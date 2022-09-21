ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunnellon, FL

hernandosun.com

Taking care of feet in need

It is estimated that about 75 percent of people will suffer from a foot-related health problem at some point in their lives. If you’re a low income individual who suffers from chronic foot problems, you can be assured that help is now available to you via a new People Helping People program that gives a real “step up” for those in need of enhanced podiatric health.
SPRING HILL, FL
Ocala Gazette

My Friend Ron

On Sept. 10, 2022, Ronald Wathan Decker II left this world. Ron was magical. He said I was his muse, but I laughed it off. Me, a muse? I looked up the definition of “muse”: it inspires an artist’s work. Ron was an artist, and I would be honored if I inspired him.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Irrigation system will be flushed in the Village of Winifred

Jacobs will be flushing a small section of the irrigation system in the Village of Winifred between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29 in the Village of Winifred. As the flushing takes place, residents will see the Jacobs team opening up fire hydrants and flushing irrigation lines only. This work is part of an upcoming maintenance initiative for The Villages Water Conservation Authority (VWCA) irrigation system.
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox13news.com

Pasco County Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from Pasco County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. Four sandbag sites are open to help protect your property from floodwaters, Pasco County officials said. W.H. Jack Mitchell, Jr., Park on Little Road in New Port Richey, Veterans Memorial Park on Hicks Road in Hudson, Magnolia Valley Golf Course on Massachusetts Avenue in New Port Richey and Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn) on Warder Road in San Antonio are all open.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County girl goes missing after leaving home

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County girl is considered missing and endangered after she left home and disappeared. Allison Sykes, 15, was last seen at 7 p.m. on Thursday leaving her home on Spring Lane in Ocala. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies do not know what she was last...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Bronson Middle High School Students of the month

During the September 19 Town of Bronson council meeting, two students were awarded “Student of the Month” by Mayor Robert Partin. Bronson Middle School student of the month is Julianne Lampton, pictured above. “Julianne is a polite and enthusiastic young lady that always volunteers in class, is sure to speak to every teacher going down the hallway, and is really starting to show the leadership skills and Eagle Pride that we want to see in all of our students” according to Kelby Barber who nominated Julianne.
BRONSON, FL
villages-news.com

Motorcyclist from Sumter County dies after struck by van

A motorcyclist from Sumter County died after he was struck by a van driven by a Mount Dora man. The 28-year-old Sumterville man at 6:25 a.m. Friday was riding a 2007 Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle on Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County when he collided with a van that was attempting to make a left turn and entered into the motorcyclist’s lane of travel, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

Beloved theater in High Springs faces imminent demolition

In the next month, Florida could officially lose what once was its oldest operating movie theater, and Leslie Evans’ favorite place to get a concession-stand pickle. Evans, a 63-year-old High Spring resident, was among the many heartbroken on Aug. 25 when the Priest Theatre took to its Facebook page to render the news that its building was in active structural collapse.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Live from The Villages: ‘Fox & Friends’

When Pat Walker switched on “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning, he noticed something. “I said ‘Holy — they’re here,’” said Walker, of the Village of Fernandina. Walker woke his wife, Susan, and they went to R.J. Gators Florida Sea Grill and Bar in Lake Sumter Landing. That’s where “Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy had arrived, via golf cart, for a live broadcast. The segment’s focus was inflation, but “Fox & Friends’” return to The Villages also underlined something else — the community’s foothold in the national political landscape. Ten, 15 years ago there was some coverage of The Villages because, even then, it was beginning to grow quickly, said Aubrey assistant director of the school of politics, security and international affairs at the University of Central Florida.
THE VILLAGES, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Clermont Main Street Announces New Executive Director

Clermont Main Street, an organization comprised of downtown businesses passionate about investing in the longstanding heart of Clermont, has named Maritza Rivera as its new Executive Director following the resignation of Barbara Hollerand. “Maritza brings the energy and firepower of a seasoned events professional coupled with years of working within...
CLERMONT, FL
seminoletribune.org

Florida lake with Native slur renamed

A lake in Florida’s Marion County has been renamed as one of 650 geographic sites across the U.S. that were put on a U.S. Department of Interior list due to the use of the word “squaw,” which is considered an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly toward Native American women.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Presentation abruptly tabled for apartments on Rolling Acres Road

A presentation which had been scheduled Monday night for nearly 300 apartments on Rolling Acres Road was abruptly tabled. The Lady Lake Commission was supposed to be presented with a conceptual overview of the planned apartment complex which would be located across from The Villages Woodworking Shop. However, it was...
THE VILLAGES, FL
leesburg-news.com

Pregnant teen loses unborn baby after airlifted from scene of crash

A pregnant teenager lost her unborn baby after she was airlifted from the scene of a crash Tuesday night in Lake County. The 19-year-old from Leesburg was driving a 2007 Cadillac DTS at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday westbound on County Road 44 west of Sparrow Lane in Grand Island when a 34-year-old Eustis man driving an eastbound 2017 Ford Transit van entered into her lane of travel, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Sumter commissioners approve measures to aid ambulance transition

As the Villages Fire Department prepares to take over ambulance services in The Villages beginning Oct. 1, Sumter County commissioners approved three measures Tuesday night to aid the transition. Commissioners endorsed a proposed rate schedule and approved an arrangement for handling emergency dispatching as well as fire and ambulance services...
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Alachua County deputies clear two schools after gunshot heard nearby

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Officials say lockdowns have been lifted at two schools after someone thought they heard a gunshot nearby. Eastside High School and Lake Forest Elementary School were placed on lockdown around 12:10 p.m. Thursday. Deputies responded to both schools and conducted a search...
GAINESVILLE, FL

