Binghamton, NY

Binghamton Philharmonic preps for weekend performance

By Jim Ehmke
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Binghamton Philharmonic is taking its audience on a trip across North America this weekend.

The orchestra is presenting a program titled “American Journey” to launch its new season.

There will be four selections, 3 by American composers and one by a Mexican.

The show begins with the 5 minute long “Seven O’Clock Shout” by Valerie Coleman in which the musicians will punctuate their playing with random and enthusiastic shouts.

BPO will also perform George Gershwin’s “Piano Concerto in F,” Aaron Copland’s “Four Dance Episodes from Rodeo” and “Danzón Number 2” by Arturo Márquez.

Music Director and Conductor Daniel Hege says the work is recognizable and accessible.

“It’s a big orchestra this time. The size of the orchestra varies depending on which pieces you choose to play because the composer wrote with a certain number of people in mind. All four of these pieces use a pretty large orchestra. So, there’s going to be a lot of sound up there. It’s going to be really exciting.”

Hege says this year, children and students 17 years-old and younger will be admitted for free.

American Journey will be performed Saturday evening at 7:30 at the Forum Theatre in downtown Binghamton.

For tickets, go to Binghamton Philharmonic dot org.

