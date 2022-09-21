Read full article on original website
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office asks public to help them locate 3 ‘most wanted fugitives’
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find three of their “most wanted fugitives.” Patricia Garza, 42, of Chandler is wanted for child endangerment. She is 5’2” and weighs 110 lbs. Johnny Lee Carey, 64, of Athens is wanted for unauthorized use of a vehicle. […]
Charges are being filed against several students across East Texas for making threats to their schools
TEXAS, USA — Several East Texas students face criminal charges after making threats against their schools. Two Longview-area students face a “threat of exhibition or use of a firearm charges” from separate incidents on Monday. A Quitman ISD student threatened to bring a gun to school on...
Officials say claim that Daingerfield student had gun on school bus was ‘unfounded’
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – Officials with Daingerfield ISD said a claim on Wednesday that a student was in possession of a gun on a school bus was determined to be unfounded. “There was never a gun on the bus,” officials said. The district’s police office received an emergency call around 4:10 p.m. about the allegation, […]
Chapel Hill ISD Police Department’s new police chief ramps up security and community involvement
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas school district gets a new police chief, ready to ramp up security and community involvement. The Chapel Hill ISD police chief shares how his vision will impact the district. “That high visibility presence is just a tremendous deterrent.”. The Chapel Hill ISD Police...
Suspect Arrested in Houston on Shelby County Theft Warrant
September 23, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Sahanna Stubblefield, 38, of Houston. Stubblefield was arrested in Houston on September 22, 2022, on a Shelby County warrant for Theft of Property with a Previous Conviction (F-3) in connection with the theft of a 2017 Polaris Razr that was stolen on September 2, 2022 off Highway 7 West in the Grigsby area. Stubblefield was transported from the Harris County jail to the Shelby County jail where she will be arraigned for her charge.
1 injured in East Texas gas station shooting
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured several times in an East Texas gas station shooting on Saturday. The Marshall Police Department said it received several calls about the incident at the business at the intersection of Pinecrest and Rosborough Springs at 4:29 p.m. When police arrived, they found one person who had been […]
East Texas woman arrested after police chase injures officer
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested after a police chase that injured an officer. Ashley Nicole Winston, 30, of Texarkana was taken into custody on Wednesday after the Atlanta Police Department got a call about a reckless driver in the city on East Main Street. The caller said the car […]
Bond for Smith County constable accused of theft, abuse of power lowered; request to remove judge denied
TYLER, Texas — A visiting judge lowered suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris' bond Friday following a recent appeals court ruling calling the amount "excessive." Traylor-Harris, who is accused of stealing and abusing his power while serving an eviction notice, has been in the Gregg County Jail on a...
Jury gives Longview man life in prison for killing woman with hammer
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man convicted of killing a woman with hammer was sentenced Thursday to life in prison. A Gregg County jury on Wednesday found Joshua Ross McCuller, 40, guilty in the January 2021 death of Lori Follis. He was booked Jan. 4, 2021, into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault of a date/family or household member with a deadly weapon.
SPD names 2 officers involved in shooting of man with machete
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The two officers involved in the shooting of Bradley Schneider have been named. On Sept. 23, SPD announced that Officers Samantha Gwin and Amanda Gill were placed on administrative leave until the completion of the investigation into the incident. On Aug. 25th, Gwin and Gill were...
Appeals court rules $1 million bond for jailed suspended Smith County constable 'excessive'
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: This video is from July 2022. An appeals court recently ruled the $1 million bond for suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris, who is accused of stealing and abusing his power while serving an eviction notice, as "excessive." Traylor-Harris, who was temporarily suspended as...
East Texas man sentenced to life in prison for Razzoo’s robbery
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County jury sentenced a man to life in prison on Thursday for aggravated robbery, according to the DA’s office. Officials said Gabriel Johnson, 45 of Garrison, was found guilty after evidence presented to the jury said he robbed Razzoo’s restaurant manager after the store closed in the early morning […]
Quitman ISD student accused of threatening to bring gun to school arrested
QUITMAN, Texas — A Quitman ISD student was arrested Monday after the district said they made a threat about bringing a firearm to school. According to a Facebook post from QISD, officials were made aware around 5 p.m. that a Quitman Junior High student made a verbal threat about bringing a firearm to school the next day.
4 Shreveport men indicted on homicide, rape charges
SHREVEPORT La. - Two Shreveport men were charged for recent murders, including one of a 13-year-old girl, and two other Shreveport men were charged for sex crimes during the September session of the Caddo Parish Grand Jury. In its session ending Thursday, the grand jury indicted Kenmiccael Dano Ray and...
Rusk County sheriff discusses fentanyl spreading into East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Problems with fentanyl aren’t just happening along the southern border or in another state; varying amounts of it have been found in East Texas. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public that the deadly drug has appeared frequently in their county over the past year.
Police Need Help in Identifying Two Suspects of Theft in Gilmer, TX
Police Officers in Gilmer, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying two people suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business. According to a recent post shared publicly on the Gilmer, TX Police Department's Facebook page, Gilmer Police are seeking two suspects (?). Although I confess, we can't 100% confirm what they are suspected of having done at a Gilmer business. The post was kept quite general.
Smith County house destroyed in fire, owner and dog not hurt
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A house in Smith County was destroyed by a fire on Friday evening at about 6:16 p.m. in the 11000 block of FM 850. The owner of the house told KETK News that only he and his dog live in the home. He said that his dog had a grooming […]
Man sentenced to life in prison for robbing Tyler restaurant manager at gunpoint
TYLER, Texas — A man who robbed the Razzoo's Cajun Café manager in Tyler at gunpoint in 2018 was sentenced to life in prison Thursday. Smith County jurors sentenced Gabriel Johnson, 44, to life in prison after finding him guilty of aggravated robbery. The prosecution presented evidence showing...
East Texas man arrested for firearm smuggling, organized crime
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested Wednesday night for firearm smuggling after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said he was a wanted burglary suspect. Officials said Daniel Moore, 35 of Jefferson, is a suspect in a burglary on Heskell Oney Road, and was hiding out a friend’s house. Since the […]
Jury finds Longview man guilty of drugging, killing woman
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The trial for a Longview man accused of killing a woman in January 2021 ended Wednesday with the jury finding him guilty. Joshua Ross McCuller, 40, of Longview, was on trial in Judge Alfonso Charles’ courtroom for the murder of social worker Lori Follis. The...
