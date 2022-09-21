Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasPortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Dine and Dash Suspect Caught With Stolen CarOregon Coast Breaking NewsLincoln City, OR
Oregon scientists are proposing to place more wolves and beavers on western federal landsPolarbearOregon State
KVAL
Ducks hit the road to take on undefeated Washington State
PULLMAN, Wash. — The University of Oregon football team is on the road for its first conference game of the season Saturday against undefeated Washington State.
KVAL
Hayward Field Welcome Party takes place Friday night
EUGENE, Ore. — Hayward Field is the place to be Friday night as a new era of track and field at the University of Oregon begins with a free party. The UO track program is under new leadership with Jerry Schumacher named the new head coach in July. Now,...
KVAL
Big move-in day at the University of Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — Thousands of University of Oregon students are expected to move in on campus this week from all over the world. "I was waiting forever; can't believe the day is here," said Ava Sperling, who moved all the way from upstate New York. A lot of freshmen,...
KVAL
Student test scores lower post pandemic
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — New numbers from the Oregon Department of Education show students are struggling. ODE released an assessment Thursday showing lower test scores from schools across the state. KVAL dug into the numbers for some of our local districts. Lane County is seeing student scores plummet post-pandemic....
KVAL
Discussions take place on proposal to rename Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A discussion took place Friday at the Eugene City Club on an idea that's come up before: renaming Lane County. During the meeting, people talked about the proposal of renaming the county to "Kalapuya County." Speakers there say the Kalapuya and their ancestors are estimated...
KVAL
Cousins, ages 19 and 20, killed in Washington County crash; other person left injured
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Two people died and another person was injured in a two-car crash Thursday night in Washington County, according to Hillsboro police. The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. on Northwest 185th Avenue just south of Northeast Eider Court, at the entrance to the Sunset SQ shopping center.
KVAL
Salem Police: Motorcyclist collides with delivery vehicle, sustains fatal injuries
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police say a motorcyclist was killed Friday when he collided with a delivery vehicle. Just after 2:00 p.m., 35-year-old Frederick Lee McKinney was traveling westbound on Browning Avenue, approaching Liberty Road when he collided with a delivery vehicle, officials say. The delivery vehicle was making...
KVAL
Renovations begin at Washington Jefferson Park in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Renovations are now underway at Washington Jefferson Park in Eugene after a large homeless camp was cleared out six months ago. They have removed the grass and now they're working on topsoil removal. The city says the soil was impacted after hundreds of people lived at the park.
KVAL
LRAPA extends air quality advisory for eastern Lane County due to wildfire smoke
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Due to wildfire smoke from the Cedar Creek fire, The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has extended an air quality advisory for eastern Lane County until further notice. According to the agency, the fire will continue to negatively affect air quality in Oakridge and Westfir...
KVAL
Cottage Grove receives grant aimed at increasing tourism
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The City of Cottage Grove is getting just over $1-million from a grant aimed at increasing tourism. That money, $1.1-million is coming from the American Rescue Plan. It's going toward upgrades at Bohemia Park downtown. Including a new entry plaza. This is in addition to...
KVAL
Sutherlin PD arrests man in stolen car out of Eugene following burglary-in-progress call
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A man police say was driving a stolen car out of Eugene was arrested in Sutherlin, the Sutherlin Police Department reported. Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sutherlin Police responded to a burglary-in-progress call at a residence in the area of Comstock and Central Avenue. The suspect, later...
KVAL
Springfield Police to hold open house event Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — An open house for the public takes place Saturday at the Springfield Police Department. It's the first one since 2019. The department is showing off new patrol cars and offering tours around the Justice Center. For Lt. George Crolly, open houses like these provide an opportunity...
