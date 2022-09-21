Read full article on original website
Related
Another Texas school district making students lock phones away during day
Another Texas school district is now requiring students to put their phones in locked pouches during the school day.
KBTX.com
Bryan PD celebrating National Forensic Science Week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s National Forensic Science Week (NFSW), and the Bryan Police Department is recognizing the hard work of their Crime Scene Unit. Forensic science is a critical element of the criminal justice system. Forensic scientists examine and analyze evidence from crime scenes that can assist in the investigation and prosecution of criminals or exonerate an innocent person from suspicion.
KBTX.com
Caring for Seniors this Holiday Season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Council of Governments is working to make sure local seniors have a happy holiday season. Angela Allison and Jodi Cobler from BVCOG joined News 3 at Noon on Friday, September 23 to talk about Senior Christmas. Senior Christmas supports over 1,200 Brazos Valley...
KBTX.com
Book community celebrating the freedom to read during Banned Books Week
CHICAGO, Illinois (KBTX) - Banned Book Week 2022 is September 18 through 24. The annual event draws attention to efforts across the country to remove or restrict access to certain books, and Texas holds the record for more books banned in its school districts than any other state. Deborah Caldwell-Stone,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Aggieland Fly Fishing Roundup fundraiser set for October 1st at Millican Reserve
MILLICAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first Aggieland Fly Fishing Round-Up will be held on October 1st, 2022 at Millican Reserve. The first-of-its-kind family-centric event is hosted by the Aggieland Fly Fishers and will include a day of family fun, fly fishing, and numerous other activities for all ages. All proceeds...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M announces Fall 2022 enrollment figures
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University announced its enrollment numbers for the new semester. An increase of 1,546 students from last fall, the Fall 2022 semester enrolled 74,289 students. The numbers account for students at the College Station campus as well as those in Galveston, Texas and Doha, Qatar.
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
KBTX.com
Bryan family surprised with military homecoming
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What Amy Thomman and her kids thought was a quick photo before a volleyball game, turned into the surprise of a lifetime. Chief Warrant Officer 3, Ross Thomman, was deployed overseas with the U.S. Army 9 months ago. Ross told his family he still had some things to finish up and wouldn’t be back until next week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: College Station sophomore earns perfect AP exam score
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station High School sophomore Mateo Dominguez earned a rare perfect score on a college-level Advanced Placement Exam in spring 2022. Dominquez was one of only 63 students in the world to earn every point possible on the AP Spanish Language Exam. “AP courses and...
KBTX.com
Police: Social media threat aimed at Bryan ISD intermediate school deemed not credible
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Rayburn Intermediate School went into a temporary perimeter seal Friday afternoon after a threat on social media was made. A perimeter seal prevents people from leaving or entering the school, but classes continue as normal. School release was delayed slightly, but the perimeter seal was lifted and students were released, said Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Clay Falls.
KBTX.com
Classroom Champion: Brynlee Urbantke from Madisonville High School
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville High School’s Brynlee Urbantke is this week’s KBTX & American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion of the 2022-2023 school year. The Madisonville High School senior has a 5.65 grade point average and ranks fifth in her class. Brynlee is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, and volunteers as a summer league coach.
KBTX.com
Restricted Occupancy Overlay becomes official in College Station neighborhood
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Council approved the first Restricted Occupancy Overlay at Thursday, Sept. 22′s meeting. The rezoning offers a subdivision-specific occupancy regulation of no more than two unrelated people in a single-family home in College Station. The neighborhood in the North Forest Estates located...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inforney.com
College Station, TX Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
KBTX.com
Housing options continue to be built as Texas A&M, College Station population increases
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Housing development near campus is on the rise. As you drive around the Northgate district you can see the construction work for complexes at 315 College Main and 401 First Street. Space has been picked out on First Street for another student housing development to...
KBTX.com
Junior League of BCS to host Charity Ball 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get ready for a night of dinner, drinks, dancing, and raising money for a good cause. The Junior League of Bryan-College Station’s annual Charity Ball is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Brazos County Expo Center in Bryan. The Junior League’s...
Outbursts, confusion at Brazos County commissioners court
Tuesday was a dramatic day for Brazos County politics, as Texas A&M students, faculty, and non-affiliated community members spoke out against the decision to remove early voting from campus.
KBTX.com
Weekend Gardener: Planting in the fall
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Many people get the urge to plant things in the spring, but experts say now is a great time to start. “Spring’s a great season but the best time to plant most things is in the fall,” said Skip Richter with Texas A&M AgriLife. “Coming out of a summer like we had, the enthusiasm to get out and do stuff in the yard is a little low, but take advantage of the October and November season.”
KBTX.com
Texas AG says counties can spend COVID relief funds on extra pay for elected officials without public notice
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. While Texas counties have to notify taxpayers before increasing elected officials’ salaries, they likely don’t have to have to give such advance notice when using federal COVID-19 relief funds for certain pay increases, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a nonbinding opinion this week.
Cursed Demons Road in Huntsville, Texas: The Highway to Hell?
There's an eerie reason that Bowden Road in Huntsville, Texas is called 'Demons Road': it's rumored to contain a portal to Hell. During the day, the road that leads to Martha Chapel Cemetery looks like an ordinary rural stretch of asphalt, with potholes, rough patches, and the occasional cow grazing in a field. However, it has a reputation as the most haunted road and cemetery in the state of Texas.
KBTX.com
From the ground up: The beef checkoff helps farmers market their products
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Beef Council wants to make sure that farmers and ranchers are getting the recognition they deserve. They also want to help spread the word about the quality of their products. Executive Vice President of the Texas Beef Council Dr. Molly McAdams says their sole...
Comments / 0