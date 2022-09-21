ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

KVAL

Hayward Field Welcome Party takes place Friday night

EUGENE, Ore. — Hayward Field is the place to be Friday night as a new era of track and field at the University of Oregon begins with a free party. The UO track program is under new leadership with Jerry Schumacher named the new head coach in July. Now,...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Big move-in day at the University of Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — Thousands of University of Oregon students are expected to move in on campus this week from all over the world. "I was waiting forever; can't believe the day is here," said Ava Sperling, who moved all the way from upstate New York. A lot of freshmen,...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Student test scores lower post pandemic

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — New numbers from the Oregon Department of Education show students are struggling. ODE released an assessment Thursday showing lower test scores from schools across the state. KVAL dug into the numbers for some of our local districts. Lane County is seeing student scores plummet post-pandemic....
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Discussions take place on proposal to rename Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A discussion took place Friday at the Eugene City Club on an idea that's come up before: renaming Lane County. During the meeting, people talked about the proposal of renaming the county to "Kalapuya County." Speakers there say the Kalapuya and their ancestors are estimated...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Renovations begin at Washington Jefferson Park in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Renovations are now underway at Washington Jefferson Park in Eugene after a large homeless camp was cleared out six months ago. They have removed the grass and now they're working on topsoil removal. The city says the soil was impacted after hundreds of people lived at the park.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Cottage Grove receives grant aimed at increasing tourism

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The City of Cottage Grove is getting just over $1-million from a grant aimed at increasing tourism. That money, $1.1-million is coming from the American Rescue Plan. It's going toward upgrades at Bohemia Park downtown. Including a new entry plaza. This is in addition to...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KVAL

Springfield Police to hold open house event Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — An open house for the public takes place Saturday at the Springfield Police Department. It's the first one since 2019. The department is showing off new patrol cars and offering tours around the Justice Center. For Lt. George Crolly, open houses like these provide an opportunity...
SPRINGFIELD, OR

