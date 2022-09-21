The Indiana Hoosiers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Nippert Stadium. With a combined 945 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO