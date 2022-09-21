ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Black Enterprise

A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups

A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
TEXAS STATE
GOBankingRates

6 Remote Jobs That Pay $200K and Up

It used to be that high-salary employees were expected to be on site if they wanted to earn $100,000, $150,000 or even $200,000 or more -- but those days are in the history books. In life after the...
JOBS
itechpost.com

Amazon CEO Says Company Will Not Require Workers to Return to Office

It appears like the employees of Amazon can continue working remotely as its CEO Andy Jassy announced that the company "has no plan requiring its workers to come back into the office," as per CNET. Amazon's employees adopted the remote work model because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I don't really...
BUSINESS
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common

While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water from space to real estate.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Truss tax cuts will hand big banks and insurers £6.3bn, study says

Liz Truss’s government has been criticised for lining up tax cuts that will help big banks and insurers save more than £6bn over the next two years. The figures, compiled by the House of Commons Library, come as the chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, prepares to freeze corporation tax as part of the government’s mini-budget on Friday.
INCOME TAX
The Hill

It’s time to chart a middle path for independent workers

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. The United States is currently experiencing a historically tight labor market with millions of open employment opportunities across the economy. There are simply more jobs — within retail, manufacturing, logistics, and more — than those interested in engaging in traditional work relationships whereby workers are tied to a version of a 40-hour work week with set benefits. Independent work, on the other hand, has never been more popular. At a time when workers of all types have maximum choice to choose the various conditions of their working relationship, many are choosing independent work relationships.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

One in six UK public procurement contracts had tax haven link, study finds

One in every six public procurement contracts issued by the government over a five-year period were won by businesses with connections to a tax haven, analysis has found. The companies behind the taxpayer-funded deals were owned by firms that were at least partly domiciled in one of 27 tax havens around the world, including the British Virgin Islands, Panama and Jersey.
ECONOMY
Anthony J Lynch

Tesla Grapples With The Challenges of Ending Remote Work For employees

One of the great transitions in the American workforce took place during the pandemic, when more companies began to offer an option to work remotely. For the most part, companies have found that remote work can be both productive and an appealing benefit to employees. While the pandemic has eased over the last year, most companies have continued to make remote work an option. One company that has taken a more controversial stand against remote work is Tesla.

