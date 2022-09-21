Read full article on original website
beckersspine.com
90 women orthopedic surgeons to know | 2022
Surgery, and especially orthopedic surgery, is a traditionally male-dominated field. Despite that fact, women orthopedic surgeons across the country are excelling. Here are 90 women orthopedic surgeons currently practicing in the U.S. Note: Women do not pay and cannot pay for inclusion on this list. The women are listed in...
beckersspine.com
Spine specialist 1 of 4 providers to join Adena Health System
Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System has expanded its services, adding four new healthcare providers across multiple service lines, including spine specialist Ali Esfahani, MD. Dr. Esfahani joined the Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute as an interventional spine and musculoskeletal medicine specialist. He completed his residencies and fellowship training at Columbus,...
beckersspine.com
Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic adding multiple locations, physicians
Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic is adding two locations and bolstering its team of surgeons, 850 Business Magazine reported Sept. 18. TOC Panama City will open in October and TOC Panama City Beach is expected to open in fall of 2024, the report said. The Panama City Beach facility, developed in conjunction with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and Tallahassee-based Florida State University College of Medicine, will be located on the second floor of an 80,000-square-foot building.
beckersspine.com
UCHealth hospital raising $12M to expand orthopedics, outpatient surgical services
UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation on Sept. 19 launched a capital campaign to help fund updates to Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. The campiagn aims to raise $12 million to expand services including orthopedics, outpatient surgery, cardiovascular, neurology and behavioral health. The UCHealth Orthopedics Surgery...
beckersspine.com
Texas Health Fort Worth commended for spine surgery
Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth has received the Joint Commission's gold seal of approval for advanced certification in spine surgery, according to a Sept. 20 news release. The hospital is the second in Texas to earn the advanced spine surgery certification from the Joint Commission; the other is...
beckersspine.com
23 hospitals ranked top 25 neurosurgery hospitals 2 years in a row
4. Charite - Universitatsmedizin Berlin. 6. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston) 7. The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore) 8. The Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City) 9. AP-HP Hopital Universitaire Pite Salpetriere (Paris) 10. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City) 11. University of California San Francisco Medical Center. 12. The...
beckersspine.com
Pennsylvania hospital earns 3rd certification for joint replacement
Phoenixville (Pa.) Hospital earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for hip and knee replacement, Main Line Times & Suburban reported Sept. 21. This is the third time the hospital earned the designation. Certification is awarded for a two-year period and was granted after an onsite review of preoperative, intraoperative and post-surgical care.
beckersspine.com
Dr. Alexandre Rasouli becomes 1st surgeon on West Coast to implant Centinel Spine's Prodisc C Vivo
Alexandre Rasouli, MD, a surgeon at Rasouli Spine in Beverly Hills, Calif., has performed the first successful implantation of Centinel Spine's Prodisc C Vivo cervical total disc replacement product on the West Coast. The Prodisc C Vivo received FDA approval for one-level indications in July. The Prodisc C Vivo has...
beckersspine.com
Dr. James Lynch completes 150th Xvision case
James Lynch, MD, of Reno-based Spine Nevada, completed his 150th case using Augmedics' Xvision, the devicemaker said in a Sept. 22 tweet. Dr. Lynch was one of the first surgeons worldwide to adopt augmented reality navigation, the devicemaker said. He became the first surgeon to complete 100 cases with Xvision in September 2021.
