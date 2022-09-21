ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Starlink Emergency

By THE NEW YORK SUN
The New York Sun
The New York Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rjDsP_0i4tl5bi00

With Iran wracked by protests sparked by the death of a woman held by the Ayatollah’s “morality police,” internet access will be the oxygen fueling the fight. As the regime attempts to cut off this communication tool, the heroic Iranian protesters are turning to Elon Musk, and the SpaceX chief is offering his satellite broadband service, Starlink, free to the protesters — if the Biden administration doesn’t stand in the way.andamp;nbsp;

This is an important test of Mr. Biden. Does he have the will to move on an emergency basis to clear the way for Starlink to be made available despite much-deserved sanctions? Mr. Musk made it clear that his offer earlier this week to make Starlink available to advance the protesters’ cause depended on getting permission. “Starlink will ask for an exemption to Iranian sanctions in this regard,” he tweeted .

Mr. Musk’s offer presented President Biden with an opportunity to embrace the cause of the Iranian freedom-fighters while also promoting American technological innovation. And to make clear that he has learned the lesson of the failure of President Obama to swing America publicly behind the democracy protesters who attempted, with extraordinary courage, a democratic uprising in 2009. Today the timing is ideal.

Despite the Iranian regime’s mastery of “the dark and violent art of suppressing dissent,” our Benny Avni writes , protesters have become emboldened in recent days, “filling streets in big cities and small towns across the country.” By sharing among themselves on social media news, video, and images of the protests — including the burning of head scarves, or hijabs — “fears of the regime’s enforcers seem to dissipate amid the anger,” Mr. Avni says.andamp;nbsp;

No wonder Tehran is desperate to shut down the internet across large swaths of Iran. Protesters still able to access Twitter were filling the platform Wednesday with reports of lost internet access. In the past, shutting down the internet allowed Tehran’s thugs to work with impunity, Mr. Avni writes. In past protests in 2018, it was later found that “more than 1,500 protesters were killed,” an Iranian-American dissident, Masih Alinejad, told the Sun.andamp;nbsp;

Ms. Alinejad hails the chance for Mr. Musk’s Starlink to restore communications that Tehran wants to cut off. “Elon’s plan means the dictators can’t switch off the internet to hide the truth,” she says. An Iranian journalist and researcher, Erfan Kasraie, wrote to Mr. Musk on Twitter, calling Starlink a potential “game changer for the future.” The service has already been deployed in Ukraine, helping its troops repel the Russian attackers.

Is Mr. Biden interested in fast-tracking the use of Starlink in Iran at the risk of spoiling his program of appeasement with Tehran? Or is he more concerned with the articles of appeasement he seeks to renew with the Ayatollahs? “Mr. Biden,” Mr. Avni reports, “remains hopeful that the Iranians will sooner or later agree to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.” He could have barred Iran’s president from coming to address the UN, but didn’t.

Mr. Biden failed to seize the moment to grant, during his speech today at the UN, Mr. Musk’s request to deploy Starlink in the service of the Iranian protesters. The Treasury Department has suggested that Mr. Musk “may not need a license” to provide the service. Yet a presidential endorsement would have spoken volumes about America’s commitment to democracy at a moment when it is under attack across the globe. There’s still time.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Masih Alinejad
Newsweek

Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days

The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
POLITICS
The Independent

Five officers ‘seriously injured’ after police and protesters clash outside Iranian Embassy in London

Twelve people were arrested and at least five officers “seriously injured” in clashes outside the Iranian embassy in London, the Metropolitan Police has said, as protesters demanded an end to the Islamic Republic of Iran.Five officers were hospitalised, some with broken bones, despite riot police equipped with shields and helmets being brought in to “restore order among the protestors and to protect other officers”, according to the force.The disorder initially broke out outside the embassy in Knightsbridge, before moving to Marble Arch and then to Maida Vale, where the Islamic Centre of England was targeted, Scotland Yard said, adding...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Iran summons UK envoy amid anti-government protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday it summoned Britain’s ambassador to protest what it described as a hostile atmosphere created by London-based Farsi language media outlets. The move comes amid violent unrest in Iran triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody. The state-run IRNA news agency reported the ministry also summoned Norway’s ambassador to Iran and strongly protested recent remarks by the president of the Norwegian parliament, Masud Gharahkhani. The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody after being detained by Iranian morality police launched unrest across Iran’s provinces and the capital of Tehran. Protests over Amini’s death have spread across at least 46 cities, towns and villages in Iran. State TV has suggested that at least 41 protesters and police have been killed since the protests began Sept. 17. An Associated Press count of official statements by authorities tallied at least 13 dead, with more than 1,200 demonstrators arrested.
PROTESTS
The New York Sun

The New York Sun

521
Followers
824
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

The New York Sun covers America and the world from a base at New York. Its report comprises straightforward, unblinkered news dispatches and an editorial page that puts a premium on principles over politics and people over party.

 https://www.nysun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy