ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Man taken to hospital after Topeka shooting, TPD investigating

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Al6GB_0i4tmXxM00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Topeka Police Department has released information related to an early morning shooting in the capital city.

According to the TPD, officers were notified of a shooting at 7:20 a.m. on Sept. 21 in the 1600 block of Southwest Lane Street. Upon arrival, officers found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Man arrested after an early morning shooting

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation into the shooting s ongoing. No other information was made available regarding the incident from the TPD.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Lawrence stabbing circumstances under investigation

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department was called to a disturbance after a man was found with a stab wound to his arm. Officers arrived to the scene at 7th and Vermont around 6 p.m. Saturday. None of the individuals detained cooperated with police, including the victim, the LPD said. Police say they found […]
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Man in critical condition after home explosion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 62-year-old man has been flown to KU Med in critical condition after a home explosion around 7 pm Saturday night. According to the Osage County Sheriff’s office, 911 callers reported a possible explosion at 11600 S. Indian Hills Road, near Carbondale. Osage County Sheriff...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Man injured in stabbing in Lawrence, police say

A man was stabbed in the arm Saturday evening, according to Lawrence police. Officers were called to a disturbance around 6 p.m. across the street from the library in the 700 block of Vermont Street. “Several people took off on foot when officers arrived, but officers were able to detain...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

House explosion leaves man in critical condition

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 62-year-old man has been flown to the University of Kansas Medical Center after a home explosion near Carbondale. The victim has been identified as Timothy L. Howey. The house was destroyed and in flames when Osage County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the 11000 block of South Indian Hills Road just […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
lawrencekstimes.com

2 injured in rollover crash at K-10 and 6th Street in Lawrence

Two people were injured in a crash near the intersection of Kansas Highway 10 and West Sixth Street in Lawrence early Sunday, according to police. The crash was reported at 12:15 a.m. Sunday, according to the PulsePoint app. Scanner traffic indicated that the crash may have been connected to road rage.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Two drivers injured during crash in Meriden

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Meriden on Saturday night. A GMC Sierra truck was driving west on Kansas Highway 4 in Meriden, 3 miles south of Palmberg, around 8 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle crossed the center line into the path of a semi driving east. […]
MERIDEN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Tpd#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
WIBW

Man shot at South Topeka bar

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released regarding an early Friday morning shooting at a South Topeka bar. It happened at the 45th Street Bar, located in the 4600 block of SW Topeka Blvd. Topeka Police Dept. Watch Commander, Lt. Joe Perry, said officers responded shortly before 1...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Motorcyclist killed in I-435 crash identified

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist killed in a Saturday night crash has been identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joshauwa Wiley, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, was ejected from his 2005 Suzuki motorcycle after colliding with another motorcyclist in a crash on Interstate 435 near Highway 45.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WIBW

TPD finds 16-year-old accidental gunshot victim

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have found the 16-year-old gunshot victim officers had been on the hunt for. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officers were called to the Cotton O’Neil Urgent Care at 2909 SE Walnut late Thursday morning, Sept. 22, with reports of a 16-year-old boy who had arrived with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Police: Kansas woman arrested for alleged vehicle theft

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft. Shortly before 1:00a.m. on Thursday police responded to the 800 block South 6th Street in Atchison to check on the welfare of a person, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. After officers arrived they observed a 2017 Chevrolet...
ATCHISON, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested for soliciting minor online

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing charges for improper communication with a juvenile online. According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Terry Ray Hansard, 71, of Topeka was arrested Thursday, Sept. 22. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail at 5:20 p.m. for electronic solicitation of a child and sexual exploitation of a child.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Silver Lake man identified in fatal accident on NW 46th

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a single vehicle accident last weekend in northern Shawnee Co. Officials say Dale A. Kruger, 34, of Silver Lake, was the driver of a 2015 Ford Tarus that crashed near NW 46th St. and NW Landon Rd.
SILVER LAKE, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy