UK songwriter Barns Courtney brings 'Supernatural' new look to Tampa this weekend
After postponing his summertime show last minute, Barns Courtney is finally headed to Tampa to play Crowbar in Ybor City on Friday, Sept. 23 .
The U.K.-born, Seattle-bred songwriter reinvented his look and backstory since then, too. Inspired by Oscar Wilde and Rocky Horror Picture Show, the 31-year-old’s new facade takes the form of “Supernatural” a brand new single, which is more dance-floor ready, and rocking, than anything he’s put out before. [event-1]
