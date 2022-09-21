ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

scttx.com

Suspect Arrested in Houston on Shelby County Theft Warrant

September 23, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Sahanna Stubblefield, 38, of Houston. Stubblefield was arrested in Houston on September 22, 2022, on a Shelby County warrant for Theft of Property with a Previous Conviction (F-3) in connection with the theft of a 2017 Polaris Razr that was stolen on September 2, 2022 off Highway 7 West in the Grigsby area. Stubblefield was transported from the Harris County jail to the Shelby County jail where she will be arraigned for her charge.
HOUSTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured in East Texas gas station shooting

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured several times in an East Texas gas station shooting on Saturday. The Marshall Police Department said it received several calls about the incident at the business at the intersection of Pinecrest and Rosborough Springs at 4:29 p.m. When police arrived, they found one person who had been […]
MARSHALL, TX
CBS19

Jury gives Longview man life in prison for killing woman with hammer

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man convicted of killing a woman with hammer was sentenced Thursday to life in prison. A Gregg County jury on Wednesday found Joshua Ross McCuller, 40, guilty in the January 2021 death of Lori Follis. He was booked Jan. 4, 2021, into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault of a date/family or household member with a deadly weapon.
LONGVIEW, TX
KSLA

SPD names 2 officers involved in shooting of man with machete

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The two officers involved in the shooting of Bradley Schneider have been named. On Sept. 23, SPD announced that Officers Samantha Gwin and Amanda Gill were placed on administrative leave until the completion of the investigation into the incident. On Aug. 25th, Gwin and Gill were...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

4 Shreveport men indicted on homicide, rape charges

SHREVEPORT La. - Two Shreveport men were charged for recent murders, including one of a 13-year-old girl, and two other Shreveport men were charged for sex crimes during the September session of the Caddo Parish Grand Jury. In its session ending Thursday, the grand jury indicted Kenmiccael Dano Ray and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTRE

Rusk County sheriff discusses fentanyl spreading into East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Problems with fentanyl aren’t just happening along the southern border or in another state; varying amounts of it have been found in East Texas. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public that the deadly drug has appeared frequently in their county over the past year.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Police Need Help in Identifying Two Suspects of Theft in Gilmer, TX

Police Officers in Gilmer, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying two people suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business. According to a recent post shared publicly on the Gilmer, TX Police Department's Facebook page, Gilmer Police are seeking two suspects (?). Although I confess, we can't 100% confirm what they are suspected of having done at a Gilmer business. The post was kept quite general.
GILMER, TX
KLTV

Jury finds Longview man guilty of drugging, killing woman

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The trial for a Longview man accused of killing a woman in January 2021 ended Wednesday with the jury finding him guilty. Joshua Ross McCuller, 40, of Longview, was on trial in Judge Alfonso Charles’ courtroom for the murder of social worker Lori Follis. The...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

CBS19

