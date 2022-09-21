Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic is adding two locations and bolstering its team of surgeons, 850 Business Magazine reported Sept. 18. TOC Panama City will open in October and TOC Panama City Beach is expected to open in fall of 2024, the report said. The Panama City Beach facility, developed in conjunction with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and Tallahassee-based Florida State University College of Medicine, will be located on the second floor of an 80,000-square-foot building.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO