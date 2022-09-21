ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunnellon, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Yankees fans call Eric Stout 'the biggest coward in baseball' after the Pirates pitcher walks Aaron Judge in the eighth inning... after his team rallied to get him to the plate in bid to tie Roger Maris on 61 home runs

Sometimes, you don't want to be a part of the record books. There are the records you're known for because of something you did. Other times, you're part of the record books because you allowed someone else to write their name there. Take Mike Bacsik for example. Who is Mike...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Insider Reveals Shocking Harrison Bader Comparison

The New York Yankees are finally getting the chance to see what their newest acquisition Harrison Bader can do on a baseball field. Bader was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade mere minutes before the trade deadline. At the time, Bader was recovering from plantar...
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Yankees Have Reportedly Made Broadcasting Trade Offer

This is a huge weekend for the Yankees, as Aaron Judge goes for the American League home run record at home against the Boston Red Sox. The only negative for the Bronx Bombers is the fact that three of the four games are not scheduled to be televised by YES, the team's official broadcasting network. Tonight's game is set for FOX, with Apple TV+ broadcasting Friday's contest and ESPN closing out the series on Sunday night.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
City
Hall, NY
City
Dunnellon, FL
State
New York State
State
Florida State
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
City
Florida, NY
Dunnellon, FL
Sports
Fox News

Yankees' broadcaster Michael Kay turns down offer to cover Apple's potentially historic game for Aaron Judge

Veteran play-by-play announcer and voice of the New York Yankees, Michael Kay, has turned down an offer to cover Friday night’s potentially historic game against the Boston Red Sox amid reports that the Yankee Entertainment and Sports Network (YES) was efforting a deal to simulcast the game with Apple TV+ in anticipation of Aaron Judge’s 61st home run of the season.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Diego Castillo in Pittsburgh dugout Wednesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder/outfielder Diego Castillo is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Luis Severino and the New York Yankees. Ben Gamel will replace Castillo in right field and hit cleanup. Gamel has a $2,200 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.0 FanDuel points. Per...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ABC News

Judge stuck at 60 HRs as Yankees rout Pirates 14-2

NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge disappointed fans by staying stuck at 60 homers but doubled twice and scored on Oswaldo Cabrera’s first-inning grand slam that started the New York Yankees to a 14-2 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night. A day after hitting home run No. 60...
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Gil Hodges
Person
Tom Seaver
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Yankees Broadcaster Trade News

There's a chance that Michael Kay will be able to call the next New York Yankee game on Friday. Kay is in play on a loaner deal that could see him call the game for Apple. This is important because Aaron Judge is just one home run away from tying Roger Maris' American League home run record (61).
BRONX, NY
CBS LA

Cardinals rout Dodgers, 11-0, as Pujols makes MLB history

St. Louis slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run, connecting for his second drive of the game and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history as the Cardinals routed the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-0 Friday night.Playing the final days of his last big league season, the 42-year-old Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball's most exclusive clubs.A man wearing a blue Dodgers shirt with Hideo Nomo's No. 16 on the back snagged the 700th homer ball. He was whisked under the stands as he...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy