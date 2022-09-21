Read full article on original website
Related
Scholarships top $320,000 for FHSU business students
More than 270 student scholarships exceeding $320,000 were awarded to Fort Hays State University business and entrepreneurship students for the 2022-2023 academic year. The awards, announced at the W.R. and Yvonne Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship awards ceremony Thursday afternoon in the FHSU Memorial Union Ballroom, were presented to on-campus and online students.
🏐 HHS goes 1-1;TMP 0-2 at Hays Triangular
The Phillipsburg Panthers swept both the Hays High and TMP volleyball teams Thursday at Hays High School. Phillipsburg beat Hays 25-22 and 25-15. They also swept TMP winning 25-22 and 25-16. Hays High beat their cross town rivals TMP 25-22 and 25-16. Hays High is 8-9 on the season and...
⛳ Another school record leads HHS girls to Buhler Invitational title
HESSTON – One day after breaking the school’s 18 hole tournament record, the Hays High girls golf team did it again on Friday, shooting a 326 to win the Buhler Invitational. After firing a 329 on Thursday in Garden City, the Indians fired a 326 at the Hesston Municipal Golf Course.
KSHSAA releases 2022-23 general classifications
TOPEKA — The Kansas State High School Activities Association released the general classifications for the 2022-23 school year Friday. TMP-Marian was among the schools changing classifications from last year based on school enrollment. TMP’s enrollment was 168, dropping the Hays Catholic school from 3A to 2A. The 2A classification...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
⚽ HHS falls to Garden City
Hays High soccer lost 1-0 to Garden City. The Indians are 5-3 and 2-3 in the WAC. They host Junction City on Tuesday.
🏈🎙️ LISTEN - Hays High at Garden City
The Hays High Indians travel to Garden City for a big Western Athletic Conference matchup with the Buffaloes Friday night in week four of the high school football season. Hays is looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season and are 2-1. The Buffs are 3-0 on the season.
Eco-devo, affordability to focus of Mason's annual media tour
Continuing the tradition created by President Edward Hammond more than three decades ago, Fort Hays State University President Tisa Mason will be on the road next week with reporters and editors in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. The primary goals of the annual media tour are to build strong working...
Hays never trails in win at Garden City
Hays High resumed Western Athletic Conference play with one of the two teams they split the league championship with in 2021. The Indians traveled to Garden City Friday night, it was the Buffaloes first WAC game of the season. Hays beat Great Bend two weeks prior to open the conference schedule.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mill Valley, Hutchinson make moves in new KSHSAA classifications
The new Kansas State High School Activities Association Classifications are likely good news for Great Bend teams. Class 5A powerhouse Mill Valley is moving to Class 6A, and Hutchinson will offset that move by dropping down to Class 5A. With a listed enrollment of 924, Great Bend High School remains...
🏐 Tigers take first set, fall to No. 17 Jennies
WARRENSBURG, Mo. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team came out strong against No. 17 Central Missouri Friday evening, taking the first set before ultimately falling in four frames, 25-23, 17-25, 13-25, 19-25. The Tigers never trailed in the opening set, with FHSU capturing the first four points and seven of the first eight, prompting an early UCM timeout. The Jennies made three errors in the early going withRiley Tinder, Claire Olson, Morgan Christiansen and Jaida Felix all contributing kills during the early run. Fort Hays State stretched the lead to seven thanks in part to a service ace from Kirsten Evans before leading by as many as eight following another Tinder kill, 19-11.
Now That’s Rural: Kansas Lange, Two Little Goats
Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. Two little goats. That doesn’t sound like a lot, but perhaps it could be the beginning of an entrepreneurial career. Today we’ll meet a young rural-preneur who is using her two little goats to learn the principles of entrepreneurship for the future.
⛳ Former HHS standout McCrae named MIAA Golfer of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Former Hays High standout Tradgon McCrae has been named the MIAA Golfer of the Week. The Missouri Southern State senior defeated all MIAA opponents with a 13-under par performance over 54 holes to took home the individual championship at the 24th annual NSU Fall Classic hosted by Northeastern State at the Muskogee Country Club.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
🎙 Post Podcast: Planning underway for annual Chamber award banquet
Planning is underway for the Hays Chamber's next awards banquet vice president of membership. Rhonda Meyerhoff and Vice President of Marketing and Communications Mariah Legleiter stop by to share all the details on this episode of the Post Podcast. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of...
⚽ Tiger women pick up shutout win in Maryville
MARYVILLE, Mo. – The Fort Hays State women's soccer team posted its fifth 1-0 win of the season on Friday, knocking off Northwest Missouri State. The Tigers moved to 6-0-3 overall and 1-0-1 in the MIAA, with all of their wins by shutout this season. The Bearcats slipped to 4-3-2 overall and 0-2 in the MIAA.
🏈🎥 REPLAY: Hays High at Garden City
Friday night the Hays High Indians travel to Garden City for a WAC matchup with the Buffaloes. Click the player or click HERE to view the game. You can also download the Team1Sports app for your phone or connected device, including smart TVs. Due to streaming restrictions in Garden City,...
⚽ FHSU men's soccer blows past Ouachita Baptist
HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State men's soccer team knocked off Ouachita Baptist 4-0 on Thursday (Sept. 22) in Hays. After a first half goal by Blake Arndt, the Tigers scored three times in the second half to walk away with their second shutout victory of the season. FHSU moved to 4-2-3 (2-0-1 GAC), while OBU fell to 0-7-2 (0-3 GAC).
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Derek Pomeroy
We visit with former FHSU baseball standout Derek Pomeroy who's among the class off 2022 inductees into the Tiger Sports Hall of Fame.
Former HDN photographers inducted to KPA Hall of Fame
A pair of former Hays Daily News photographers recently were named to the inaugural class of the Kansas Photojournalism Hall of Fame. The Kansas Press Association selected Charlie Riedel and Pete Souza for the honor. Riedel, a Fort Hays State University graduate, spent 17 award-winning years as photo editor of...
Welcome rain and a welcome break for Hays-area AC units
After a brutally dry and hot summer, western Kansas gets both a break from the heat and some welcome rainfall this week. According to CoCoRahs reports, more than an inch of rain fell across Ellis County on Wednesday, with reports ranging from just over 1 inch to 1.67 inches just north of Hays.
Great Bend-native Lamb returns 'home' as journalist at KSN
Homecoming has been a long-time coming for Jason Lamb. The 1990 Great Bend High School graduate moved east to pursue a television journalism career shortly after graduation. But now he's back - sort of. Last month, Lamb was hired by KSN in Wichita to handle the noon news broadcast among other duties. Now Lamb is able to share the news with many friends and family in the western half of the state.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0