Robertson County, TX

KBTX.com

Bryan PD celebrating National Forensic Science Week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s National Forensic Science Week (NFSW), and the Bryan Police Department is recognizing the hard work of their Crime Scene Unit. Forensic science is a critical element of the criminal justice system. Forensic scientists examine and analyze evidence from crime scenes that can assist in the investigation and prosecution of criminals or exonerate an innocent person from suspicion.
KBTX.com

Caring for Seniors this Holiday Season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Council of Governments is working to make sure local seniors have a happy holiday season. Angela Allison and Jodi Cobler from BVCOG joined News 3 at Noon on Friday, September 23 to talk about Senior Christmas. Senior Christmas supports over 1,200 Brazos Valley...
ADVOCACY
KBTX.com

Book community celebrating the freedom to read during Banned Books Week

CHICAGO, Illinois (KBTX) - Banned Book Week 2022 is September 18 through 24. The annual event draws attention to efforts across the country to remove or restrict access to certain books, and Texas holds the record for more books banned in its school districts than any other state. Deborah Caldwell-Stone,...
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Texas A&M announces Fall 2022 enrollment figures

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University announced its enrollment numbers for the new semester. An increase of 1,546 students from last fall, the Fall 2022 semester enrolled 74,289 students. The numbers account for students at the College Station campus as well as those in Galveston, Texas and Doha, Qatar.
KBTX.com

Bryan family surprised with military homecoming

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What Amy Thomman and her kids thought was a quick photo before a volleyball game, turned into the surprise of a lifetime. Chief Warrant Officer 3, Ross Thomman, was deployed overseas with the U.S. Army 9 months ago. Ross told his family he still had some things to finish up and wouldn’t be back until next week.
KBTX.com

Police: Social media threat aimed at Bryan ISD intermediate school deemed not credible

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Rayburn Intermediate School went into a temporary perimeter seal Friday afternoon after a threat on social media was made. A perimeter seal prevents people from leaving or entering the school, but classes continue as normal. School release was delayed slightly, but the perimeter seal was lifted and students were released, said Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Clay Falls.
KBTX.com

Classroom Champion: Brynlee Urbantke from Madisonville High School

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville High School’s Brynlee Urbantke is this week’s KBTX & American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion of the 2022-2023 school year. The Madisonville High School senior has a 5.65 grade point average and ranks fifth in her class. Brynlee is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, and volunteers as a summer league coach.
inforney.com

College Station, TX Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
KBTX.com

Junior League of BCS to host Charity Ball 2022

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get ready for a night of dinner, drinks, dancing, and raising money for a good cause. The Junior League of Bryan-College Station’s annual Charity Ball is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Brazos County Expo Center in Bryan. The Junior League’s...
KBTX.com

Weekend Gardener: Planting in the fall

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Many people get the urge to plant things in the spring, but experts say now is a great time to start. “Spring’s a great season but the best time to plant most things is in the fall,” said Skip Richter with Texas A&M AgriLife. “Coming out of a summer like we had, the enthusiasm to get out and do stuff in the yard is a little low, but take advantage of the October and November season.”
KBTX.com

Texas AG says counties can spend COVID relief funds on extra pay for elected officials without public notice

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. While Texas counties have to notify taxpayers before increasing elected officials’ salaries, they likely don’t have to have to give such advance notice when using federal COVID-19 relief funds for certain pay increases, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a nonbinding opinion this week.
Kiss 103.1 FM

Cursed Demons Road in Huntsville, Texas: The Highway to Hell?

There's an eerie reason that Bowden Road in Huntsville, Texas is called 'Demons Road': it's rumored to contain a portal to Hell. During the day, the road that leads to Martha Chapel Cemetery looks like an ordinary rural stretch of asphalt, with potholes, rough patches, and the occasional cow grazing in a field. However, it has a reputation as the most haunted road and cemetery in the state of Texas.
