Man taken to hospital after Topeka shooting, TPD investigating
TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Topeka Police Department has released information related to an early morning shooting in the capital city.
According to the TPD, officers were notified of a shooting at 7:20 a.m. on Sept. 21 in the 1600 block of Southwest Lane Street. Upon arrival, officers found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.Man arrested after an early morning shooting
The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation into the shooting s ongoing. No other information was made available regarding the incident from the TPD.
