Arthritis is a widespread condition affecting hundreds of thousands of people that leads to inflammation of the joints. It has many different causes, and if physicians are to treat the disease properly, it is important that they can determine exactly which type of arthritis the patient has. This is often no easy undertaking. A number of different parameters have to be considered and a definite diagnosis is often only possible as the disease progresses.

