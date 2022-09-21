ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplar Grove, IL

Poplar Grove man charged in drunk-driving crash

By John Clark
 4 days ago

HARLEM TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — A Poplar Grove man has been charged with DUI after allegedly slamming his Ford F-150 into a car, seriously injuring the driver.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Keith Dobner, 34, was traveling westbound on Route 173 when he disobeyed the traffic light at the intersection of Belvidere Road and hit a Mitsubishi heading south.

The driver of the Mitsubishi had to be extracted from the vehicle and taken to a hospital for serious injuries, police said.

Dobner was charged with Aggravated DUI Involving Injuries, Possession of Adult-Use Cannabis, and Operating an Uninsured Vehicle.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Woman killed in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 32-year-old woman died Sunday following a shooting earlier in the morning. Rockford Police responded to the 700 block of 7th Street just before around 1:50 a.m. for multiple reports of shots fired that began in the 100 block of Broadway and extended north along 7th Street, according to the Rockford […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of a Possible Death Investigation On The West Side

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man arrested for lawnmower thefts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said William Cobb, 54, was arrested in connection with several lawnmower thefts in the city. According to police, a riding lawnmower was stolen on Sunday, June 17th in the 100 block of Horace Avenue. On Tuesday, September 20th, another lawnmower was stolen in the 200 block of N. Central […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Driver seriously injured in Rockton crash

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities say a driver suffered serious injuries in a crash in Rockton on Friday morning. According to the Rockton Fire Protection District, the crash happened at 6:20 a.m. on North Main and Gleasman Roads, just south of the intersection. Officials said when first responders arrived, the driver was out of the […]
ROCKTON, IL
WIFR

Rockford man accused of stealing multiple riding lawnmowers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 54-year-old Rockford man is behind bars this week in connection with a string of personal property thefts. William Cobb was taken into custody Wednesday in the 200 block of Memorial Avenue and faces felony theft charges. Cobb is accused of stealing two separate riding lawnmowers;...
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Inmate found dead in cell at Lake County Jail less than 24 hours after arrest

LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Lake County officials said an inmate in the Lake County Jail was found dead in his cell on Friday night. Lake County officials said that at 8:34 p.m., the 51-year-old inmate was found laying on his bed in his cell by himself. He was unresponsive; the jail staff used an AED and performed CPR. Waukegan paramedics arrived and took over care, but the man was pronounced dead.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
wiproud.com

$1M cash bond set for Altoona homicide suspect

ALTOONA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A second suspect in an Altoona homicide investigation has appeared in court and is being held on a one-million-dollar cash bond. 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona appeared in Eau Claire County court yesterday afternoon via zoom. Clark and 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Illinois are...
ALTOONA, WI
KWQC

Police: 1 injured after crash in Sterling

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured after a three-vehicle crash on US Route 30 Thursday, according to deputies. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of US Route 30 and Matznick Road in rural Sterling to a report of three-vehicle crash, according to a media release.
STERLING, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Another Rockford Driver Hits A Pedestrian And Flees The Scene, Pedestrian Laying In The Roadway

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 21-22

OREGON — On Sept. 21 at 9:42 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 12,000 block of North Illinois Route 26 for a traffic violation. After an investigation, Bryant Cotton, 39, of Freeport, was arrested for improper cannabis container/driver, illegal window tint, illegal transportation of alcohol/driver, passing in a no-passing zone and obstructing/resisting a peace officer. Cotton was transported to the Ogle County Jail and held in lieu of bond.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
wiproud.com

Burglary spree in Wisconsin leads to police processing a 12-year-old & 13-year-old

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two juveniles in Wisconsin were identified as suspects following a spree of break-ins at multiple convenience stores. The Madison Police Department released information about two suspects who were identified in a spree of burglaries that happened in September. Two suspects, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old, were identified, processed and conveyed to the Juvenile Reception Center.
MADISON, WI
advantagenews.com

Truck driver killed in central Illinois accident

Illinois State Police say a truck driver failing to slow down as he approached a construction zone was the cause of Thursday afternoon’s fatal crash on Interstate 55, south of Springfield. As a result, the northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for about five hours. Troopers say 67-year-old Frank...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlip.com

Another Arrest Made in For Sheridan Death Investigation

(Highland Park, IL) Another arrest has been made in connection with a weekend death in the Highland Park area. The body of Matthew Ascaridis was found Saturday morning in the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve, and Major Crime officials say the death was the result of a violent confrontation kicked off by a group of people being loud near the 45-year-old’s residence. Earlier this week, 20-year-old Nicholas Caban (who was connected to the confrontation) was charged for having an illegal gun in his home, which was not connected to the death. Now 18-year-old Jacob Firestone has been hit with two felony counts of obstruction for allegedly attempting to conceal evidence. Additional charges are possible against the men, as the death remains under investigation.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
