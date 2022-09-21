Read full article on original website
KVOE
One person injured following home explosion near Carbondale Saturday
A house explosion in Osage County Saturday sent one person to the hospital with reported critical injuries. The explosion occurred at 116000 South Indian Hills Road, near Carbondale. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office received calls and dispatched Osage County Sheriff’s Deputies, Osage County Fire Districts #1 – Carbondale and #6 – Burlingame, Auburn Fire and Osage County EMS just before 7 pm.
Junction City man hospitalized after pickup, semi crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 8:30p.m. Saturday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 GMC Sierra driven by Shawn E. Ridgeway, 58,Topeka was westbound on Kansas 4 Highway in the city of Meriden. The pickup crossed the center line into the...
WIBW
Firefighters make quick work of Emporia grass fires
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters around Emporia were able to make quick work of two separate grass fires within a few miles of each other. KVOE reports that on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 21, several grass fires were reported east of Emporia, which brought out several Lyon Co. fire departments. Originally,...
KVOE
Food a-Palooza brings big attendance to Flinthills Mall
The main parking lot at Flinthills Mall was full Saturday for the mall’s fall rendition of its Food Truck Rally. Several new vendors attended, including Shelby Rappel of Shelby’s Snack Shack. Rappel came to Emporia from Gill, Colorado, although she has family connections to Neosho Rapids. Karl Baker...
KVOE
Mural ribbon-cutting highlights Las Casitas fiesta event
Emporia’s Hispanic Heritage Month activities continued Saturday. Las Casitas Park held a fiesta, which included a new mural around the stage building. Mural creator Deon Morrow had fond memories of Las Casitas growing up. Residents enjoyed a parade, food, music and pinatas in addition to the mural’s ribbon-cutting ceremony....
Two drivers injured during crash in Meriden
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Meriden on Saturday night. A GMC Sierra truck was driving west on Kansas Highway 4 in Meriden, 3 miles south of Palmberg, around 8 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle crossed the center line into the path of a semi driving east. […]
One dead after incident at Goodyear plant in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 59-year-old man died during an incident at the Topeka Goodyear plant on Saturday morning. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies, AMR and the Soldier Township Fire Department were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, they learned that the man sustained […]
WIBW
Harvesters officials said move to Lawrence came after unsuccessful bid to find warehouse in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a year of looking for a new warehouse in Topeka, Harvesters officials said they found a suitable location in Lawrence. The announcement of Harvesters moving its Topeka warehouse at 215 S.E. Quincy to Lawrence came this week. Stephen Davis, the president and chief executive officer...
KVOE
Preliminary hearing set for Monday in Lyon County aggravated burglary case
One man faces charges of aggravated burglary after an alleged incident in Lyon County last month. Bryan Antonio Landaverde was charged after allegedly breaking into a house with at least one person inside and stealing several items Aug. 7 in Emporia. Landaverde is charged with two counts of aggravated burglary,...
Topeka hospital to host drive-thru flu shot clinic
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health will give adults and children the opportunity to receive flu shots in a easy and efficient way. The hospital with host a variety of flu shot clinics this year for Stormont Vail and Cotton O’Neil patients. Drive-thru flu shots will be available for ages 19 and older and will […]
Ambulance hydroplanes off road, rolls on its side near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – An ambulance returning to its station after responding to an early morning car crash flew off the road and rolled onto its side when it hydroplaned. According to the Junction City Fire Department, just after 8 a.m. an ambulance with two technicians inside left the roadway and rolled onto its side. […]
KVOE
Hope in the Park begins big day for Beacon for Hope Suicide Prevention
“To start a conversation,” Beacon for Hope Suicide Prevention held its Hope at the Park event Saturday in an effort to encourage the community to talk about mental health and the importance of seeking help and support. This year, Beacon for Hope partnered with other organizations in Emporia to...
WIBW
Silver Lake man identified in fatal accident on NW 46th
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a single vehicle accident last weekend in northern Shawnee Co. Officials say Dale A. Kruger, 34, of Silver Lake, was the driver of a 2015 Ford Tarus that crashed near NW 46th St. and NW Landon Rd.
Silver Lake man killed in Shawnee County crash
SILVER LAKE (KSNT) – The driver involved in a single-car crash on Sat. Sept. 17 has been identified. Dale A. Kruger, 34, of Silver Lake was killed when his 2015 Ford Taurus left the road and crashed. The crash happened near N.W. 46th Street and N.W. Landon road, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities reported […]
Emporia gazette.com
Ham makes the cut: Fanestil competing for 'Coolest Thing'
One of Emporia’s four entries remains in the running for the “Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.” The meatiest one. Party Time Ham from Fanestil Meats received enough preliminary votes to reach the round of 16 in this year’s “People’s Choice Award” contest by the Kansas Manufacturing Council.
News Channel Nebraska
Two vehicle fatal accident near Hanover, Kansas
BEATRICE – A Manhattan, Kansas woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident three miles south of Hanover, Kansas, Wednesday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the victim was 71-year-old Anne Nielsen….the driver of a southbound car on Kansas Highway 148. The KHP says Nielsen’s 2017 Volkswagen Beetle failed...
Kansas farmers say that planting crops isn’t the only struggle in this drought
EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — Parts of Kansas saw rain on Thursday, Sept. 22, but farmers say it won’t be enough to help out in the long run. One farmer says the drought is impacting crop production this year. Gordon Stands, the owner of Stands Farm, says that this year is the driest he’s ever […]
Emporia gazette.com
Teens hurt in rural rear-end wreck
An earlier version of this article had the version of events incorrect. We regret the error. Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County Fire/EMS were dispatched to Road P and Road 150 at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday evening in rural Lyon County, for a report of an injury accident.
INSIGHT KANSAS: What Emporia has lost
The news coming out of Emporia last week, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
Vicki Bobbitt is recognized for her service
Each year at the Sunflower Fair in Salina, Kansas, the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency On Aging and county aging groups in the region, honor Kansans over 65 year old that brighten the lives of others and make their communities better places. The Junction City Senior Center recognized Geary County...
