Read full article on original website
Related
Markets Insider
Markets now see more risk in the UK's 5-year bonds than those for the most heavily indebted eurozone members
Yields on the five-year gilt soared more than 51 basis points on Monday to 4.579% amid fallout from the UK government's tax plan.
Women Who Broke Into Tech Are Sharing Their Stories And I’m About To Change Careers
"I grew up very poor, and I am now living a stable life. You can too!"
Putin's call-up fuels Russians' anger, protests and violence
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Long lines of cars on roads snaking to Russia’s border crossings with Georgia, Kazakhstan and Mongolia, and similar queues at airports. Angry demonstrations — not just in Moscow and St. Petersburg — but in the remote far north province of Yakutia and in the southern region of Dagestan, with women chasing a police officer and shouting, “No to war!” A gunman who opened fire in an enlistment office in a Siberian city and gravely wounded the military commandant, saying, “We will all go home now.” Five days after President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization to call up hundreds of thousands of reservists to fight in Ukraine, the move has triggered outraged protests, a fearful exodus and acts of violence across the vast country.
Comments / 0