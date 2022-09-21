ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros Chasing Franchise Pitching Record

By Ben Silver
 4 days ago

In 1986 the Houston Astros set their franchise record for most shutouts in a season at 19, as of Sept 21., they are only two off that total.

From their inception through 1998, the 1986 Houston Astros were the best squad the franchise had ever fielded. Eliminated in the first round like every other Houston playoff team before it, they boasted franchise icons Nolan Ryan and Mike Scott. With career years coming from back-end starters Bob Knepper and Jim Deshales, it is easy to see how a team like that could set records.

Those four pitchers combined for 131 of 162 starts, an ERA of 2.98 and 11 complete game shutouts, five coming from each Scott and Knepper. That team as a whole combined for 19 shutouts, setting a club record that still stands.

As of Wednesday and the Astros 5-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays , the 2022 club has 17 shutouts over 149 games. That's a rate of one shutout every nine games, and with 13 contests now remaining, there is a distinct possibility Houston could tie their record.

Yet the Astros' opponents won't be pushovers. They face the Baltimore Orioles , Arizona Diamondbacks , Rays and Philadelphia Phillies , all of whom are in the playoff hunt, barring the Diamondbacks.

But the Astros of today may be better set up for shutouts than the Astros of the past. It is undoubtedly true that the current iteration has a better bullpen, and between Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez and Lance McCullers Jr. pitching three out of every six days, there is always a possibility for something special.

The 1986 Astros threw 11 CGSOs, the 2022 Astros have only one, coming from Framber Valdez. What this discrepancy makes apparent is that the 2022 squad is more well rounded as a team, lethal up and down the pitching staff and better equipped for a deep postseason run.


