ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Boring dinner parties, begone

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K3Y07_0i4tl3qG00
Fans of Renaissance Festivals and folklore would find it most opportune to hold a ye olde medieval party in their primordial abodes. [ ALEXANDER GOLUBEV; ALEKSANDR GOLUBEV | Getty Images/iStockphoto ]

When you’re little, themes are all the rage, and there’s a theme (think cartoon characters or adorable animals) for just about everything: backpacks, lunchboxes, toothbrushes, tissues … no household object is safe. Nothing, however, is more ubiquitous and “themeable” when you’re young than the crowning jewel of childhood, a themed birthday party. To pull off a great themed party, all you have to be is consistent, whether the theme is Power Rangers, Pretty Pretty Princess or pepperoni pizza.

Why not apply that same wide-eyed, theme-happy wonder to your adult dinner parties? Instead of settling for the old standby of casserole and conversation, take your cue from childhood and choose a concept at your next party that gets people really talking. Here, we’ve compiled a list of ideas to help you take your gatherings to the next level. Boring dinner parties, begone.

Murder mystery party: If you like your supper with a side of murder (via live action role play, of course) look no further. A murder mystery party is your opportunity to serve up a delicious meal alongside a Clue-esque whodunnit, with all your guests partaking in the fun. For this event, you’ll choose a theme (1920s Paris; the Wild West; the fabled underwater city of Atlantis) and either write your own mystery or find a party kit online that matches your vision. Guests will portray different characters and will need access to info about their roles ahead of time. Do up your home with theme-appropriate props, wear crazy costumes and let the sleuthing begin!

Medieval party: Doest thou fancy a joust? Fans of Renaissance Festivals and folklore would find it most opportune to hold a ye olde medieval party in their primordial abodes. It’s all about turkey legs, goblets of mead and questionable sartorial comfort at this so-old-it’s-the-Middle-Ages dinner party. Serve up the finest feast thy neighbors hath ever seen and turn up the lyre-laden tunes of yore. Or make things modern with medieval-inspired instrumental covers of current-day songs on YouTube. You may just be inspired to display your finest tapestry for the occasion. Don’t forget to include an after-dinner showing of The Princess Bride. To go without it would be inconceivable!

Masquerade party: Make a paltry party go from less-than-fantastic to Phantom of the Opera faster than you can flee a 19th century Parisian opera house with the addition of fantastical, face-obscuring masks. Is that Auntie Jo in the green feathered mask? No one can say for certain, because she wasn’t invited, but she’s hovering suspiciously around the charcuterie board in a dress of emerald damask. Isn’t that fun? If you have the space for dancing, there’s always the option to expand your masquerade-themed meal into a masquerade ball. Just be careful doing the waltz with the potential block to peripheral vision.

Dark academia party: Why have a regular dinner party when you can have a dark academia dinner party? Pay homage to the greats in literature and art with a moody, intellectual-inspired evening. Enjoy an entrée with a glass or two of wine as candles flicker in your dimly lit dining room. Encourage guests to follow a dress code of collared shirts, knitwear and tailored trousers - the more pretentious the ensemble, the better. Hold a mandatory poetry reading in the den, or let a record revolve lazily as guests hold a lively debate over late-night cups of coffee. If you’re a film fanatic, you can’t do without a viewing of Dead Poets Society.

Times Total Media is the sales and marketing division of the Tampa Bay Times. Contact timestotalmedia@tampabay.com with questions.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis issues emergency order as potential hurricane approaches Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for 24 counties, including those in Tampa Bay, as a Tropical Depression that’s forecasted to become a hurricane nears Florida. Tropical Depression Nine is currently forecasted to hit Florida at or near major hurricane strength next week, though it’s still too early to tell where the storm will make impact. Even a minor hurricane, or tropical storm, has the potential to cause damage in Tampa Bay with flooding.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis’ elections security chief Pete Antonacci dies

TALLAHASSEE — Pete Antonacci, whose decades-long career in Florida politics and government led to his appointment this year leading Gov. Ron DeSantis’ controversial elections security force, died on Friday. Antonacci had a unparalleled career in state government and politics, having been appointed to various positions by five different...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Dinner Parties#Dinner Party#Birthday Party#Food Drink
Tampa Bay Times

Clearwater man arrested on DUI manslaughter charge in fatal Pinellas motorcycle crash

LARGO — A Clearwater man is facing multiple charges including DUI manslaughter after causing a crash Saturday that killed a motorcyclist, troopers said. Francisco Felipe Marcelo, 39, was driving a GMC Sierra west on Roosevelt Boulevard about 9:15 p.m. when he tried to turn onto 62nd Street N, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Marcelo turned into the path of a 51-year-old Largo man who was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on Roosevelt, troopers said.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa fatal shooting suspect arrested, Hillsborough deputies say

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Tampa late Tuesday night, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to 13707 N. 21st Street around 10:26 p.m. in response to a shooting in front of an apartment building and found the body of a man, the agency said in a news release Friday afternoon.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Tampa Bay Times

We believe Herschel Walker | Column

When people show you who they are, believe them the first time.”. Maya Angelou, meet Herschel Walker, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate. Here he is on the Inflation Reduction Act: “A lot of money, it’s going to trees. . . . We’ve got enough trees. Don’t we have enough trees around here?”
GEORGIA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis on Ian: ‘Make preparations now’

As Tropical Storm Ian rapidly strengthens over the western Caribbean Sea, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday told Floridians to prepare — and to do it now. “The path of this is still uncertain,” DeSantis said at a late morning news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee. “The impacts will be broad throughout the state of Florida.”
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
77K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy