Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Sports

Commanders' Carson Wentz: Collapses against pass rush

Wentz completed 25 of 43 passes for 211 yards against Philadelphia on Sunday. Wentz didn't throw any interceptions, but he lost a fumble and took nine sacks and 17 hits in a dreary game where Washington was dominated from almost start to finish. Washington has called a pass-happy offense with Wentz and his first two games were much more successful, so he has a shot to get himself together and bounce back against Dallas in Week 4.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Bills' Jordan Poyer: Likely sitting out Week 3

Poyer (foot) is not expected to play Sunday at Miami, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Poyer practiced in a limited capacity this week and appeared to be trending in the right direction, but it now appears he'll probably need to sit out at least one game as he recovers from a foot injury. With Micah Hyde (neck) on the injured reserve list, Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin may both have to start Sunday and would be in for a tough test against Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Will be active vs. San Francisco

Denver elevated Hinton from its practice squad Saturday for Week 3. It's Hinton's second consecutive week on the active roster after he caught his only target for 20 yards in Week 2 versus Houston. With Jerry Jeudy (ribs) and KJ Hamler (knee/hip) both questionable for Sunday's contest, Hinton could very well be a top-three option in the Broncos' passing attack when they take on the Niners.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Bills' Josh Allen: Massive statistical effort in loss

Allen completed 42 of 63 passes for 400 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bills' 21-19 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also rushed eight times for 47 yards and committed three fumbles, losing one. Allen's final numbers certainly won't disappoint fantasy managers, and they're all...
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Questionable to face Commanders

Dickerson (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Commanders. Dickerson is trending the wrong way, as he logged a limited practice Thursday prior to being sidelined Friday. Nevertheless, there's still a chance he'll serve as the Eagles' starting right guard in Sunday's divisional matchup.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Bears' Khalil Herbert: Carries offense after Monty injury

Herbert rushed 20 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Texans. He also caught both of his targets for 12 yards. Herbert made an immediate impact after David Montgomery exited with a knee/ankle injury in the first quarter, racking up 30 yards on his next three attempts, including an 11-yard touchdown to cap the drive on which Montgomery was injured. The second-year running back continued to excel after halftime, ripping off a 52-yard run in the third quarter before powering in a one-yard touchdown four plays later. Herbert should be a priority waiver pickup where available ahead of a Week 4 road matchup with the Giants.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' James Conner: Optimism regarding Sunday availability

Conner, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams with an ankle injury, is slated to test things out pre-game, but there is optimism he'll play in the contest, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Conner missed Wednesday's practice before returning to limited sessions Thursday and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: No offensive snaps

Johnson played 15 special-teams snaps and did not line up on offense in Thursday's 29-17 win over the Steelers in Week 3. Johnson was active for the first time this season, as Demetric Felton was given the night off. The former has experience as a returner, but the Browns did not have him return once, choosing to use Chester Rogers on punts and Jerome Ford or David Bell on kickoffs. It's possible the Browns don't want to expose Johnson to injury as a returner so that he can be used as a trade chip later in the season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Titans' Taylor Lewan: Now officially on IR

Tennessee placed Lewan (knee) on its injured reserve list Saturday, Howard Balzer of SI.com reports. Before the move, Lewan announced that he would be out for the remainder of the 2022 season via his podcast, "Bussin' With the Boys." Per coach Mike Vrabel, Dennis Daley will replace Lewan as the Titans' starting left tackle for the rest of the campaign.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Ravens' Justin Houston: Forced out Sunday

Houston (groin) is questionable to return against the Patriots on Sunday. Houston exited after sustaining a groin injury during the first half against New England, leaving the Ravens' already depleted outside linebacker corps even more shorthanded. With Tyus Bowser (Achilles) and David Ojabo (Achilles) both still out, expect recent acquisitions Jason Pierre-Paul and Brandon Copeland to see increased usage Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Bills' Jake Kumerow: Exits game Sunday

Kumerow (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Kumerow picked up an ankle injury during the first half versus Miami, though the exact nature and severity of this issue are still unknown. Though the 30-year-old has not played a factor in the receiving game this season, his absence will leave the Bills' wide receiver corps shorthanded after Khalil Shakir (coach's decision) was ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's contest.
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers' Sammy Watkins: Another DNP on Friday

Watkins (hamstring) remained sidelined at Friday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. After practicing on a limited basis Wednesday, Watkins finished the week with consecutive absences, so he's trending in the wrong direction heading into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Fellow wide receiver Randall Cobb (illness) sat out again as well, while Allen Lazard (ankle) and Christian Watson (hamstring) returned to the practice field. If neither Watkins nor Cobb recover by Sunday, Green Bay's receiving corps would be led by Lazard, Watson and Romeo Doubs.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Helped by long TD

Mayfield completed 12 of 25 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-14 win over the Saints. Mayfield's performance was propped up by a 67-yard, catch-and-run touchdown by Laviska Shenault to begin the fourth quarter. Overall, though, Mayfield still completed under 50 percent of his passes for the second straight game. With starting wideouts DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson combining for just 16 yards through the air Sunday, Mayfield will strive to finally get the passing game clicking in Week 4 versus the Cardinals.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Bills' Mitch Morse: Will miss Week 3

Morse (elbow) is inactive Week 3 against the Dolphins. Morse did enter the week with a "questionable" tag, but it's a bit surprising to see him inactive given the trio of limited practices he logged this week. Greg Mancz appears to be the primary candidate to fill in at center in his stead.
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers' Christian Watson: Not expected to play Sunday

Watson (hamstring) is not expected to suit up for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Packers will already be without Sammy Watkins (hamstring), who landed on IR on Saturday, though veteran Randall Cobb (illness) is expected to play Sunday. If Watson is indeed ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, it will fall to Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs and potentially Cobb to act as Green Bay's clear top wideouts.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Homers, swipes bag

Rutschman went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, two RBI, two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 6-0 win over Houston. Rutschman was all over Friday's box score, including his solo home run in the fourth inning to open the game's scoring. He later stole his fourth bag of the year in the sixth before doubling in a run and scoring in the seventh. Rutschman improved his season slash line to .258/.365/.454 with 45 extra-base hits and 64 runs scored through 102 games. Since the All-Star break, he's hitting .287 with an impressive 41:41 BB:K.
BALTIMORE, MD

