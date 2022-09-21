3rd suspect ID’d in Santa Fe Home Depot shoplifting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police have identified the third suspect in an armed shoplifting at a Home Depot that turned into a chase and tasing. An arrest warrant has been filed for 19-year-old Clarence Sepulveda-Martinez.

Police say he and 24-year-old Jesus Gonzales took a generator from the store on September 12 , pulled a gun on a loss prevention officer, and took off. Thirty-one-year-old Chrystine Sanchez was the getaway driver.

Officers caught up with Gonzales and Sanchez on South Guadalupe when they fled on foot. The officers needed to use tasers to apprehend Gonzales. They also caught Sanchez but they say Sepulveda-Martinez got away.

