linknky.com
NKY football scoreboard: Holmes, Newport Catholic win rivalry games
Friday night football in Northern Kentucky brought two long-running city rivalries to the field with Holmes and Newport Central Catholic claiming victories in Covington and Newport. It also saw Campbell Co., Conner, and Scott escape with wins. For our story on the Covington Catholic-Cooper game, click here. For our story...
linknky.com
The LINK nky Team of the Week, Sept. 12 – 18: Covington Catholic football
Our second LINK nky Team of the Week is the Covington Catholic High School Colonels football team. In our new weekly poll, the Crusaders claimed nearly 58% of the vote. The team was nominated after snapping Beechwood’s 27-game unbeaten streak in a 31-14 victory in Ft. Mitchell on Sept. 16. The Colonels have since won their fifth straight game to improve to 5-1 on the year.
High school football scores for Week 6
Friday Frenzy crews are in Northern Kentucky for Covington Catholic at Cooper, the Game of the Week, but that doesn't mean our crews aren't all over the Tri-State.
Winton Woods' Trey Cornist was an 'absolute machine' in win over Anderson
Cornist, a Georgia Tech commit, tied a Winton Woods program record with 2020 grad Miyan Williams (Ohio State) with six rushing touchdowns.
linknky.com
‘It wasn’t pretty’, just another typically tough CovCath-Cooper slugfest
Eddie Eviston will proudly tell his Covington Catholic football team “plays the toughest schedule in the state.” Friday night in Union his Colonels found out exactly how tough that schedule could get. Cooper’s Jaguars just would not go away. This opening Class 5A district game came down to...
Report: UC Defensive Lineman Returning From Injury
CINCINNATI — Kick-off against Indiana is quickly approaching, and we have an injury update for the Bearcats. According to The Athletic's Justin Williams, defensive lineman Dominique Perry is returning from injury this week. Perry missed the opening three games due to an undisclosed ailment. ...
NKY philanthropist and local leader learn they are father and son
With both Farris and Scheyer holding roles of prominence in Northern Kentucky, their paths had crossed over the years. But neither man knew how close they really were.
linknky.com
Diocese of Covington taps Park Hills officer to serve its schools
For the last three years, the City of Park Hills has been contracting with Covington Catholic High School to provide a school resource officer from the city’s police department. That officer is Ted Edgington. The contract stipulates that Covington Catholic pay the salary and benefits, and the city pay...
WLWT 5
Princeton High School cancels after school practices, postpones football game
CINCINNATI — Princeton High School canceled its after school practices and postponed its football game after a false threat put the school on lockdown Friday. Police gave the all clear at Princeton High School after the school was put on lockdown due to a report of an active shooter that was found to be a hoax, according to Sharonville police.
WLWT 5
Officials close roads in Warren County for local 5k race this weekend
MASON, Ohio — The Warren County Engineer's Office announced road closures for a local 5k race in Deerfield Township this weekend. According to officials, Innovation Way will be closed between Socialville-Fosters Road and Duke Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Duke Boulevard will also...
Drone flown into Cincinnati stadium during Reds-Guardians game results in federal charge
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Two men accused of flying drones into stadiums during games for the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals now are facing federal charges and could be sent to prison if convicted. Travis Lenhoff, 38, of Northern Kentucky, reportedly flew a drone into the restricted flight area of Great...
WLWT 5
Reports of a motorcycle crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Fort Mitchell
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Reports of a motorcycle crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Fort Mitchell. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
For Paige Johnson’s family, yearly gathering soothes pain of her absence
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Friday marks 12 years since Paige Johnson went missing. Still without the closure they need, her family continues to wonder what happened that night in September 2010 when Johnson disappeared. The 17-year-old’s remains were found in Clermont County in March 2020. Jacob Bumpass, a man...
thexunewswire.com
645 South Fort Thomas Avenue
Live the life of luxury in this massive 2 bedroom with den! This has been completely renovated with 1.5 bathrooms, original hardwood, a luxury kitchen! You will be the envy of all of your friends in this one! Email us or call us today! 859-380-0088, 859-380-4063 or CourtyardProperties.Leasing@gmail.com. Apply at...
WLWT 5
Forest Hills School District parents speak out on possible high school consolidation
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — There was once again chaos and confusion at a Forest Hills School Board meeting, but this time it was not about curriculum. Parents said rumors of consolidating Anderson and Turpin High Schools prompted them to show up to last night's meeting, but no progress was made.
CBS Sports
Cincinnati vs. Indiana: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Indiana Hoosiers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Nippert Stadium. With a combined 945 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Pavilion Parkway in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Pavilion Parkway in Newport. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Top 9 things to do around the Tri-State this weekend
Cool temperatures and fall-like weather is here, but there's still tons around the Tri-State to enjoy.
WGAL
University of Cincinnati grad goes viral for welcome sign mishap
CINCINNATI — A University of Cincinnati graduate went viral for a sign he has hanging on his house. It went viral not for what it says, but for how it's spelled. Ever since he moved into his Oakley house, Josh Staley has had a Bearcat-themed welcome sign hanging by his front door.
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler Co. tonight
OXFORD — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Off-duty police officer in Hamilton arrested on OVI...
