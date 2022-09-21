ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

UK songwriter Barns Courtney brings 'Supernatural' new look to Tampa this weekend

By Ray Roa
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
Barns Courtney
After postponing his summertime show last minute, Barns Courtney is finally headed to Tampa to play Crowbar in Ybor City on Friday, Sept. 23 .

The U.K.-born, Seattle-bred songwriter reinvented his look and backstory since then, too. Inspired by Oscar Wilde and Rocky Horror Picture Show, the 31-year-old’s new facade takes the form of “Supernatural” a brand new single, which is more dance-floor ready, and rocking, than anything he’s put out before. [event-1]

