Read full article on original website
Related
Justin Thomas just hit Jordan Spieth with a 'Major League'-type celebration after ridiculous par save
Jordan Spieth is known for his ridiculous par saves, and he did it again during his Friday four-ball match at the 2022 Presidents Cup. The regular 18th hole at Quail Hollow Club is playing as the 15th this week, and Spieth’s drive found the right-hand rough just along the tree line. With his partner, Justin Thomas, in his pocket, he had to try a risky shot. His ball actually landed in the hazard that runs alongside the left of the green but ricocheted to the right, eventually finishing long of the green.
golfmagic.com
Collin Morikawa reveals which LIV Golf Tour pro he misses most
Collin Morikawa has revealed he misses Dustin Johnson the most after he defected to the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Morikawa is one of four players making his debut for Davis Love III's U.S. side in the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club. It's not been the greatest of seasons...
‘Beautiful goodbye’ – Rafael Nadal bursts into tears and holds Roger Federer’s hand as old rival retires from tennis
TENNIS fans have hailed the remarkable friendship between Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal following the Swiss legend's incredibly emotional retirement. Federer, 41, played the final match of his career on Friday night as he partnered Nadal in a doubles defeat to Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock at the Laver Cup in London.
A Look at Roger Federer’s Amazing Homes and Private Jets
Get a look inside some of tennis legend Roger Federer's gorgeous properties from his homes in Switzerland to his winter residence in Dubai.
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Saturday's Huge Fight
Things got pretty heated in the NASCAR world this weekend, with a major fight taking place on the track. Andrew Grady and Davey Callihan fought on the track following an accident during their heat. It got pretty heated. Tempers have often flared on the NASCAR track, but not quite like...
Yardbarker
Watch: Rafa Nadal balls his eyes out as tennis waves goodbye to Roger Federer
Even Rafa Nadal balled his eyes out last night as Roger Federer waved goodbye to the sport of tennis. In this quite remarkable era, Federer has arguably been the most renowned of the ‘big three’. We’re not going to pick a ‘best’, rather appreciate all three of them in their excellence.
golfmagic.com
Breakdown of Rory McIlroy's friendships with LIV players "sad" says Donald
Ryder Cup Europe captain Luke Donald says it's "sad" Rory McIlroy is unlikely to continue friendships with players who have joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series. McIlroy, 33, lashed out at the LIV players before the Italian Open on the DP World Tour last week, suggesting he believes those who have joined Greg Norman's mega-money upstart should not be allowed to participate in the Ryder Cup.
thecomeback.com
Presidents Cup captain makes Bryson DeChambeau look bad
Golf star Bryson DeChambeau went viral for all the wrong reasons at the LIV Golf’s Chicago Invitational over the weekend when he had an embarrassingly dramatic response to accidentally clotheslining himself with the dividing rope. And during Friday afternoon’s Presidents Cup, United States captain Davis Love III made DeChambeau look really bad – intentionally or not.
IN THIS ARTICLE
golfmagic.com
Scottie Scheffler hits COLD SHANK then gets dropped by Davis Love
If a golf shot ever summed up World No.1 Scottie Scheffler's week so far at the Presidents Cup, it came with his tee shot on the par-3 10th in the Day 3 Morning Foursomes at Quail Hollow Club. Scheffler, who was once again playing alongside his good friend Sam Burns,...
Michelle Wie West set to host new LPGA event at Liberty National in 2023 with unique junior element
There’s never been an LPGA event quite like this before. With an AJGA Invitational being held concurrently at Liberty National, 24 of the top junior girls in the country will compete alongside the best pros in the world with the glimmering New York City skyline as a backdrop. The...
golfmagic.com
Adam Scott reveals the depths of Tiger Woods' hilarious mind games
Everyone loves a good Tiger Woods story, and Adam Scott has just come out with a belter. Scott - who gave this brutally honest response about whether or not to join the LIV Golf Tour before the 2022 Presidents Cup - recently joined Golf's Subpar podcast to discuss his career.
Golf fans in stitches as official takes tumble after scrambling to get up to avoid stray ball
EVERYONE stumbles on occasion, but not everyone is filmed in action. But that was the case for an official at the Cazoo Open De France during a shot by Jamie Donaldson. With the ball going out of bounds on the right of the fairway, an official can be seen attempting to quickly stand up from their seat, only to almost instantly stumble backward and fall over.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Homa's heroics turn close day into US rout in Presidents Cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Max Homa never felt more energized over a big putt on a Friday, perhaps because he never had so many people who shared in the celebration. This is why making the Presidents Cup was the top of his wish list this year, and his latest afternoon heroics at Quail Hollow exceeded expectations.
Golf.com
Why Tiger Woods plays a role in both of Adam Scott’s greatest Presidents Cup memories
This week’s Presidents Cup is Adam Scott’s 10th, more than any other International player. With 19 years of matches and memories from the event under his belt, he’s sure to have at least a couple that stand out. He told GOLF’s Subpar co-hosts Colt Knost and Drew...
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about a wild Day 3 at Quail Hollow
Well, there is International life. After watching the Americans steamroll to a commanding 8-2 lead after the first two days, the International squad won Saturday's two combines sessions 5-3 to at least make the red, white and blue work a little harder in the 12 Sunday singles matches. The U.S....
US leads Presidents Cup as Kim gives Internationals a spark
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — The day started out with memories of 2017 at Liberty National, where the Americans dominated so thoroughly they nearly clinched the Presidents Cup on Saturday. By the time 20-year-old Tom Kim slammed his cap to the ground in a wild celebration, and Cameron...
Golf.com
How to watch the 2022 Presidents Cup on Saturday: Day 3 live coverage
The 2022 Presidents Cup turns into high gear on Saturday with two sessions of four matches at Quail Hollow in North Carolina. Here’s what you need to know to watch Day 3 of the Presidents Cup on TV or online. Previewing Presidents Cup Day 3. The International team had...
golfmagic.com
Henrik Stenson AXED by Swedish Golf Federation after joining LIV Golf
The Swedish Golf Federation has severed its ties with Henrik Stenson after he joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series, saying he can "no longer act as role model for Swedish junior golfers." Stenson memorably sparked controversy when he decided to join the LIV Golf Tour before their $25m event in...
Protestor sets arm on fire before Roger Federer retirement match at Laver Cup
Hours before the Roger Federer last match extravaganza kicked off at the 2022 Laver Cup, an eventgoer took to the
NFL・
Sport stars pay tribute to retiring Roger Federer – Saturday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 24.TennisRoger Federer’s career ended.If there's one thing you watch today, make it this.#LaverCup | @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/Ks9JqEeR6B— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 23, 2022This moment would not have been possible if Roger didn’t give me the opportunity to dream. I owe this moment to him!Love you with all my heart ❤️ https://t.co/QCv9aaCiqh— Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) September 24, 2022Mirka ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tl3kNX29DD— Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) September 24, 2022Roger and out. ❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/eHAoJRQNU6— judy...
Comments / 0