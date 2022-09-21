BROWNVILLE, Maine — Many from away may think of Maine for its coasts, lighthouses, and lobster, but for many Mainers, the real part of the state can be found inland. A celebration was held in honor of the efforts to preserve the inland part of that state for recreation and conservation. Recently, the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) purchased 27,000 acres of land for $18.5 million.

MAINE STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO