Poplar Grove man charged in drunk-driving crash

HARLEM TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — A Poplar Grove man has been charged with DUI after allegedly slamming his Ford F-150 into a car, seriously injuring the driver.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Keith Dobner, 34, was traveling westbound on Route 173 when he disobeyed the traffic light at the intersection of Belvidere Road and hit a Mitsubishi heading south.

The driver of the Mitsubishi had to be extracted from the vehicle and taken to a hospital for serious injuries, police said.

Dobner was charged with Aggravated DUI Involving Injuries, Possession of Adult-Use Cannabis, and Operating an Uninsured Vehicle.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.