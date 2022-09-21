A Springfield man will spend three-and-a-half years in prison on weapons and COVID fraud charges. 32-year-old Carlos Wright was indicted in June of last year on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. Prosecutors say he was found driving around with the loaded gun in the front seat. Then in December, a second indictment was handed down, charging Wright with wire fraud and making false statements in order to obtain more than $40,000 in COVID relief funds. Wright got the money through the Paycheck Protection Program that was designed to help business retain and pay their workers, but Wright did not own a business and was not employed when he got the money.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO