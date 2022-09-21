ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Police investigating after Buechel neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a person was shot and killed in the Buechel neighborhood. Around midnight on Sunday, Louisville Metro Police 6th Division officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road. At the scene, officers found a male...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD arrests man in connection to shooting in Okolona neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) has made an arrest related to the shooting that happened in the Okolona neighborhood early Sunday. LMPD said they arrested 20-year-old Keiran Faulkner in connection to the shooting in the 3700 block of Bonaventure Boulevard. Police said Faulkner has been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot and killed Sunday in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An arrest has been made after a man was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon near Okolona. Keiran Faulkner, 20, was charged with murder in connection with the shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Louisville Metro Police said in a release that about 1:45 p.m.,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

20 year-old arrested after man shot, killed in Okolona neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a 20 year old man after a deadly shooting in the Okolona Neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Keiran Faulkner has been arrested in connection to the case and charged with murder. Around 1:45 p.m., Louisville Metro officers responded to the 3700 block of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Education
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Wave 3

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Beechmont neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the Beechmont neighborhood Friday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 5000 block of South 4th Street. Louisville Metro officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jcps#Louisville Metro Police#Stuart Academy Families#Lmpd
wdrb.com

2 students found with guns Wednesday inside Ballard High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two students were found with guns inside Ballard High School, Principal Jason Neuss told parents in a letter Wednesday. Neuss said administrators were told two students had weapons, and the building was "frozen" for 10 minutes during the investigation. All students and staff stayed in their classrooms, and a "pellet gun and regular gun" were found.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville woman identified in Newberg neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been identified as a victim of a homicide this week. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report of someone down in the Newberg neighborhood. Officers then found a woman dead on Rangeland Road on Wednesday around noon. The Jefferson County Coroner’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Man found dead on Manslick Road, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police found a man shot to death early on Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Manslick Road around 5:30 a.m. When Fourth Division officers arrived, they said they located a man that had...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wdrb.com

Sellersburg Police Department moves into new home off State Road 60

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sellersburg Police Department officially has a new home. The department moved to a new building off State Road 60 and celebrated the new facility this week. The new location provides more office space, a meeting room, larger questioning rooms and an evidence locker system. The...
SELLERSBURG, IN
leoweekly.com

Louisville Police Punished Officer For Breonna Taylor Media Interviews

When Donavis Duncan heard what sounded to him like 20 to 25 gunshots ring out while he was at home in his South End apartment in the middle of the night on March 13, 2020, he grabbed his radio, put on his bullet-resistant vest and ran a little over 100 yards to where officers were gathered outside of Breonna Taylor’s home.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy