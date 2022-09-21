The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. The United States is currently experiencing a historically tight labor market with millions of open employment opportunities across the economy. There are simply more jobs — within retail, manufacturing, logistics, and more — than those interested in engaging in traditional work relationships whereby workers are tied to a version of a 40-hour work week with set benefits. Independent work, on the other hand, has never been more popular. At a time when workers of all types have maximum choice to choose the various conditions of their working relationship, many are choosing independent work relationships.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO