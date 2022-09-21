Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hernandosun.com
Taking care of feet in need
It is estimated that about 75 percent of people will suffer from a foot-related health problem at some point in their lives. If you’re a low income individual who suffers from chronic foot problems, you can be assured that help is now available to you via a new People Helping People program that gives a real “step up” for those in need of enhanced podiatric health.
My Friend Ron
On Sept. 10, 2022, Ronald Wathan Decker II left this world. Ron was magical. He said I was his muse, but I laughed it off. Me, a muse? I looked up the definition of “muse”: it inspires an artist’s work. Ron was an artist, and I would be honored if I inspired him.
WCJB
Southeastern Livestock Pavilion will hold the UF Old Florida Show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF Old Florida Show is being held at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in Marion County on Friday. The event is being put on by Florida Livestock Shows. It will begin at 7 a.m. The event is open to the public. It is also Junior Florida’s...
villages-news.com
Irrigation system will be flushed in the Village of Winifred
Jacobs will be flushing a small section of the irrigation system in the Village of Winifred between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29 in the Village of Winifred. As the flushing takes place, residents will see the Jacobs team opening up fire hydrants and flushing irrigation lines only. This work is part of an upcoming maintenance initiative for The Villages Water Conservation Authority (VWCA) irrigation system.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox13news.com
Pasco County Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information
Follow ongoing updates from Pasco County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. Four sandbag sites are open to help protect your property from floodwaters, Pasco County officials said. W.H. Jack Mitchell, Jr., Park on Little Road in New Port Richey, Veterans Memorial Park on Hicks Road in Hudson, Magnolia Valley Golf Course on Massachusetts Avenue in New Port Richey and Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn) on Warder Road in San Antonio are all open.
WCJB
‘We’re all devastated’: MCPS Crisis team helps students after 13-year-old died
Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools crisis team visited Liberty Middle School to help students and staff mourn the loss of a student. 13-year-old Douglas Zazueta was hit by a Marion County maintenance truck on southwest 20th street, between 29th terrace and 30th court Thursday morning. Ocala Police...
WCJB
Marion County girl goes missing after leaving home
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County girl is considered missing and endangered after she left home and disappeared. Allison Sykes, 15, was last seen at 7 p.m. on Thursday leaving her home on Spring Lane in Ocala. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies do not know what she was last...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bronson Middle High School Students of the month
During the September 19 Town of Bronson council meeting, two students were awarded “Student of the Month” by Mayor Robert Partin. Bronson Middle School student of the month is Julianne Lampton, pictured above. “Julianne is a polite and enthusiastic young lady that always volunteers in class, is sure to speak to every teacher going down the hallway, and is really starting to show the leadership skills and Eagle Pride that we want to see in all of our students” according to Kelby Barber who nominated Julianne.
IN THIS ARTICLE
villages-news.com
Motorcyclist from Sumter County dies after struck by van
A motorcyclist from Sumter County died after he was struck by a van driven by a Mount Dora man. The 28-year-old Sumterville man at 6:25 a.m. Friday was riding a 2007 Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle on Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County when he collided with a van that was attempting to make a left turn and entered into the motorcyclist’s lane of travel, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
wuft.org
Beloved theater in High Springs faces imminent demolition
In the next month, Florida could officially lose what once was its oldest operating movie theater, and Leslie Evans’ favorite place to get a concession-stand pickle. Evans, a 63-year-old High Spring resident, was among the many heartbroken on Aug. 25 when the Priest Theatre took to its Facebook page to render the news that its building was in active structural collapse.
Villages Daily Sun
Live from The Villages: ‘Fox & Friends’
When Pat Walker switched on “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning, he noticed something. “I said ‘Holy — they’re here,’” said Walker, of the Village of Fernandina. Walker woke his wife, Susan, and they went to R.J. Gators Florida Sea Grill and Bar in Lake Sumter Landing. That’s where “Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy had arrived, via golf cart, for a live broadcast. The segment’s focus was inflation, but “Fox & Friends’” return to The Villages also underlined something else — the community’s foothold in the national political landscape. Ten, 15 years ago there was some coverage of The Villages because, even then, it was beginning to grow quickly, said Aubrey assistant director of the school of politics, security and international affairs at the University of Central Florida.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Clermont Main Street Announces New Executive Director
Clermont Main Street, an organization comprised of downtown businesses passionate about investing in the longstanding heart of Clermont, has named Maritza Rivera as its new Executive Director following the resignation of Barbara Hollerand. “Maritza brings the energy and firepower of a seasoned events professional coupled with years of working within...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
Marion County homeowners demand repairs after local builder takes months to fix structural defects
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple people who bought homes constructed by KM Reynolds Enterprises LLC say their homes have structural defects that take months for the builders to fix. “I tell them where the planks were coming up and he says that sounds about right,” said resident Mary Macy. “I’m...
seminoletribune.org
Florida lake with Native slur renamed
A lake in Florida’s Marion County has been renamed as one of 650 geographic sites across the U.S. that were put on a U.S. Department of Interior list due to the use of the word “squaw,” which is considered an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly toward Native American women.
villages-news.com
Presentation abruptly tabled for apartments on Rolling Acres Road
A presentation which had been scheduled Monday night for nearly 300 apartments on Rolling Acres Road was abruptly tabled. The Lady Lake Commission was supposed to be presented with a conceptual overview of the planned apartment complex which would be located across from The Villages Woodworking Shop. However, it was...
leesburg-news.com
Pregnant teen loses unborn baby after airlifted from scene of crash
A pregnant teenager lost her unborn baby after she was airlifted from the scene of a crash Tuesday night in Lake County. The 19-year-old from Leesburg was driving a 2007 Cadillac DTS at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday westbound on County Road 44 west of Sparrow Lane in Grand Island when a 34-year-old Eustis man driving an eastbound 2017 Ford Transit van entered into her lane of travel, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
villages-news.com
Sumter commissioners approve measures to aid ambulance transition
As the Villages Fire Department prepares to take over ambulance services in The Villages beginning Oct. 1, Sumter County commissioners approved three measures Tuesday night to aid the transition. Commissioners endorsed a proposed rate schedule and approved an arrangement for handling emergency dispatching as well as fire and ambulance services...
cltampa.com
A cedar log cabin with direct access to Florida's Chassahowitzka springs is now for sale
A rare spring home is now on the market just north of Tampa Bay in Florida's Citrus County. Located at Located at 8199 W Pinoak Ct., in Homosassa, the home is about an hour drive north of Tampa and sits on a freshwater channel just off the popular Chassahowitzka River.
Florida family arrested after fighting over Chinese takeout
The Schell family had ordered some Chinese takeout, which led to a massive fight between father Bruce, his daughter Atlantis, and his son, the victim.
WCJB
Alachua County deputies clear two schools after gunshot heard nearby
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Officials say lockdowns have been lifted at two schools after someone thought they heard a gunshot nearby. Eastside High School and Lake Forest Elementary School were placed on lockdown around 12:10 p.m. Thursday. Deputies responded to both schools and conducted a search...
Comments / 0