Man shot outside of popular food truck in south Houston after talking to a womanhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two people were shot at an apartment complex in north Houston while enjoying a few drinks outsidehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Gun waiving man frightens people shopping in Cinco RanchCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
Katy Mills adds two stores and a well known restaurantCovering KatyKaty, TX
Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman deadhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
papercitymag.com
Beat Up UH Holds Off Rice, But Potentially Devastating Derek Parish Injury and a Roll Call of Starters Down Casts Doubt On What the Coogs Have Left
University of Houston receiver Nathaniel Dell just keeps making big plays and pushing obstacles out of his way. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) After one second is put back on the clock, after Rice quarterback TJ McMahon’s 39th pass of the evening is knocked away in the end zone by University of Houston nickleback Jayce Rogers, after Dana Holgorsen’s team somehow gives a near disastrous scenario the slip, it’s time for the Bayou Bucket trophy celebration. Only the UH players most enthusiastic about this big fat exhale of a trophy party know someone is missing.
papercitymag.com
UH Athletic Director Tackles Long Lines at TDECU Stadium, Envisions a Very Updated Coogs House in Near Future
The University of Houston's TDECU Stadium is headed for some major improvements. Even while watching the Monday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings, Chris Pezman found his mind shifting to what he could take from the Eagles’ stadium experience. The University of Houston’s athletic director found himself intrigued by Lincoln Financial Field’s Tunnel Club — the seats that come with Microsoft Surface tablets and access to a lounge in the Eagles’ tunnel where fans can often high five players as they head to the field — and the Eagles Nest party deck.
Click2Houston.com
HBREA to hold ‘State of Homeownership in Black America’ event in Houston
HOUSTON – Houston Black Real Estate Association, HBREA, presents an overview of the State of Homeownership in Black America, S.H.I.B.A., the Houston Edition. Join the collaborative genius of HBREA, NAREB, TAREB and industry supporters and professionals as they take you through the journey and effect on Black Homeownership during the pandemic, inflation, and a looming recession.
fox26houston.com
Black students at Sam Houston State University reporting racist behavior on campus
HOUSTON - A Black female student, who chose to remain anonymous, tells FOX 26 she noticed the n-word written on dry-erase boards on the dorm room doors of Black students at Sam Houston State University – including her own. On Thursday, online posts show students reported another Black female...
In the lab: Houston Dash's Michelle Alozie has 'other' career at Texas Children's Hospital
Michelle Alozie and her Dash soccer club are on the brink of an NWSL playoff spot, which is indicative of her hard work no matter which arena she's in.
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Italian Restaurants – 10 Best Italian food places near you for pizzas, pastas, and more!
When you think of Houston, Italian food is probably not what comes to mind. But one of the best parts of living in Houston is just how diverse the restaurant scene is. And if you find yours googling “Best Italian Restaurants near me”, we have you covered!. Whether...
hellowoodlands.com
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital Ranked No. 1 for Quality Leadership by Vizient
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital has been recognized as a top performer in the 2022 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Ranking by Vizient, Inc. Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital was ranked No. 1 out of 148 members in the Complex Care Medical Centers cohort to be recognized for demonstrating excellence in delivering high-quality care based on the Vizient Quality and Accountability Ranking.
thecomeback.com
College football coach’s postgame comments fall flat
Saturday was a mixed bag for the Houston Cougars. On the positive end, they pulled out a tough 34-27 victory over their crosstown rivals, the Rice Owls. That gave the Cougars their seventh straight win in the Bayou Bucket Classic, a record in the rivalry. On the negative side, it wasn’t a crisp effort, at least not according to Houston’s football coach, Dana Holgorsen.
houstoniamag.com
How Paradise Palace Is Changing Houston’s Nightlife Scene
No sections. No bottle service. No hierarchy. Just dancing. This is the ethos of Paradise Palace, the new social club in East Downtown that redefines Houston’s club culture. Located in the building that once housed LA-based arcade bar EightyTwo, the new club boasts a vibrant aesthetic that fuses classical elements of ancient Greece with South Beach Miami. It welcomed thousands of patrons across two weekends back in late July and has continued to find success by introducing new and under-recognized music genres to the city’s nightlife scene.
