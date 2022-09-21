Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
Gurman: Apple Pay Later could be delayed to 2023 as it faces ‘significant technical and engineering challenges’
Apple Pay Later was announced during the WWDC 2022 keynote. It will be a way to let customers pay in installments simply by choosing the option in the Wallet app when they make payments. Rumored to be introduced this year, it seems this service could be delayed to Spring 2023 with iOS 16.4.
9to5Mac
PSA: Apple Watch Ultra dive computer functionality not yet available
One of the most impressive features shown in the Apple keynote was the Apple Watch Ultra dive computer functionality. This effectively allows the new rugged watch to completely replace a dedicated dive computer. However, anyone who’s just taken delivery of their Apple Watch Ultra, and is wanting to don their...
9to5Mac
Apple @ Work: What problem does Jamf Safe Internet solve for school IT admins?
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 pixels: Why the 48MP sensor is not the big camera news this year
Let’s talk pixels. Specifically, iPhone 14 pixels. More specifically, iPhone 14 Pro pixels. Because while the headline news is that the latest Pro models offer a 48MP sensor instead of a 12MP one, that’s not actually the most important improvement Apple has made to this year’s camera.
9to5Mac
Batch edit iPhone photos: How the ‘paste edits’ feature works in iOS 16
Apple’s Photos app gets lots of attention with iOS 16 and one of the valuable new features is the ability to batch edit photos thanks to new copy and paste edits buttons. Here’s how it works to batch edit iPhone Photos in iOS 16. Brought to you by...
9to5Mac
Hands-on: ALOGIC Clarity 4K UHD Display Monitor [Video]
Having a great external monitor to use with your Mac or iPad is not only satisfying, but also necessary for professionals who need a high-resolution display with good color accuracy. And ALOGIC, a company well known for providing great IT peripheral solutions, has a product that fits all of these needs – which is the ALOGIC Clarity 4K UHD Display Monitor.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 charging slowly? How to fast charge your iPhone
Is your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro charging slower than your old phone did? The best way to fast charge is with a Lightning to USB-C cable and a 30 watt charger, either from Apple or a cheaper third-party option like Anker. Here’s everything you need to know about fast charging your new iPhone …
Apple isn’t selling its own lanyard for AirPods Pro 2; here are some other options
AirPods Pro 2 is already out. One of the interesting features of this product is that a lanyard can hold it, so customers can lock their earbuds on their bags, jeans, or hands. While Apple is not planning to make its own AirPods Pro 2 lanyard – probably fearing the enormous success it had with the Polishing Cloth and customers having to wait months to get their own – here are some options to better protect your new wireless earbuds.
9to5Mac
Gurman: Upcoming Apple product announcements could come as press releases, not an October Event
Apple’s rumored October event might not happen at all. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, Apple might not have enough products to justify a keynote. Instead, the journalist believes the company could focus on a few press releases instead. A few years ago, Apple...
9to5Mac
AirPods Max users complain about Active Noise Cancelling worsening after firmware update
AirPods Max launched almost two years ago. While these headphones have been praised for its finish, superb sound quality, and use in general, there were some complaints. For example, its case has faced a number of controversies due to its design and the AirPods Max also doesn’t offer Lossless capabilities even when wired.
9to5Mac
Gurman: 15-inch MacBook Air, new Mac Pro, updated HomePod, and more expected for 2023
We’re still a few months away – and at least one more major announcement by Apple – before the calendar ticks to 2023. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, however, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has detailed some of the hardware announcements he expects from Apple in 2023.
9to5Mac
HomeKit Weekly: TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini is a great value for HomeKit smart plugs
Smart plugs are easy to use and a great way to make your home smarter. But what if you’re looking for something that is not as expensive? There are many brands of smart plugs out there, including TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini. This is one of the best values on the market when it comes to HomeKit compatible smart plugs. Not only does this plug have a low price, but it’s also compact enough that it will not block other outlets when placed next to each other. Let’s take a look at the HomeKit edition of the TP-Link Smart Plug Mini.
9to5Mac
9to5Rewards: Win Apple’s M2 MacBook Air from ALOGIC [Giveaway]
We’ve teamed up with ALOGIC to giveaway Apple’s latest MacBook Air to celebrate the launch of the company’s new Clarity 4K UHD Display Monitor. Head below for a better look at the new display and to enter the giveaway now. ALOGIC Clarity 4K UHD Display Monitor. The...
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour: Hands-on with the iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island, Always-On display and new camera system
Benjamin and Zac give their hands-on impressions with all the new features of the iPhone 14 Pro, including the Dynamic Island, Always-On Display and new camera system. We also discuss some of the launch-day bugs going around, test Apple Wallet Order tracking, and the surprising internal design change to the iPhone 14 that helps with repairability.
First Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2 pre-orders begin arriving to buyers
Most of the Apple products announced at the company’s special event earlier this month are already available in stores. However, the official launch of the Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2 has been delayed by a week, as both are set to hit stores on Friday, September 23. Now customers are finally getting their hands on these products.
9to5Mac
Apple reminds customers about unlimited AppleCare+ repairs for accidental damage
Earlier this month, Apple quietly introduced some changes to the AppleCare+ plan, which extends the warranty on Apple products and also adds coverage for accidental damage. While previously AppleCare+ offered service for two accidental damages per year, Apple now says that repairs are “unlimited.”. On Friday, the company began...
Don’t open your Apple Watch Ultra
The Apple Watch Ultra has just started arriving in customers’ hands, and unlike previous Apple Watches, it has four exposed screw heads on the bottom of the device. I like taking a look inside my tech, whether to add a thermal pad to an M2 MacBook Air to improve performance or just to see what’s inside making the tech work. The moment I saw the screws on the bottom of the Apple Watch Ultra, I knew I wanted to take a peek inside. But I probably shouldn’t have …
9to5Mac
iPad Air 5 starts from $559 in Friday’s best deals, Apple Watch SE $199, iPhone 13 cases, more
Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals include Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 at up to $70 off to go alongside the Apple Watch SE at $199 which can run the latest watchOS 9 update. Plus, Amazon is clearing out almost all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series cases from $30. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
These Apple Watch Ultra features will only be available later this year
The Apple Watch Ultra is finally here. Unfortunately, not all features that will make this device the perfect gadget for extreme sports users are already out. We gathered all the functions Apple promised but will still take a while to introduce to Apple Watch Ultra customers. Race Route: One of...
Hands-on with Apple Watch Ultra: First impressions and gallery
Apple Watch Ultra is here and I’ve just unboxed mine. Follow along for my first impressions of the 49mm titanium wearable from Apple that features an all-new design, larger screen, and much more. I’ll dig into what it feels like size-wise compared to the 45mm Apple Watch, weight, buttons, the Alpine Loop, and more.
