ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

3rd suspect ID’d in Santa Fe Home Depot shoplifting

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ttbsw_0i4tmTQS00

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police have identified the third suspect in an armed shoplifting at a Home Depot that turned into a chase and tasing. An arrest warrant has been filed for 19-year-old Clarence Sepulveda-Martinez.

Story continues below:

Police say he and 24-year-old Jesus Gonzales took a generator from the store on September 12 , pulled a gun on a loss prevention officer, and took off. Thirty-one-year-old Chrystine Sanchez was the getaway driver.

Officers caught up with Gonzales and Sanchez on South Guadalupe when they fled on foot. The officers needed to use tasers to apprehend Gonzales. They also caught Sanchez but they say Sepulveda-Martinez got away.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 3

Related
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe seeing an increase in property crime

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is no secret crime is a problem in the state, and Santa Fe is no exception. Police say violent crime has stayed steady but property crime is on the rise. Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin with the Santa Fe Police Department, said, “In 2019, our burglaries in August, our motor vehicles […]
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Crime & Safety
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
KOAT 7

Arrest made in Calvary Church homicide

Albuquerque police has made an arrest, after a security guard for Calvary Church was killed on Friday night. The victim, Daniel Bourne, was a retired Commander with the Bernalillo County Fire Department. Bourne was working as a security officer at Calvary Church's Osuna Road campus. A spokesperson with APD says...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Santa Fe Home Depot#City Of Albuquerque#Bernalillo#Sepulveda#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Man takes BCSO on chase through South Valley neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly-obtained Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office video shows an Albuquerque man driving erratic through a South Valley neighborhood. Video shows him nearly hitting BCSO deputies along the way and leading them down a busy rush hour stretch of road. Deputies stopped outside the home of 31-year-old Anthony Gonzales on Henry Cir. SW back on August 17 just before 5 p.m. when they noticed a black Chevy Suburban without a registration plate.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD equipped with new device to stop fleeing vehicles

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Law enforcement’s new device used across the country to stop a fleeing vehicle has landed in the Albuquerque Police Department. The Grappler is a police bumper tool that attaches to a suspect’s vehicle, stopping it in its tracks. The technology is just three weeks old in APD, but the department says it’s come […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police involved in overnight SWAT situation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department responded to a domestic dispute in the area of William St. and Pacific Ave. Wednesday night. The incident elevated to a SWAT situation when a man inside the residence refused to come out. Early Thursday morning and APD spokesperson said the man surrendered peacefully and was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy