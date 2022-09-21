ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, KY

linknky.com

NKY football scoreboard: Holmes, Newport Catholic win rivalry games

Friday night football in Northern Kentucky brought two long-running city rivalries to the field with Holmes and Newport Central Catholic claiming victories in Covington and Newport. It also saw Campbell Co., Conner, and Scott escape with wins. For our story on the Covington Catholic-Cooper game, click here. For our story...
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

The LINK nky Team of the Week, Sept. 12 – 18: Covington Catholic football

Our second LINK nky Team of the Week is the Covington Catholic High School Colonels football team. In our new weekly poll, the Crusaders claimed nearly 58% of the vote. The team was nominated after snapping Beechwood’s 27-game unbeaten streak in a 31-14 victory in Ft. Mitchell on Sept. 16. The Colonels have since won their fifth straight game to improve to 5-1 on the year.
COVINGTON, KY
All Bearcats

Report: UC Defensive Lineman Returning From Injury

CINCINNATI — Kick-off against Indiana is quickly approaching, and we have an injury update for the Bearcats. According to The Athletic's Justin Williams, defensive lineman Dominique Perry is returning from injury this week. Perry missed the opening three games due to an undisclosed ailment.  ...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Diocese of Covington taps Park Hills officer to serve its schools

For the last three years, the City of Park Hills has been contracting with Covington Catholic High School to provide a school resource officer from the city’s police department. That officer is Ted Edgington. The contract stipulates that Covington Catholic pay the salary and benefits, and the city pay...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Princeton High School cancels after school practices, postpones football game

CINCINNATI — Princeton High School canceled its after school practices and postponed its football game after a false threat put the school on lockdown Friday. Police gave the all clear at Princeton High School after the school was put on lockdown due to a report of an active shooter that was found to be a hoax, according to Sharonville police.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

645 South Fort Thomas Avenue

Live the life of luxury in this massive 2 bedroom with den! This has been completely renovated with 1.5 bathrooms, original hardwood, a luxury kitchen! You will be the envy of all of your friends in this one! Email us or call us today! 859-380-0088, 859-380-4063 or CourtyardProperties.Leasing@gmail.com. Apply at...
FORT THOMAS, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Pavilion Parkway in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Pavilion Parkway in Newport. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
NEWPORT, KY
WGAL

University of Cincinnati grad goes viral for welcome sign mishap

CINCINNATI — A University of Cincinnati graduate went viral for a sign he has hanging on his house. It went viral not for what it says, but for how it's spelled. Ever since he moved into his Oakley house, Josh Staley has had a Bearcat-themed welcome sign hanging by his front door.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler Co. tonight

OXFORD — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Off-duty police officer in Hamilton arrested on OVI...
OXFORD, OH

