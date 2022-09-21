Legendary former pro-surfer Chris Davidson is believed to be the victim of a lethal attack in a country bar in New South Wales, Australia. Davidson was reportedly punched in the face outside of South West Rocks Country Club in South West Rocks on Saturday around 11 p.m., causing Davidson to fall and hit his head on the pavement. He was treated by paramedics before being rushed to Kempsey Hospital where he died of his injuries, according to police. He was 45-years-old.The attacker is alleged to be Grant Coleman, the brother of NSW Waratahs head rugby coach, Darren Coleman. He was...

