. Over the past several years, my hearing seems to be getting worse. Although I have tried several different kinds of hearing aids, I feel as if they are not effective any longer. A friend suggested I ask an audiologist about cochlear implants. I thought those were just for people who are deaf. Could a cochlear implant help someone like me? How does it work?
MedicalXpress
Uncovering the skin's secrets: Studies show how skin forms differently across the body
Why are certain body parts more prone to skin diseases than others?. Two new UC Davis Health studies explored how differences in skin composition may lead to dermatological conditions, such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. "Skin does not have a uniform composition throughout the body," said Emanual Maverakis, professor of...
MedicalXpress
How the small intestine defends itself against bacteria
Researchers at the University of Gothenburg have been studying the mucus involved in defending the intestines and airways against infection for more than 30 years. To date, their work has focused very much on the large intestine, but this study, published in Science Signaling, now shows for the first time how this mucus normally protects the crypts (invaginations) of the small intestine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
'Prestigious' author rights go to men in health studies
Health research from the global South is "twice as likely" to be attributed to a man than a woman, analysis shows. Irene Offei Owusu has often grappled with the hard choice between family and career—occasionally being forced to sacrifice one for the other. "One challenge I have encountered is...
MedicalXpress
Study suggests that an icy swim may cut 'bad' body fat, but further health benefits are unclear
Taking a dip in cold water may cut "bad" body fat in men and reduce the risk of disorders such as diabetes, suggests a major scientific review published in the International Journal of Circumpolar Health. The authors say many of the 104 studies they analyzed demonstrated significant effects from cold...
MedicalXpress
Diets rich in refined fiber may increase liver cancer risk in some individuals
Many people commonly consume fiber-enriched foods to promote weight loss and prevent chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer. However, in some individuals—particularly those with a silent vascular deformity—consumption of highly refined fiber may increase the risk of liver cancer, new research from The University of Toledo has found.
MedicalXpress
New study identifies cortisol level as indicator of addiction recovery success
A new study by researchers at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine found that lower initial cortisol levels may serve as a predictor for retention in treatment programs for substance use disorder. The prospective observational study examined the salivary cortisol, stress exposure, adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 infection may increase risk of type 1 diabetes, suggests nationwide study of 1.2 million children
Testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is associated with an increased risk of new-onset type 1 diabetes in children and adolescents, according to a new research at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept). The study is by Hanne Løvdal Gulseth and Dr. German Tapia, Norwegian Institute of Public Health, Oslo, Norway, and colleagues.
MedicalXpress
Adults with a history of childhood trauma can benefit from recommended depression treatments, contrary to current theory
Adults with major depressive disorder who have a history of childhood trauma experience symptom improvement after pharmacotherapy, psychotherapy, or combination treatment. The results of a new study, published in The Lancet Psychiatry, suggest that contrary to current theory, these common treatments for major depressive disorder are effective for patients with childhood trauma.
MedicalXpress
Using neural networks to recognize arthritis in an MRI scan
Arthritis is a widespread condition affecting hundreds of thousands of people that leads to inflammation of the joints. It has many different causes, and if physicians are to treat the disease properly, it is important that they can determine exactly which type of arthritis the patient has. This is often no easy undertaking. A number of different parameters have to be considered and a definite diagnosis is often only possible as the disease progresses.
MedicalXpress
More older adults should be checking blood pressure at home
Only 48% of people age 50 to 80 who take blood pressure medications or have a health condition that's affected by hypertension regularly check their blood pressure at home or other places, a new study finds. A somewhat higher number—but still only 62%—say a health care provider encouraged them to...
MedicalXpress
Intestinal fortitude: Gut coils hold secrets of organ formation
Our guts, and all our organs, are arranged in left-right asymmetric patterns inside our bodies, so that everything may fit. At the same time, development of organs such as the intestine is anything but haphazard. In healthy embryos, rotation of the gut during development always occurs in a counterclockwise direction and is perfectly timed. It's a complicated process that scientists have long worked to understand.
MedicalXpress
Heat stress prompts kidneys to tap into their reserves
Acute kidney injury—defined as an abrupt decline in glomerular filtration rate (GFR)—is among the top causes of hospitalization during a heat wave. New research published ahead of print in the American Journal of Physiology-Regulatory, Integrative and Comparative Physiology sheds light on how heat stress affects kidney function. Under...
MedicalXpress
Unusual late influenza spring-wave in Canada 2022
In a Eurosurveillance paper, researchers look into the impact of COVID-19 measures on influenza circulation in Canada between 2020 and 2022 and the vaccine effectiveness against late-season influenza illness due to A(H3N2) in 2022. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the circulation of influenza virus stopped in Canada, as a result...
MedicalXpress
Wearable tech offers up-close look at infant development
It's not a riddle, but a list of attributes envisioned by Nancy McElwain, a professor of human development and family studies at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, as she searched for a data collection tool compatible with her youngest research participants. McElwain's research focuses on attachment processes, or the relationships...
Comments / 0