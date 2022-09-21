ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingfield, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Balance screening held for Maine seniors

HALLOWELL, Maine — One in four adults over the age of 65 experiences a fall each year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To raise awareness of that fact within the Maine senior community, Healthy Living for ME provided two balance screenings in Hallowell and Waterville.
HALLOWELL, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

46th annual Common Ground Country Fair returns to Unity

UNITY, Maine — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, the 46th annual Common Ground Country Fair may be just what you're looking for. The fair, created by the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA) in the late 1970s, has returned after being canceled the last two years due to the pandemic.
UNITY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Lobster Week has returned

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Lobster Week is back and there are plenty of menus to check out from Kennebunk to Bar Harbor. Many lobster shacks, food trucks, and restaurants across the state are serving specially-priced lobster items or special lobster selections that aren't normally on their menus. The statewide...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

27,000 acres of Maine woods purchased for recreation and conservation

BROWNVILLE, Maine — Many from away may think of Maine for its coasts, lighthouses, and lobster, but for many Mainers, the real part of the state can be found inland. A celebration was held in honor of the efforts to preserve the inland part of that state for recreation and conservation. Recently, the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) purchased 27,000 acres of land for $18.5 million.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

How Mainers are using social media to talk about mental health

MAINE, USA — The internet can be a tough place to navigate. In the worst of cases, people hide behind their screens, typing cruel comments and mean messages they'd never dare to say in-person. In the best of cases, though, connections formed online can make people feel less alone when they're struggling — potentially even saving lives.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Jay mill announces plans to close

Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC announced its plans to close its mill in Jay on Tuesday. The Androscoggin Mill previously witnessed a pulp digester explosion back in April 2020. No one was injured during the explosion, but the mill itself never fully recovered financially, as the number of people employed there...
JAY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

