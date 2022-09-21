ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Thomas just hit Jordan Spieth with a 'Major League'-type celebration after ridiculous par save

Jordan Spieth is known for his ridiculous par saves, and he did it again during his Friday four-ball match at the 2022 Presidents Cup. The regular 18th hole at Quail Hollow Club is playing as the 15th this week, and Spieth’s drive found the right-hand rough just along the tree line. With his partner, Justin Thomas, in his pocket, he had to try a risky shot. His ball actually landed in the hazard that runs alongside the left of the green but ricocheted to the right, eventually finishing long of the green.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Collin Morikawa reveals which LIV Golf Tour pro he misses most

Collin Morikawa has revealed he misses Dustin Johnson the most after he defected to the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Morikawa is one of four players making his debut for Davis Love III's U.S. side in the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club. It's not been the greatest of seasons...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Saturday's Huge Fight

Things got pretty heated in the NASCAR world this weekend, with a major fight taking place on the track. Andrew Grady and Davey Callihan fought on the track following an accident during their heat. It got pretty heated. Tempers have often flared on the NASCAR track, but not quite like...
MOTORSPORTS
golfmagic.com

Breakdown of Rory McIlroy's friendships with LIV players "sad" says Donald

Ryder Cup Europe captain Luke Donald says it's "sad" Rory McIlroy is unlikely to continue friendships with players who have joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series. McIlroy, 33, lashed out at the LIV players before the Italian Open on the DP World Tour last week, suggesting he believes those who have joined Greg Norman's mega-money upstart should not be allowed to participate in the Ryder Cup.
thecomeback.com

Presidents Cup captain makes Bryson DeChambeau look bad

Golf star Bryson DeChambeau went viral for all the wrong reasons at the LIV Golf’s Chicago Invitational over the weekend when he had an embarrassingly dramatic response to accidentally clotheslining himself with the dividing rope. And during Friday afternoon’s Presidents Cup, United States captain Davis Love III made DeChambeau look really bad – intentionally or not.
CHICAGO, IL
golfmagic.com

Scottie Scheffler hits COLD SHANK then gets dropped by Davis Love

If a golf shot ever summed up World No.1 Scottie Scheffler's week so far at the Presidents Cup, it came with his tee shot on the par-3 10th in the Day 3 Morning Foursomes at Quail Hollow Club. Scheffler, who was once again playing alongside his good friend Sam Burns,...
golfmagic.com

Adam Scott reveals the depths of Tiger Woods' hilarious mind games

Everyone loves a good Tiger Woods story, and Adam Scott has just come out with a belter. Scott - who gave this brutally honest response about whether or not to join the LIV Golf Tour before the 2022 Presidents Cup - recently joined Golf's Subpar podcast to discuss his career.
GOLF
FOX Sports

Homa's heroics turn close day into US rout in Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Max Homa never felt more energized over a big putt on a Friday, perhaps because he never had so many people who shared in the celebration. This is why making the Presidents Cup was the top of his wish list this year, and his latest afternoon heroics at Quail Hollow exceeded expectations.
GOLF
960 The Ref

US leads Presidents Cup as Kim gives Internationals a spark

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — The day started out with memories of 2017 at Liberty National, where the Americans dominated so thoroughly they nearly clinched the Presidents Cup on Saturday. By the time 20-year-old Tom Kim slammed his cap to the ground in a wild celebration, and Cameron...
GOLF
Golf.com

How to watch the 2022 Presidents Cup on Saturday: Day 3 live coverage

The 2022 Presidents Cup turns into high gear on Saturday with two sessions of four matches at Quail Hollow in North Carolina. Here’s what you need to know to watch Day 3 of the Presidents Cup on TV or online. Previewing Presidents Cup Day 3. The International team had...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Henrik Stenson AXED by Swedish Golf Federation after joining LIV Golf

The Swedish Golf Federation has severed its ties with Henrik Stenson after he joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series, saying he can "no longer act as role model for Swedish junior golfers." Stenson memorably sparked controversy when he decided to join the LIV Golf Tour before their $25m event in...
GOLF
