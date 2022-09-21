Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Decatur police say drug dealer fled from them, denied everything
DECATUR — A Decatur man’s response was to deny everything after police said he fled from them at more than 90 mph on city streets before crashing in a car in which officers found 11 ounces of methamphetamine. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the...
Herald & Review
Raid in Decatur results in arrest of alleged dealer, 66
DECATUR — Police report that a raid on a “known nuisance crack house” resulted in the arrest of a 66-year-old Decatur drug dealer. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department describes Rozell Perry being found inside the house in the 1200 block of North Union Street after he had earlier been seen on the front porch before the raid on the morning of Aug. 17.
wdbr.com
Suspected of multiple burglaries
He was a known person to Springfield police wanted in a number of investigations so much so SPD made a concerted effort on social media to track him down and last Friday they finally did. 36 year old Russell Adams was arrested on a Sangamon County warrant for possession of...
Herald & Review
Second suspect arrested in Decatur murder
DECATUR — A second arrest has been made in connection with the August murder of Arrion L. McClelland. In a news release issued Friday, Decatur police Lt. Scott Rosenbery said Kyle Escoe was taken into custody Thursday by Chicago police. He remains in their custody on $2 million bond.
Wanted murder suspect arrested
CHICAGO (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced on Friday that a suspect wanted for murder has been arrested. Lieutenant Scott Rosenbery said 18-year-old Kyle Escoe was located in Chicago and was arrested by officers of the Chicago Police Department on Thursday. He is being held at a CPD facility awaiting transport back to Macon […]
WAND TV
Deputies: Alleged pipe bomb found in Urbana man's backpack
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies arrested a man who allegedly had a pipe bomb in a backpack. The News-Gazette reported, William D. Meek, 45, was arrested on Wednesday by the Champaign County Sheriff's Office after deputies found what appeared to them to be an explosive device. According to the department,...
wmay.com
Suspect In Custody May Be Connected To Multiple Business Burglaries
Springfield police have arrested a man that they think may be connected to a string of burglaries at local businesses in recent weeks. 36-year-old Russell Adams was taken into custody Friday afternoon in the 300 block of Forrest Avenue. He was wanted on a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and one commercial burglary… but prosecutors say they could charge him with additional burglaries after reviewing police reports.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 35 year old Christopher W. French of Newton for an Effingham County FTA warrant original charge for child endangerment. Christopher posted $375 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30 year old Tara B. Szarek of Mason for unlawful possession of a weapon...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 24th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 33-year-old Travis Cooksey of Centralia for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and deceptive practice. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. 25-year-old Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 in Sandoval was arrested by Centralia Police on outstanding Marion and Fayette County felony failure...
Man charged in home invasion investigation
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man was charged earlier this week with several felonies after the State’s Attorney said he broke into a home while armed with a shotgun. State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Keegan Betts, 26, is charged with seven counts in connection to that home invasion. Among them are charges of home […]
wmay.com
Springfield Man Sent To Prison On Gun, Fraud Charges
A Springfield man will spend three-and-a-half years in prison on weapons and COVID fraud charges. 32-year-old Carlos Wright was indicted in June of last year on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. Prosecutors say he was found driving around with the loaded gun in the front seat. Then in December, a second indictment was handed down, charging Wright with wire fraud and making false statements in order to obtain more than $40,000 in COVID relief funds. Wright got the money through the Paycheck Protection Program that was designed to help business retain and pay their workers, but Wright did not own a business and was not employed when he got the money.
Herald & Review
Decatur robbery goes wrong when victim fights back, police said
DECATUR — Amieron L. Barham-Perkins armed robbery plans turned into a desperate game of cat-and-mouse, a court heard, after the Decatur robbery victim fought back using his car as a weapon. The drama on the afternoon of July 27 played out in the parking lot of a public housing...
wmay.com
Lopez Set To Be Released From Prison Next Month
The former Springfield school board president who went to prison in a $1.5 million fraud scheme could be released as early as late October… less than 18 months after his 11-year sentence was handed down. Adam Lopez pleaded guilty to bilking family members and others in his role as...
newschannel20.com
Springfield man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man was arrested on Friday morning on a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and a recent commercial burglary in Springfield. Police say Russell Adams, 36, is suspected of several burglaries at local businesses that occurred over the last several weeks. We're...
Police: Church vandalized overnight
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police confirmed Friday morning that a church was vandalized overnight. Joe Lamberson, Champaign Police Public Information Officer, said an unknown suspect shattered the glass door on the front of a church located on Glen Park Drive near Mattis Avenue. He added that church leadership was contacted and is working to […]
Herald & Review
Decatur man facing charges after firing pistol inside home, police said
DECATUR — A Decatur man is facing multiple charges after firing a pistol inside his home while his wife and six-month-old child were inside on Wednesday night. According to a news release, Macon County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a reported domestic violence situation at an address near Harristown around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.
foxillinois.com
Springfield man sentenced for COVID-19 fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man will spend time behind bars for being a felon with a gun, wire fraud, and making false statements on pandemic Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan applications. We're told 32-year-old Carlos Wright received $41,666 in PPP loan funds. At the sentencing...
newschannel20.com
Lanphier teacher arrested for aggravated battery to a student
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Lanphier High School teacher was arrested on Monday after an altercation with a student at the school, according to the Springfield Police Department. Adrian Akers, 44, was arrested for aggravated battery. Akers says the student, a 15-year-old-boy, punched him in the face multiple times;...
Man killed in crash on I-55 identified
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 67-year-old man from northern Illinois was killed in a crash on Interstate 55 in Montgomery County on Thursday. State Police said their investigation indicated the victim, who was identified as Frank Amendola of Somonauk, was driving a semi-truck when he rear-ended another semi-truck that was slowing down as it […]
