Johnson played 15 special-teams snaps and did not line up on offense in Thursday's 29-17 win over the Steelers in Week 3. Johnson was active for the first time this season, as Demetric Felton was given the night off. The former has experience as a returner, but the Browns did not have him return once, choosing to use Chester Rogers on punts and Jerome Ford or David Bell on kickoffs. It's possible the Browns don't want to expose Johnson to injury as a returner so that he can be used as a trade chip later in the season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO