National Lobster Day comes after a tumultuous year for the Maine fishery
PORTLAND, Maine — Restaurants around Maine Sunday honored National Lobster Day. It's a holiday started in 2014 by Maine Senators Angus King and Susan Collins. For 2022's celebration, it comes at a tumultuous time for the lobster industry. From three different lawsuits involving gear and right whale regulations to...
Dempsy Challenge draws hundreds to weekend events in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — The 2022 Dempsey Challenge is officially underway. On Saturday, Sept. 24, hundreds of people flocked to Simard-Payne Park in Lewiston for the first "normal" weekend-long event since the pandemic began. The Dempsey Challenge raises money for the Dempsey Center during this annual event. Through its two...
Balance screening held for Maine seniors
HALLOWELL, Maine — One in four adults over the age of 65 experiences a fall each year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To raise awareness of that fact within the Maine senior community, Healthy Living for ME provided two balance screenings in Hallowell and Waterville.
Political Brew: School choice, a CD-2 forum preview, and LePage's travels
MAINE, USA — Republican candidate for governor Paul LePage has released an education plan. It includes a "parents bill of rights," which demands more transparency in how education decisions are made. He wants a focus on reading, writing, and math and, as he puts it, "teaching our kids how...
46th annual Common Ground Country Fair returns to Unity
UNITY, Maine — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, the 46th annual Common Ground Country Fair may be just what you're looking for. The fair, created by the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA) in the late 1970s, has returned after being canceled the last two years due to the pandemic.
National Voter Registration Day aims to ease lines on the big day
LEWISTON, Maine — Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day across the United States, as city and state officials push to get as many Mainers registered as they can before they get to the polls. Maine offers same-day registration, but Lewiston City Clerk Kathy Montejo said the more people who...
Maine Lobster Week has returned
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Lobster Week is back and there are plenty of menus to check out from Kennebunk to Bar Harbor. Many lobster shacks, food trucks, and restaurants across the state are serving specially-priced lobster items or special lobster selections that aren't normally on their menus. The statewide...
27,000 acres of Maine woods purchased for recreation and conservation
BROWNVILLE, Maine — Many from away may think of Maine for its coasts, lighthouses, and lobster, but for many Mainers, the real part of the state can be found inland. A celebration was held in honor of the efforts to preserve the inland part of that state for recreation and conservation. Recently, the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) purchased 27,000 acres of land for $18.5 million.
Maine Medical Center nurses vote to ratify first contract
PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: A previous version of this story gave an incorrect date for the vote to unionize at Maine Medical Center. More than a year after registered nurses at Maine Medical Center voted to unionize, members this week voted to ratify its first contract. In a...
Maine Things To Do | Common Ground County Fair, Dempsey Challenge, Cumberland Fair
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do for the week of Sept. 20 through Sept. 26. When: 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.
Two Somali-Americans vying for seats in the Maine Legislature
AUGUSTA, Maine — For 26-year-old Mana Abdi, Lewiston has become a home away from home. She moved here from Kansas more than a decade ago in 2009. Before that, her family was living in Kenya, where they had moved from Somalia to escape civil war. It's a story that doesn't lack adversity.
Maine farm wins USA Today's 'Best Corn Maze' competition
LEVANT, Maine — A Maine farm has been declared the winner of the national USA Today Best Corn Maze competition. Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant was nominated for the title for the last five years. This year, they won. "We're just really grateful. It's our fans who were on...
Principal takes to press box hoping to raise money for Hampden Academy music program
HAMPDEN, Maine — Hampden Academy Principal Bill Tracy is trading his cozy bed at home for the school's press box overlooking the football field. The Free the Principal fundraiser will help send Hampden Academy's 110 band and chorus students to New York City, to perform at the Worldstrides Heritage Music Festival.
World’s first hybrid cruise ship drops anchor in Maine
BAR HARBOR, Maine — The world's first hybrid cruise ship is off the coast of Maine this week. The MS Roald Amundsen, named after the famous Norwegian explorer who sailed the polar regions, is a battery-supported cruise ship, and it’s currently making its first-ever visit to Vacationland. "I'm...
Maine corn maze created by hand gets national attention
LEVANT, Maine — Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant has once again been nominated for the USA TODAY Best Corn Maze in the country. This is the fifth year in a row the farm has been nominated. "It is, I think, the dream that a lot of people have and...
More than 40 percent of Maine high schoolers report mental health problems, new survey says
MAINE, Maine — Nearly 43% of Maine high school students reported their mental health was not good “most of the time” or “always” during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the results of a 2021 survey released Wednesday. Female high school students reported worse mental health...
LePage unveils 'Parents Bill of Rights' in new education plan
LEWISTON, Maine — On Monday, Republican candidate for governor, Paul LePage, unveiled his 'Parents Bill of Rights' and his plans to support students, teachers, and parents if re-elected as governor. LePage broke it down into six categories:. Back to basic educational curriculum which focuses on test scores and math,...
How Mainers are using social media to talk about mental health
MAINE, USA — The internet can be a tough place to navigate. In the worst of cases, people hide behind their screens, typing cruel comments and mean messages they'd never dare to say in-person. In the best of cases, though, connections formed online can make people feel less alone when they're struggling — potentially even saving lives.
Jay mill announces plans to close
Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC announced its plans to close its mill in Jay on Tuesday. The Androscoggin Mill previously witnessed a pulp digester explosion back in April 2020. No one was injured during the explosion, but the mill itself never fully recovered financially, as the number of people employed there...
Hope Zuis moves to the rhythm on and off the dance floor
MONMOUTH, Maine — It takes many of us time to find our passion or find something that allows us to escape from the highs and lows of life. Monmouth Academy senior Hope Zuis is lucky. She found her escape at age two when her parents signed her up for dance.
