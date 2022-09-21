ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

9to5Mac

PSA: Apple Watch Ultra dive computer functionality not yet available

One of the most impressive features shown in the Apple keynote was the Apple Watch Ultra dive computer functionality. This effectively allows the new rugged watch to completely replace a dedicated dive computer. However, anyone who’s just taken delivery of their Apple Watch Ultra, and is wanting to don their...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Apple @ Work: What problem does Jamf Safe Internet solve for school IT admins?

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

Hands-on: ALOGIC Clarity 4K UHD Display Monitor [Video]

Having a great external monitor to use with your Mac or iPad is not only satisfying, but also necessary for professionals who need a high-resolution display with good color accuracy. And ALOGIC, a company well known for providing great IT peripheral solutions, has a product that fits all of these needs – which is the ALOGIC Clarity 4K UHD Display Monitor.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 charging slowly? How to fast charge your iPhone

Is your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro charging slower than your old phone did? The best way to fast charge is with a Lightning to USB-C cable and a 30 watt charger, either from Apple or a cheaper third-party option like Anker. Here’s everything you need to know about fast charging your new iPhone …
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple isn’t selling its own lanyard for AirPods Pro 2; here are some other options

AirPods Pro 2 is already out. One of the interesting features of this product is that a lanyard can hold it, so customers can lock their earbuds on their bags, jeans, or hands. While Apple is not planning to make its own AirPods Pro 2 lanyard – probably fearing the enormous success it had with the Polishing Cloth and customers having to wait months to get their own – here are some options to better protect your new wireless earbuds.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

HomeKit Weekly: TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini is a great value for HomeKit smart plugs

Smart plugs are easy to use and a great way to make your home smarter. But what if you’re looking for something that is not as expensive? There are many brands of smart plugs out there, including TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini. This is one of the best values on the market when it comes to HomeKit compatible smart plugs. Not only does this plug have a low price, but it’s also compact enough that it will not block other outlets when placed next to each other. Let’s take a look at the HomeKit edition of the TP-Link Smart Plug Mini.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

9to5Rewards: Win Apple’s M2 MacBook Air from ALOGIC [Giveaway]

We’ve teamed up with ALOGIC to giveaway Apple’s latest MacBook Air to celebrate the launch of the company’s new Clarity 4K UHD Display Monitor. Head below for a better look at the new display and to enter the giveaway now. ALOGIC Clarity 4K UHD Display Monitor. The...
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

Don’t open your Apple Watch Ultra

The Apple Watch Ultra has just started arriving in customers’ hands, and unlike previous Apple Watches, it has four exposed screw heads on the bottom of the device. I like taking a look inside my tech, whether to add a thermal pad to an M2 MacBook Air to improve performance or just to see what’s inside making the tech work. The moment I saw the screws on the bottom of the Apple Watch Ultra, I knew I wanted to take a peek inside. But I probably shouldn’t have …
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

These Apple Watch Ultra features will only be available later this year

The Apple Watch Ultra is finally here. Unfortunately, not all features that will make this device the perfect gadget for extreme sports users are already out. We gathered all the functions Apple promised but will still take a while to introduce to Apple Watch Ultra customers. Race Route: One of...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Hands-on with Apple Watch Ultra: First impressions and gallery

Apple Watch Ultra is here and I’ve just unboxed mine. Follow along for my first impressions of the 49mm titanium wearable from Apple that features an all-new design, larger screen, and much more. I’ll dig into what it feels like size-wise compared to the 45mm Apple Watch, weight, buttons, the Alpine Loop, and more.
ELECTRONICS

