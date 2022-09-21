Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid comment on halftime argument with Eric Bieniemy
There seemed to be a confrontation between Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy at halftime of a game the Chiefs would eventually lose to the Colts. If only the Kansas City Chiefs offense was as heated as a conversation Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had at halftime, perhaps they’d have left Indianapolis with a win.
Green Bay Packers Aaron Jones Owns A Texas Restaurant & Not All Reviews Are Positive
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones shares a love for El Paso, TX, so strong that he opened his own restaurant, Showtyme Sports Grill, back in March. Although Jones was born in Savannah, GA, the athlete attended high school in Texas and played college football at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) before getting drafted by the Green Bay Packers.
Watch Patrick Mahomes, Eric Bieniemy get into fiery argument on Chiefs sideline (Video)
The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a couple miscues in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts, which led to some frustration on the sideline. Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy got heated. Such is the game these days. Mahomes has just as much say in the offensive play-calling as the coordinator...
Funniest memes and tweets trolling Tom Brady for tough loss to Packers
Tom Brady came up about one second — and perhaps one Mike Evans — short of leading a memorable comeback against the Packers. Evans, for those who don’t remember, was suspended for this game after he got in a fight with Marshon Lattimore of the New Orleans Saints last week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Drone invades Seahawks home game: Best memes and reactions
The Seattle Seahawks-Atlanta Falcons game was delayed in the fourth quarter after a drone flew over the field. The Seattle Seahawks hosted their second home game of the season, as they took on the 0-2 Atlanta Falcons. They were undefeated at home, after they upset the Russell Wilson-led Denver Broncos. But would they have such luck in Week 3?
Gisele Bundchen Skips Tom Brady’s 1st Buccaneers’ Home Game As Marriage Issue Rumors Intensify
Gisele Bündchen declined to watch her husband Tom Brady on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Green Bay Packers at the Bucs’ home opener. The Buccaneers quarterback took the field after getting some love and hugs from his children– 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12, whom he shares with wife Gisele, and John “Jack” Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. However, it was Brady’s mother and sisters who brought the kids to the game, not Gisele.
Bucs vs. Packers: Final score predictions for Week 3
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will finally get to enjoy the benefit of a home crowd for the first time this season, as they host the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium in Week 3. This matchups features a showdown between two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history in...
Dan Orlovsky: 'I Say the Lions Are a Playoff Team'
ESPN NFL analyst explains why the Detroit Lions are a playoff team.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mike Tomlin draws a line in the sand about Mitch Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made his firm stance on who plays at quarterback known as the Steelers open the season with a 1-2 record. Everyone watching the Steelers knew that 2022 would mark the beginning of a transitionary period as the team sought its future franchise quarterback. But...
Dolphins stay undefeated by edging Buffalo
The Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills 21-19 on Sunday in an upset win to take first place in the AFC East Division. Why it matters: The Dolphins are now 3-0 for the first time since 2018, which was also the last time they beat Buffalo, the Miami Herald reports.
Lions QB Jared Goff’s offensive line takes massive hit prior to Week 3 matchup vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions are looking to get above .500 for the first time since the 2019 season. However, their quest for a winning record will have to occur without a starter on their offensive line. The Lions officially designated guard Jonah Jackson as out of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota...
Watch: Quinnen Williams gets in heated confrontation with coach on Jets sideline (Video)
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams got into an argument with his own coach on the sidelines during the team’s Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The New York Jets pulled off the comeback of all comebacks in Week 2, defeating the Cleveland Browns 31-30 after trailing 30-17 with less than two minutes remaining. In Week 3, they looked to defeat another team from Ohio in the Cincinnati Bengals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bills fans think Miami Dolphins using heat to win is cheating
Yes, you read the title right, there are many Buffalo Bills fans crying and demanding a change because the Miami Dolphins didn’t wilt in the heat. There was a reason that the Dolphins designed their stadium renovations around putting the Dolphins in the shade and opposing teams in the direct sunlight. It’s called using home field advantage to, well, your advantage. The Dolphins do that well, especially early in the season when temperatures make the field feel like it is in the 100s.
Eagles fans troll their ex-QB Carson Wentz for poor performance: Best memes and reactions
Philadelphia Eagles fans were enjoying being on the other side of a poor Carson Wentz performance. The Philadelphia Eagles used to have a quarterback named Carson Wentz. There were the highs of an MVP-caliber season in 2017, but then there were the lows of not being able to replicate that year and turning the ball over seemingly at will. Now, Wentz is on the Washington Commanders, one year after the Eagles traded him to the Indianapolis Colts.
Bills OC Ken Dorsey loses it after time runs out on offense (Video)
After time ran out on the Buffalo Bills in the team’s Week 3 game against the Miami Dolphins, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey lost his mind. The Buffalo Bills have completely dominated through the first two weeks of the season, disposing of the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans with relative ease. But they faced their first true test of the season in the form of the rival Miami Dolphins.
Biggest duds from Week 3 as Commanders get steamrolled by Eagles
Well, that wasn’t fun. A week after falling down 22-0 in the first half to Detroit, the Washington Commanders dug themselves a 24-0 halftime deficit against the Eagles in Week 3; one that extended well into the third quarter. The stats won’t favor the Commanders’ defense, but they gave...
Denzel Ward is the worst PFF graded player for the Cleveland Browns after Week 3
The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 after three weeks of football but how are the players performing?. The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 through their easiest stretch of the schedule and could really give themselves a shot at the playoffs if they were to go 3-1 over this stretch. The players are performing very well as well, helping the team stay on course even if they don’t have their embattled and disgraced starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson.
NFL Twitter compares Justin Herbert injury to Tyrod Taylor situation
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is expected to start against the Jacksonville Jaguars, despite having a rib injury. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is expected to start against the Jacksonville Jaguars, despite having a rib injury. He’s expected to get an ultrasound-guided painkiller injection that will allow him to play, which many remember a not-so-favorable time when then-Chargers starting QB Tyrod Taylor had the same procedure without success.
Yardbarker
Packers named suitor for underutilized veteran WR Kendrick Bourne
Going into Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, the wide receiver position remains in flux. Sammy Watkins had a nice game Vs Chicago, however Green Bay has yet to have a wide receiver eclipse 100 yards in a game this season. Additionally, Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon are both top five on the team in targets. It was seemingly the game plan all along to get the running backs involved in the passing game, but you still would like to see a little more production out of the wide receivers. The Packers were named a great suitor for a wide receiver who has not been utilized much at all this year. New England Patriot veteran wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.
FanSided
287K+
Followers
540K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0