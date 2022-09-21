Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Indiana You Must SeeTravel MavenIndiana State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndianapolis, IN
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally AbandonedTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
Private Investigator Involved In High-Profile Case Goes to Prison For Tax FraudTaxBuzz
“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Police investigating after Buechel neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a person was shot and killed in the Buechel neighborhood. Around midnight on Sunday, Louisville Metro Police 6th Division officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road. At the scene, officers found a male...
LMPD arrests man in connection to shooting in Okolona neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) has made an arrest related to the shooting that happened in the Okolona neighborhood early Sunday. LMPD said they arrested 20-year-old Keiran Faulkner in connection to the shooting in the 3700 block of Bonaventure Boulevard. Police said Faulkner has been...
wdrb.com
Man shot and killed Sunday in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An arrest has been made after a man was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon near Okolona. Keiran Faulkner, 20, was charged with murder in connection with the shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Louisville Metro Police said in a release that about 1:45 p.m.,...
Wave 3
20 year-old arrested after man shot, killed in Okolona neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a 20 year old man after a deadly shooting in the Okolona Neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Keiran Faulkner has been arrested in connection to the case and charged with murder. Around 1:45 p.m., Louisville Metro officers responded to the 3700 block of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
Family and friends remember JCPS bus driver who was shot and killed a year ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been one year since Terry Smith Jr was killed. He was a JCPS bus driver who was shot while driving to work on the Watterson Expressway. Saturday, family and friends hosted a memorial for him. It was an emotional afternoon as everyone shared their...
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Beechmont neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the Beechmont neighborhood Friday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 5000 block of South 4th Street. Louisville Metro officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville...
WLKY.com
Louisville woman worries police chase endangered innocent bystanders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — DaTanya Morgan was walking to her car Thursday afternoon when she decided to pause and oil her dry feet. Suddenly, she heard a loud crash and looked up to see a silver sedan speeding past her house, followed by Louisville Metro Police Department cruisers. Bank robbery...
wdrb.com
1 person hospitalized after shooting on S. 4th Street near Southside Drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for suspects after a shooting sent one person to the hospital late Friday night. It happened around 10 p.m. on Sept. 23 in the 5000 block of S. 4th Street, according to an LMPD spokesperson. That's near W. Amherst Avenue, off of Southside Drive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
2 students found with guns Wednesday inside Ballard High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two students were found with guns inside Ballard High School, Principal Jason Neuss told parents in a letter Wednesday. Neuss said administrators were told two students had weapons, and the building was "frozen" for 10 minutes during the investigation. All students and staff stayed in their classrooms, and a "pellet gun and regular gun" were found.
JCPS says students to be disciplined after finding weapons in Louisville high school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ballard High School “freezes” during the day to investigate a claim of guns at the school. According to a letter from Ballard Principal Dr. Jason Neuss, they were told two students had weapons in the school. After an investigation, they found a pellet gun...
Wave 3
Louisville woman identified in Newberg neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been identified as a victim of a homicide this week. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report of someone down in the Newberg neighborhood. Officers then found a woman dead on Rangeland Road on Wednesday around noon. The Jefferson County Coroner’s...
Man found dead on Manslick Road, LMPD investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police found a man shot to death early on Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Manslick Road around 5:30 a.m. When Fourth Division officers arrived, they said they located a man that had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Radcliff woman arrested after police say child brought to Louisville hospital with 'substantial' injuries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff woman was arrested Thursday evening after police say she severely beat a child. According to court documents, 23-year-old Ashley Luce was taken into custody by officers with the Radcliff Police Department. Police say on Saturday, Sept. 17, the girl's mother called police and said...
WHAS 11
Community concerned over recent threats/violence on bus routes
"I shouldn't have to worry about my kid coming from school every day. School's supposed to be the safest place," Kristal Smith, Noe Middle School mom, said.
wdrb.com
Family of Louisville murder victim still waiting for answers, closure a year later
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a Louisville murder victim is still grieving, waiting for answers, and praying for closure, after one year. This weekend marks one year since 26-year-old Terry Smith Jr. was shot and killed. So far, there have been no arrests in the case and that's...
Wave 3
Former Louisville EMT claims city ignored complaints about fire captain’s discriminatory gender comments
The purpose of the project is to make Main Street safer for pedestrians and bring in new businesses. But for some the of businesses owners already there, it’s been a headache. Man convicted in murder of 3-year-old posts on social media hours after sentencing. Updated: 5 hours ago. Kevon...
WLKY.com
Louisville teen avoids prison time for connection to deadly shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville teenager will not be serving any prison time for his role in a deadly shooting that happened in 2021. Tameron Meadows, 18, was sentenced to five years probation in court on Thursday. Meadows pleaded guilty to the facilitation to murder in the death of...
wdrb.com
Sellersburg Police Department moves into new home off State Road 60
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sellersburg Police Department officially has a new home. The department moved to a new building off State Road 60 and celebrated the new facility this week. The new location provides more office space, a meeting room, larger questioning rooms and an evidence locker system. The...
leoweekly.com
Louisville Police Punished Officer For Breonna Taylor Media Interviews
When Donavis Duncan heard what sounded to him like 20 to 25 gunshots ring out while he was at home in his South End apartment in the middle of the night on March 13, 2020, he grabbed his radio, put on his bullet-resistant vest and ran a little over 100 yards to where officers were gathered outside of Breonna Taylor’s home.
Comments / 2