Time to Party: Voodoo Doughnuts Opening Their Fifth Location in Texas
Voodoo Doughnuts is expanding in Texas and adding their fifth location in Katy, TX!. Their other Texas locations include two in Houston, one in Cypress and one in Austin. No other details about the new location have been given; and there really hasn't been an update on the new location- but judging by the comments, everyone sounds super excited for it!
thepostnewspaper.net
A Celebration of the Life of Larry Walker
Former La Marque head football coach/athletic director Larry Walker passed away on Tuesday after an illness. Walker was part of the Cougars’ rise to state football prominence in the 1990s, first as an assistant to head coach Alan Weddell from 1990-97 before becoming head coach from 1998-2001. During Walker’s time with La Marque, the Coogs appeared in six straight Class 4A state championship games from 1993-98 and reached the Region III finals each season from 1992 through 2000.
5 of Houston's most picturesque patios for fall dining and drinking
These attractive al fresco spaces provide just the right atmosphere for outdoor dining.
Self-Made Houston Realtor Making Strides in Diversity, and $16 Million in Sales for 2022
When Noel Collier quit her day job in 2019 to chase her dream of opening her own real estate agency, she knew it was a big risk. But even a global pandemic—and then an inflation-driven recession—couldn’t slow her down, and less than three years later, she’s built the Noel Collier Group into one of the area’s top teams for buying or selling a home. Collier, one of only 5% of Black-owned realtors in the U.S., is proud to announce that her agency has exceeded $16 million in sales for 2022, already topping its records for each of the previous three years.
KHOU
Looking for a good Taco spot? Several taquerias in the Houston area made Yelp's Top 100 in America list.
DALLAS — When it comes to local cuisine, Texans can get very territorial about their taco scene. Even the different metro areas will debate who reigns supreme. So any time there is a "best of" list, especially with tacos, it garners conversation. Yelp recently released its latest list of the top 100 taco spots in the country, and 14 of them are in Texas.
Click2Houston.com
LIST: Here are several resources seniors living in the Houston area need to know about
HOUSTON – The following is a collection of resources specific to the Houston area as well as more generalized information for seniors living in Texas. Houston Seniors Agencies, Departments, and Centers. 1. The Harris County Area Agency on Aging: A government office within the Houston Health Department responsible for...
defendernetwork.com
Houston activist Deric Muhammad offers Black America ‘New Rules’
Deric Muhammad is a Houston-area activist and member of the Nation of Islam who has garnered the respect of thousands far beyond the Bayou City borders and outside of his own faith community through the positive and powerful work he has done over the years. Muhammad has not only spent a lifetime advocating for the mistreated, he has also mentored legions of Black boys and young adults through the Smart’n Up Black Male Summit he founded in 2010. That summit has not only taken place in Houston, but is several other cities around the country including Austin, New Orleans and Miami.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Largest murder trial in US history one reason behind clemency efforts for convicted Camp Logan soldiers
The trial of 64 Camp Logan soldiers remains the largest murder trial in U.S. history and this trial in combination with subsequent Courts Martials is one of the reasons behind efforts for clemency. “All 118 soldiers in these three back-to-back Capitol Murder trials were represented by one defense representative who was not a lawyer, said South Texas College of Law Professor Dru Brenner-Beck. “That was legal in 1917 but it certainly was not intended to be implemented in these types of trials.”
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands, TX Student Named a Top Young Scientist in the Nation
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Sanjan Sarang, a 14-year-old STEM student from The Woodlands, Texas has been named one of the most promising middle school STEM students in the country. Sanjan is a TOP 30 FINALIST in the Broadcom MASTERS®, the nation’s premier Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) middle school competition.
Click2Houston.com
‘A total blindside for all of us’: Funeral held for Houston-area native professional bull rider shot and killed in Utah
HOUSTON – Family and friends have said their final goodbyes to Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known as “Ouncie Mitchell” in the professional bull riding world. The 27-year-old originally from Fresno, Texas, was shot and killed in Utah during a trip earlier this month, allegedly by his girlfriend, Leshawn Bagley, according to reports.
houstoniamag.com
10 Houston-Area Antique Shops That Never Get Old
From imported items to one-of-a-kind vintage finds, it’s out with the new and in with the old. Thrifting is in, from shopping second-hand vintage clothes that model forgotten times to collecting accent furnishings or colorful trinkets. Another way to embrace a vintage style is through antiquing. There’s no better feeling than looking for—and scoring—one-of-a-kind items that become the perfect staple piece in your home.
