Steelers vs. Browns: Myles Garrett to play in Week 3 despite neck injury

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Despite missing practice with a neck injury, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett plans to play Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns are already down Chase Winovich and Jadeveon Clowney along the defensive line.

In addition, the Browns will also have the services of guard Joel Bitonio and offensive tackle Jack Conklin. Both players had been dealing with injuries.

On the Steelers’ side of the football, everyone is healthy and available, according to the team. The only injury of any importance was linebacker Devin Bush, but he isn’t listed on the game status report.

